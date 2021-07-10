Tracing the story of Mumbai's metromorphosis, as reflected in the locality of TJ Road.

Last Tango on TJ Road

Column No. 25 is a good place to say goodbye. I began this series with the intent of tracking a gentrification still in progress. Sewri was an apt model for two reasons: The first and main was that it was, socially, a considerable distance away from the swankified avatars of the old Girangaon of Lalbaug-Parel. No phoenix-like mall had risen from the ashes of the mills; its shabby old shops were a far cry from Lower Parel’s bragging rights as the new business district. Yes, gated communities had begun their slow march but they were still the exception amidst the surroundscape of chawls and slum sprawls. So metromorphosis would be easier to track. Ease of tracking was also reason No 2: I lived here. My would-be subjects were my neighbours.

As it happened, my immediate neighbours came to my rescue first because lockdown 1.0 happened almost as soon as I embarked on this column. Unable to explore the wider locality, I was obliged to write of stuff not just closer to home, but home itself. This wouldn’t be reneging on the brief I’d given myself: not just the clash and cooperation between tower and tenement, but ditto within the towers themselves. No one can deny that there’s a clash of civilisations within these heterogeneous high-rises.

But if flower-plucking, non-mask wearing, the scatter of shoes on the landings were the usual points of friction, COVID turned our complexes into truly cooperative societies — and revealed an array of heroes. Volunteers who ensured that we wanted for nothing. From farm fresh fruits and vegetables to every farsan our hearts desired, even on occasion a mobile ATM and ice-cream van. Seniors were so pampered, we almost wished lockdown would never end.

When it did, I ventured out for the broader agenda of tracking change. And, over the months, discovered that what changed most were my own assumptions. So, in this wrap-up column, let me confess to the five main eye-openers — and humblers.

One: The new high rises are NOT the rising tide that lifts many boats. None of the old shopkeepers said that we had improved their profits. Their customers remain those of the tenements, and as Sanjeev Jain of my penultimate column pointed out, many of those who had moved far away still come to him for their jewellery, just like their mothers and grandmothers had. If the readymades stores now stock frillier dresses, and stationery shops boast high-speed colour printers, it is because education and new job streams have upped the living standard of the old buildings. In fact, instead of raising revenue, the gentrification has sent rents northwards, forcing out longtime shopkeepers.

Two: TJ Road 2020 is NOT a welcome change from the downmarket mills era. On the contrary. All the shopkeepers fondly recall the vibrant old days when the siren roared the changing of the shift, and phalanxes of workers surged in and out of the vast China and Swan Mills which now are now Dosti Flamingos and Ashok Gardens respectively. Most missed is the festive ‘mahaul’ of Diwali even more than Ganpati; bonus pay adding the extra glitter. The street would come alive with the joy, music and clothes of celebration; diyas and kandeels would transform it into a nightly fairyland. Our aloof towers have robbed the area of the sense of unwalled, open-door community.

Three: Us are NOT superior to Them. I discovered the hive of enterprise that buzzed outside our Queen Bee gates. The best example is my new young friend, Kasturi, Her entire family, from grandmother downwards is engaged year round in the making of the beautiful kandeels that she stood selling last Diwali. All seven work out of their one-room-plus-kitchen home – and go about their day jobs/ education as well.

Four: The underbelly has greater fire. Kasturi is studying for the Company Secretary exam. Everyone knew the late Kanji Keshavji Savla as ‘Petiwalla’ because he kept the millhands’ earnings safely in an old trunk, and sold them a new one when they went on their annual chhutti to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra…His son Bhupendra has swiftly switched from selling umbrellas and satchels to the demand du jour, sanitising liquids; his own daughter is an electrical engineer in London. Kutchhi Hiten Gada, son of the higgledy-piggledy Milan Hardware’s owner went to study at Louisiana Tech and returned some months ago from his Silicon Valley job to set up a fully computerised factory for milk products, supplying even to Epigamia. Hiten moved into our Dosti Flamingos. Now so has Indrala, the Rajasthani owner of the samosa-and-mithai Jai Maharashtra across our main gate. But Indralal’s is a longer journey, from his 180sq ft in Sewri’s BDD Chawl to a 3BHK with flowering gardens and all clubhouse activities.

Five: Noise is not mere Nuisance. I have begun to appreciate the enterprise behind what I had dismissed as chaos. Everyone’s foot is poised on the next rung of aspiration. Everyone’s hand is on the window of opportunity. Like the 30-something Ramesh Patel, ‘SSC failed’, who came to Mumbai at 15, set up Siddhivinayak Provisions a year later and which, at 23, he metamorphosed into the airconditioned White Magic Supermarket — complete with labelled aisles and uniformed salesgirls. Why, even the honking trucks, tempos etc are in a hurry to go places. How does it matter if, figuratively as much as literally, they’ll take a while to arrive?

I’m stopping the column; hopefully the learning will continue.