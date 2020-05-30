You are here:
Anupam Kher announces digital launch of his autobiographical play; Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai will go online on 7 June

Living Asian News International May 30, 2020 10:28:36 IST

"In my life, you will see glimpses of your life," said veteran actor Anupam Kher on 29 May as he announced the digital launch of his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

Kher, through a video message on Twitter, shared that the play will go online on 7 June 7, on his newly launched website.

In the video shared, the 65-year-old actor said: "15 years back on the 8th of August 2005, I did my play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, my one-man autobiographical play when things were not looking good. I was almost on the verge of bankruptcy."

"So I decided to do a play based on my life, not only on my life but also on the failures. Because frighten you with your shortcomings. So, here I was on stage, laughing at my failures, disasters, and everything that went wrong in my life," he added.

"My first play, first kiss, first audition, first directorial venture etcetera. I looked at them and laughed. And you know what happened with that....it liberated me from the fear of failure," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star said.

He further explained that he has been doing this play for the past 15 years, and did about 450 shows of the play worldwide.

Towards the end of the one-minute and 58-second video, Kher announced the launch of his website, and said: "the best thing to do is to launch this play on my website."

"I hope you watch the play, see and discover that in life - Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai (anything can happen)," Kher mentioned as he concluded the video.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 10:28:36 IST



