Arthur Crestani's Bad City Dreams documents chasm between the vision for Gurugram and ground reality

In the year 2006, when Gurugram was still Gurgaon, it was introduced to people as India’s version of Shanghai. A sprawling flatland of dry land punctuated in places by stylish, shiny concrete structures that suited men and women could be imagined piling out of in the morning. At one point it was also suggested that autorickshaws would be banned to maintain the uniformity of class and code. More than a decade later, Gurugram is a screaming mess, a perpetual disaster. Embedded in its folds are stories of crime and decadence, exemplified best in the recent Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Gurgaon. But of all the ills that now plague this tragedy, the most incriminating would be the class divide that the township has unwittingly engineered, not by putting socialists to sleep, but selling them dreams. French photographer Arthur Crestani’s project Bad City Dreams is an intriguing portrayal of the malaise at the heart of what once was India’s dream project.

Crestani visited India for the first time in 2010, and spent a year at Jawaharlal Nehru University. In 2012, when he returned again from Paris, he began what is traditionally an ordeal even for the locals of Delhi-NCR — house-hunting. “I registered on websites and started getting these ads in my mailbox about up and coming projects. I was immediately interested in them because they had these flashy designs and language. They did not match my own experiences on the ground, so I kept them in my hard drive. I did not know what I wanted to do with them right-away, but I knew it would be something," Crestani says. A graduate in Political Science and Urban Affairs, Crestani eventually returned to Paris. When he came back last year, he had an improvisational idea in mind. “I began to frequent real estate offices, collecting brochures and pamphlets. I would then render them digitally and get them printed in large sizes from cheap printers in Paharganj. The next step was to find locations, which was tricky, because none of the projects I gathered material on had even laid a brick. That was part of the irony too, I think,” he says.

For a white man who knew little of the local language, to mingle with estate agents must have been tricky. “I think I wasn’t able to sell my credibility so much,” Crestani says as he giggles, “I mean I did not work on my character a lot. Sometimes I was looking to invest, sometimes I was just curious. People did not always buy it and often wanted to know what I did for a living.” The final step of the project was to erect posters at sites where the backdrop was a contrast of the vista painted on the digital panels. This is a trick that the 80s and early 90s studio photography of India championed — one that Crestani himself borrowed from. “I remember seeing a photograph of a man on a bike, with the background as a poster of city that was either New York or some other Western utopia. I knew then that I would use that format,” Crestani says.

Bad City Dreams is metaphorical. Its layers exist within the photo and outside, if you consider the white man behind the camera, the subject as the first layer, the artificial background as the second and the actual backdrop as the third, thus making these photographs presentations of interspersed realities. But did being white make it easier to ask random passersby to pose for photos which are also a comment on their own existence? “Yes. I think being a white guy made it easier. That adds an an aspirational character to the dialogue, and I was aware of it throughout. I had an Indian photographer assisting me on the project and he repeatedly reminded me of how it was comparatively easier to get the subjects to be agreeable when there was a white man involved, because he had no stake in it. These people spoke to me, took selfies and photos of me, even my contact number,” Crestani says.

Ever since the project was published in the British Journal of Photography and subsequently carried in The Guardian, it has faced backlash and criticism for its oriental gaze. The argument for this is that that a white man behind the camera capturing the class inequality of an Indian satellite town is perverse. But this critique does not hold if you consider the fact that Crestani was part of the act, of the performance. Besides, this is not documentation. “I was wholly aware of the fact that I was part of the act. The white guy behind the camera is part of the performance, the allure or aspiration if you like. I knew both sides of the story. I had hunted for an apartment in this landscape,” Crestani says. Bad City Dreams is every bit as theatrical as any performance, despite being static. The white/Western man is thus part of the sequence.

Crestani’s footloose exploration of the city allowed him to witness other symptoms of functional handicaps that utopian ideas, such as Gurugram, suffer from. The most problematic of these were the class boundaries that urban gated societies have come to draw, and the illegal settlements they help birth. “I met a slumlord in Gurgaon who had a lot of money and spoke jovially of his exploits — of making people do menial tasks in the slums and paying them very little for it. He showed me photos of his trips to Goa, told me he had a lot of money all the while wearing a Manchester City shirt. It was every bit as odd as it must sound,” Crestani says. India’s urban fringes which are rapidly transforming into satellite townships are sinusoidal in nature. With each brick on the wall that embosses the idea of security, there is one laid in illegal settlements that come up in adjoining areas. Ironically, the two are interdependent.

A number of comments on Crestani’s project which are intended to criticise have asked him to go back to his home turf — Paris. “It’s not that there is no inequality in a city like Paris. But it is a lot less, because the institutions to prevent it are set up before urban expansion takes place. Gurgaon, for example, doesn’t have anything like a municipal corporation to look after these issues. And second, there is no interdependence between the classes. Here the people living in housing societies will hire house helps and depend on handymen who live in illegal slums for most labour work, hence the social distance between the two is ever-increasing,” he says. Bad City Dreams will, in all likelihood, divide opinion as all improvised art or performance which addresses socio-political mores must. It will inspire because its value lies in furious disagreements.