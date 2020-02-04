Attempts to revive Kutch's desi wool economy sparks conversation around sustainability, combining artistry with innovation

In a world saturated with homogenised machine-made products, provenance is increasingly in vogue. This was evident in the buzz created by an exhibition of Desi Oon that unfolded on a cold, sun-drenched morning on 10 January, at the gallery space of the ballroom in Bikaner House. Galleries can feel quite sterile, but this exhibition managed to open up a new design experience by stirring meaningful conversations on the sheep wool craft value chain of Kutch.

Tapping into the millennial zeitgeist, the colour palette of the products is a riot of reds and rusts, sage greens and indigos that coexist with the sedate blacks, browns, beiges and whites of the undyed hand-spun yarn. The warp lengths present an enchanting mélange of blended wool surfaces, while the colourful namda repertoire, a reflection of the ability of wool fibres to interlock magically when whirled against each other, reconnect connoisseurs with a cherished slice of history. The contemporary designs of jackets, rugs, cushions, stoles, bags with pared-down aesthetics, the meticulously revived heritage weaves of disappearing traditions like the Tangaliya, and the heart-warming ubiquity of the dhablas (blankets), come with an invitation to dive into the compelling dialectics of rural pastoral traditions of Kutch, a culturally and ecologically sensitive region of India.

The revival of the desi wool economy in Kutch is driven by Khamir, a platform for crafts, heritage and iconology that promotes and preserves the cultural and creative diversity of the region. Its current engagement with pastoralists began with its involvement with Living Lightly, a travelling exhibition on the lands, lives and livelihoods of pastoralists, curated by Sushma Iyengar. Khamir is partnering with the Centre for Pastoralism and the Asian Heritage Foundation to put pastoralism and the ecosystem that nurtures it, at the heart of its community-led initiatives. A diminishing economy of local wool precipitates a dramatic decline in the size of the traditional Patanwadi flocks. Sheep breeds are now primarily raised for the meat industry. This trend pushes thousands of craftspersons to unskilled jobs in cities.

Motivating the pastoralists to revive the indigenous wool economy is as much of an uphill task as coaxing women of the Rabari community to reclaim their hand-spinning skills in villages like Kukma, Bhadroi, Harudi and Lodai. “Our biggest problem is that the shepherds get a better price from the meat industry than for their wool that sells for anything between Rs 5 and Rs 50 a kilo. Naturally, their interest aligns with industrialised livestock agriculture. Everything we do is under threat of being offset… We need to conserve our traditional breeds, with their unique genetic traits and also need to move away from fibres that are thirsty and saturated with pesticides… There was a time when there was a greater demand for desi wool products than their supply and the pit looms on which the weavers worked seemed to thrive,” says Ghatit Laheru, the director of Khamir, a little wistfully.

That the seemingly uncompromising coarse texture of the fibre, which causes an itching sensation on the skin, is tamed by blending it with silk, is a tribute to the genius of a new generation of barefoot designer-weavers from Kutch. They are part of a renaissance. Mansukh, Lalji, Dinesh, Vinod and Arun are together creating a stunning new visual dialogue with desi wool. The excitement and levity of these young debutants are palpable. Khamir’s work to restore the near-comatose wool economy is also supported by an impressive line-up of weavers, bristling with unputdownable design ideas: Vankar Shamji, Virjibhai Khetabhai, Murji Hamir, Babubhai Padhiyar, Vishram Valji, Prakash Naranbhai Siju and Laljibhai and Mahadevbhai. They rue the fact that in the 1940s there were nearly 5,000 looms in Kutch, but now there are not even 1,000. “I have been working on extra-weft weaves, adding tie-dyed patterns and embroidery to give my products a distinctive look… I enjoy experimenting with different sustainable fibres,” says Bhujodi’s Shamji.

What is happening is far from being a flash in the pan. A series of strategic collaborations with well-known designers has gradually cohered into a powerful desi wool narrative. Amit Vijaya and Richard Pandav, the duo behind Amrich, a couture label that is part of the eco-fashion movement, have partnered with Khamir to co-create designs with weavers and dyers. So has Himanshu Shani, creative director of avantgarde brand 11.11/eleven eleven, who was briefly associated with the Asian Heritage Foundation. Teasing out the sustainability conundrum in the fashion industry, they have built an ecosystem for innovative product design, combining artistry with an impressive environmental scorecard.

The fashion industry contributes disproportionately to greenhouse gas emissions, more than the combined emissions produced by international shipping and aviation. Khamir and its eco-activists practice environmentalism, that is not just a fad. By following a zero-mile green philosophy, where everything is sourced and produced locally, they help in regenerating sustainable rural economies with limited ecological and carbon footprint. Ghatit allows himself a cautious optimism, “this is just a beginning. There is much more to be done, individually and collectively, before we can hope to transform policy spaces”.

A former civil servant, Sujata Prasad is an author and columnist who currently works with the Asian Heritage Foundation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.