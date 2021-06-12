Through this fortnightly column, Tales From TJ Road, Bachi Karkaria tells the story of Mumbai's metromorphosis

Read more columns in this series here.

***

Our neighbours, the gods

Marx scoffed at religion as the ‘opiate of the masses’. But the working class, whose good he claimed to espouse, is closer to the gods because it needs them more. If you don’t believe this, come to our TJ Road, once the site of three textile mills. The babble of towers has replaced the hum of looms, slums made way for soulless MHADA redevelopments, but the shrines remain. Evict faith at your peril. There are eight and counting on the 9.5 km road, mainly clustered on our southern stretch.

The two best-known are a chant away from each other: Shri Kamleshwarnath Hanuman Mandir, just across the main gate of my Dosti Flamingoes, and Digambara Shripad Vallabha Digambara which has even bestowed its name on its cul de sac site, Datta Mandir Lane.

The red-painted Hanuman Mandir is no larger than a crouch on the shabby street, but its loud aarti bells assert themselves across the neighbourhood. Passersby are exhorted to ‘read daily’ the Hanuman chalisa inscribed on its modest façade. The woman with the cow and its fodder is a fixture here, as at all Hindu temples. (As a tribute to our syncretic culture, I’ve noticed a duo even outside my Zoroastrian agiari at Dadar Parsi Colony.) Except during ‘siesta’ time, there’s always someone kneeling on its little doorsill to make a small offering to the rustic, red-smeared, garland-smothered images of Ganesha and ‘Hanuman’. The latter looks like a mere rock, but is believed to be a ‘jagrut murti’ which had emerged at this spot. Typically, no one quite knows when. The answer is always ‘angrez ka zamana, bahut purana’.

On Saturday, I finally made a closer acquaintance. And struck lucky. The usual pujari had been incapacitated by kidney stones, and as an ‘amarjancy’, Gajanand Giri, the ‘keeper’ of the mandir himself, had rushed here. He is normally in Gujarat, but ‘for any problem they phone me’. He throws in an aside, ‘that usually costs sau rupiya’. His name doesn’t sound Gujarati; he explains that the state is his karmabhoomi; his janmabhoomi is Uttar Pradesh. So how did he land up so far from home? He silences me with the saying, ‘Ramta sadhu, behta paani.’ The wandering mendicant is like the flowing river.

A small white table fan on the floor takes Mumbai’s pre-monsoon humidity off the bare-chested Gajanandji. He tells me that the shrine’s true ‘malik’ is ‘our sant, Naga baba’, pointing to framed photographs on the blue-tiled walls. This is the cult of Shaivite naked sadhus of the Himalaya who are ordained only at the Kumbh mela. I now notice the trishul alongside the ‘Hanuman’, the small linga and brass hooded cobra.

The Digambara Shripad Vallabha Digambara nextdoor in the adjoining lane has grown to spacious, marble-tiled, steel grilled, single-storeyed proportions around the tree below which it had originally sprouted. In fact, there are two temples in this elaborate interior attended by several pandits, a Kashi-Vishwanath mandir and the eponymous one dedicated to Dattatreya/Vitthal-Rakhumayi/Vithoba, an avatar of Lord Krishna, whose main mela is at Pandharpur. The squat idol is a trimurti, with three heads, and three pairs of hands holding Brahma’s japamala and kamandal; Vishnu’s conch and discus; Shiva’s trident and damru. Vithobha wears a tulsi necklace, embedded with the legendary kaustubha gem, and makara-kundala (fish-shaped earrings) that the poet-saint Tukaram relates to the iconography of Vishnu, but which popular legend associates with the offering made to him by a poor fisherman.

In another offshoot alley, nestles the Shri Hari Hareshwar Shankar mandir of the Meghji Vallabhdas Charitable Trust. It is currently obscured by a gulmohur slain by Cyclone Tauktae.

The highly revered Sai Baba of Shirdi has his main shrine at the start of TJ Road. On our far longer stretch, the ascetic saint graces makeshift Ganesha mandir shelters. Also an elaborate dual temple funded by two large plaques of donors from the local Bal Vikas Mandal.

The old Swan Mills’ Pimpleshwar Puratan Mahadev Nandir is now wedged between posh Ashok Gardens and the common playground that the developer is mandated to provide.

Further down TJ Road, I’m drawn to a yellow-smeared tree trunk, surrounded by a steel railing with a sign crediting the munificence of MHADA and a local functionary. Its other side reveals an embryonic Shiv mandir with a prominent black linga in a circlet of marigolds, protected by the hooded naag and faced by a Nandi bull and Kurma tortoise. Then, closest to the Muslim end of TJ Road, I notice two mini gopurams rising above a wall. A small gate leads me into Rajendrakumar Maneklal Compound, and I spot two primitive shrines holding their own amidst tenements and a ‘Sai Travels & Tours’.

Sacred and secular are the double helix of Sewri, the city, indeed India that is Bharat. New sophistications may soar; the ancient, simple, roadside faith remains. Unshakable. Unevictable.