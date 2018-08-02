You are here:
Anjolie Ela Menon awarded National Kalidas Samman for visual arts by Madhya Pradesh government

Living FP Staff Aug 02, 2018 16:07:19 IST

New Delhi: Noted artist Anjolie Ela Menon, 78, received the National Kalidas Samman for visual arts in Delhi on 28 July from the Madhya Pradesh government.

The award was conferred in recognition of her insightful and sensitive portrayal of the identity and spirit of women through her meaningful paintings in a variety of media.

Anjolie Ela Menon and her painting 'Yatra'. News 18/Twitter

With her first solo exhibition being held in Delhi in 1958, Menon is counted among India’s most accomplished artists and is the recipient of numerous national and international awards, including the Padma Shri. In 2013, Anjolie was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the government of the NCT of Delhi.

In the 1960s, Anjolie attended the prestigious Ecole Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris and began to experiment with translucent colours created with the repeated application of oil paint in thin glazes. She recently received a doctorate from Rabindra Bharati University.

Anjolie is known for her murals and her works have been featured in several exhibitions including Kalpana: Figurative Art in India, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at Aicon Gallery, London, in 2009 and Mapping Memories – 2, Painted Travelogues of Bali and Burma at Gallery Threshold, New Delhi, in 2008.

She has also had several solo exhibits at the Winston Gallery in Washington, Doma Khudozhinkov in the then USSR, Rabindra Bhavanand Shridharani Gallery in New Delhi and the Academy of Fine Arts in Calcutta, among others.

Artist A Ramachandran was also conferred with the Kalidas Award on 28 July.

With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:07 PM

