Art is not dead: India's prestigious cultural events skirt pressing issues, but artistic virtue lives on in spaces of dissent

On the evening of 1 February, as I entered the NSIC Exhibition Ground in Okhla, my phone started vibrating with alerts from news apps: A gun had been fired not too far from the place, in Shaheen Bagh, on the 50th day of the sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It was the second such instance in a week — the previous firing, near Jamia, had left a student injured. “Iss desh mein sirf ‘Hinduon’ ki chalegi,” the Shaheen Bagh shooter said as he carried out his deed, in a video a friend shared with me.

Shaheen Bagh is only six kilometres away from the NSIC Exhibition Ground, yet in that moment, it felt a million miles distant from the event I was at — the India Art Fair.

From the police taking down an exhibit that sought to honour the women of Shaheen Bagh along with a rendition of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ to an organisers’ statement banning any potential protests, events at this edition of the IAF managed to betray the foundational and fundamental parameters of art.

Making my through the many kiosks and galleries, I felt as though I were being dragged through a kaleidoscope, to a place where luxury is itself a kind of doctrine, one that insulates and protects you from reality. In fact, it espouses the idea that reality is what you want it to be. The IAF offers the rare opportunity to view (usually) inaccessible art from around the world. But this year, when the land it was being held upon stands threatened by the seismic powers of communal hate and divisiveness, holding a glittery, self-indulgent, exclusionary party for the moneyed feels not only irrational, but also irresponsible. And this is the problem not with IAF alone, but a slew of other bouquet art events that are held across several cities during this season.

A week before the IAF, five protestors were forcibly ejected from the premises of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020, and detained by the police. Noted documentary filmmakers Anand Patwardhan and Raj Kumar accused the Mumbai International Film Festival of censoring or rejecting films that may have been critical of the ruling dispensation from the screening programme.

It would seem that when it comes to the worlds of literature, film and art, India has slipped into an abyss. The wealthy and delusional, by maintaining the status quo, ensure that the narrative remains theirs to control and shape, however inauthentic it may be.

Art, regardless of form, ought to be both compassionate and empathetic. In the last month or so, Indian art has failed to showcase any of those qualities. Land, permissions, security – all in the hands of political overseers – are the reasons for this state of affairs. The Art Fair could and possibly would invite backlash from the government, should it have become another spot for protests. It would also, perhaps, lose a majority of its cosmopolitan clientele: the kind that wants to buy art, rather than become its true patron and supporter.

In a poor country, art is an imprecise entity. Naturally, the ones who hold power in such a society can afford to mould it according to their will. Art then becomes for the poor to exhibit and the rich to claim. That an event on the scale of JLF won’t let students protest is also evidence for how this hierarchy is a matter of ensuring convenience. It works as long as the disempowered do not become an inconvenience, that their problems, their voice is not so loud that it is likely to drown out the narrative desired and put in place by the powers-that-be. The IAF, JLF and their countless other imitations have, on these accounts, proven to be insincere and insensitive.

But the power of art lies in its ability to emerge on its own. Shaheen Bagh is itself testament to the power of art, as are the countless artworks being created by digital artists to contribute to the ongoing struggle of religious and social minorities. I have seen some of the finest art appear on my social media timelines, on my Twitter feed, in my WhatsApp chats, without the belittling sense of authority or value.

We live in times when there is no greater creation than one that portrays and interprets the truth. For anything to be regarded as art, let alone relevant art, it needs to be truthful. Risk is part of the process, participation the reward.

Some artists, filmmakers and writers have on their own, all risks considered, chosen to address the country’s circumstances today, but the lack of institutional support and participation limits the impact of such defiance. It is absurd that any of these events want to erect stages while not addressing the fire and smoke that continues to burn and billow outside their gates. Celebrating art without celebrating the human context it comes from is decidedly hollow and pointless.

Even though the IAF and JLF are poised as the jewels of India’s cultural scene, the soul of India and its artistic virtue lies, at this moment, at places like Shaheen Bagh where it is fighting many battles. And the price put on this art is not its selling price, but rather the cost we must all collectively pay for it to exist.

