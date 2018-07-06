Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Bakarmax presents Dalit Unchained: A webcomic inspired by Jyotirao and Savitri Phule

Living Sumit Kumar Jul 06, 2018 15:44:41 IST

dalit-unchained

Note from the artist: If you don't get the reference for the webcomic above, watch the opening scene from Django Unchained.

'Dalit Unchained' by Sumit Kumar originally appeared on Bakarmax and is reproduced here with permission. Bakarmax is a weekly desi webcomic — an exploration of this absurd country featuring work by various cartoonists. It is the brainchild of Sumit Kumar, who has written for Savita Bhabhi and is the author of The Itch You Can't Scratch and Amar Bari Tomar Bari Naxalbari.

View more Bakarmax comics on Firstpost here.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 15:44 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores