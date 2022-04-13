Baisakhi 2022: Greetings, quotes and messages you can send on Sikh New Year

The northern region of India marks this day as the beginning of the spring harvest season. Baisakhi is observed on the first day of Vaishakhi month as per the Hindu solar calendar.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti, is a major festival commemorated by Sikhs and the people of Punjab with a lot of enthusiasm and gaiety. The festival, which marks the start of the Sikh New Year, celebrates the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under the 10th Guru of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

The northern region of India marks this day as the beginning of the spring harvest season. Baisakhi is observed on the first day of Vaishakhi month as per the Hindu solar calendar.

According to the Gregorian Calendar, this year, Baisakhi is going to be observed on 14 April which falls in the Spring season. Mythology says that on an auspicious day Baisakhi, Goddess Ganga descended on earth. Hence, devotees visit the banks of the river Ganges and take bath in the holy water of the Ganges during this time.

All around the world, Sikh devotees gather in the Gurudwaras decorated with colours and volunteer to prepare a holy feast named ‘Langar’ for society. The large farming community of Punjab and Haryana offer worship to their agricultural lands and harvest the first crop of the season. Major celebrations are held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Processions or Nagar Kirtans are held in towns and the lifting of the Nishan Sahab flag and joyful bhangra and gidda dances take place on the day. People also remember the souls lost in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.

The day is also celebrated by the people of Bihar to honour the Sun God, Surya. People from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh take a holy dip in the natural hot spring to celebrate the day.

People share greetings and wishes with their friends and families on this day. Here are some quotes and messages to send: