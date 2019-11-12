At Music Mulakatein's first artist residency, The Dharavi Dream Project to collaborate with Alexandre Herer's experimental jazz trio

The music agency Gatecrash is set to host Music Mulakatein's first Artist Residency in collaboration with Alexandre Herer and The Dharavi Dream Project of the After School of Hip-Hop in a bid to establish a platform for both sets of artists to learn, experiment, deconstruct and create new music.

Music Mulakatein was conceptualised following a concert by Alexander Herer’s band OXYD at a community centre in Mumbai. The event was attended by children who had never heard jazz before. However, not only did they enjoy the performance, but young rappers and beat boxers also joined the band in a session that became an impromptu jazz and hip-hop jam.

Emmanuelle de Decker, the founder of Gatecrash along with The Dharavi Dream Project then went on to launch this initiative in September 2018 and since then, the collaboration has organised a series of free concerts and workshops featuring local and international artists at various locations such as hospitals, slum areas and old age homes in Mumbai.

Now, Music Mulakatein is geared up to showcase the experimental jazz produced by the musician trio from Paris, which has Alexandre Herer on keys, Pierre Mangeard on drums and Gael Petrina on electric bass. The residency aims to delve into the trio's jazz music infusing it with rap, slam, and dance.

To be held at several spaces across the city, including Alliance Française de Bombay and FLEA Bazaar Café, the residency will flag off on 14 November and will conclude with performances in Mumbai and Pune.