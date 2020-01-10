Anti-CAA protests: Independent musicians voice dissent with songs of solidarity and revolution

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) gather momentum across the country, some musicians are voicing their dissent through music.

The past few weeks have seen the emergence of thought-provoking music, often critical of the government's policies pertaining to citizenship, from artists backed by independent music labels. While rousing poetry continues to resound through protests, these musicians have been able to introduce elements of rock, funk, and rap in their tracks as well:

Bakre Ki Amma by Gaurav Kadu

In Bakre Ki Amma, Kadu sings of the "chaos" that is being "led by the government". The track is a comic take on the political events leading up to the nationwide protests.

KRANTIKARI by PARK CIRCUS

Krantikari, backed by Azad Music Factory, is a tribute to those on the streets protesting against the government's policies. Apart from taking aim at the government, the song also brings up tribal rights and women's emancipation.

Fight. React. Be a part. by The Down Troddence ft Kel

Released in light of the havoc wreaked by the CAA and NRC, The Down Troddence sings of 'betrayal' in their new track. Their visceral screaming complements the blood-soaked, electric visuals.

ANDOLAN by naqaab47 and Shoals

With verses like "Mazhab se naagrikta ko kabse karne lage saabit," naqaab47 and Shoals challenge the constitutionality of CAA and NRC in ANDOLAN.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.