Taking a road trip can be an amazing way to travel solo or with friends and family. You may want to try new foods, especially those that belong to the local culture wherever you go. But no journey can be completed without healthy snacks since the joy of munching every while being with your loved ones is a great combination. But deciding what will be healthy and suitable to carry while travelling can be a daunting task. There are plenty of junk foods that can be eaten, however, it is highly recommended to stick to healthy snacks when you are travelling. This will make sure you stay healthy while you are on a journey.

Here are some of the healthy recommendations:

Baked Potato Chips: Chips are probably everyone’s favourite. There is another healthier alternative to regular fried chips. You can make baked potato chips by baking some thinly cut potatoes and then sprinkle some spices on them. You may also easily find them in stores.

Protein Bars: Protein and granola bars are very easy to eat, and most don’t even require refrigeration, making them a great choice for road trips. But make sure that you don’t choose the ones that are unhealthy, choose the ones that are made from nuts, dried fruit, oats etc.

Popcorn: Popcorn is high in fibre and complex carbs that help to provide energy while on the journey. But you need to ensure that you are not getting microwave popcorn, which is filled with chemicals. Buy the ones that consist of corn, salt and oil.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently posted on Instagram about what snacks should be carried that are healthy too.

Have a look at her post here:

Dhokla: Dhokla is another light-on-stomach snack that you may carry while on a trip. You can either make them at home or just buy them from the market. The fluffiness and flavoursome taste will be a treat to your taste buds if you add some green chillies to it.

Dalia: Dalia has high protein content, making it a very popular choice among fitness enthusiasts. Dalia is rich in fibre and facilitates weight loss. It is a good source of minerals and is low in fat. It is suitable for diabetics and children. While Dalia is a very good snack for breakfast and dinner, it should be consumed within a day of preparation.

