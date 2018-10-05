Anand Neelakantan's novel Vanara - The Legend of Baali, Sugreeva and Tara set to release this Dussehra

Anand Neelakantan's upcoming novel Vanara - The Legend of Baali, Sugreeva and Tara, will be out this Dussehra. The story narrates the epic tale of the vanara brothers — Baali and Sugreeva — of the Ramayana and Tara, the queen of Kishkindha.

This is the fifth work by Neelakantan, known for his novel The Rise of Sivagami, the prequel to Bahubali — The Beginning.

The Bahubali series has emerged as a promising and profitable franchise for the makers. The story has appeared in the form of two feature films, an animated work and a graphic novel. In addition to that, a novel trilogy by Neelakantan titled Bahubali — Before The Beginning, was also adapted. It flagged off with the story of Sivagami (played by Ramya Krishnan in the Bahubali films), the challenges she encountered and her rise to power. The trilogy is set to delve into the backstories of both, Sivagami and Kattappa.

Thank you @karanjohar @PenguinIndia @BaahubaliMovie Here comes the Vanaras of Ramayana and their legendary leader Baali's tale. My fifth book. https://t.co/D7PMhNpi6S — anand neelakantan (@itsanandneel) October 5, 2018

Neelakantan's debut novel Asura - Tale of the Vanquished gave a voice to Ravana, retelling the epic from his perspective. The narrative was an insight into the story of the vanquished asura Ravana, rather than the God Rama as it is commonly told. One of Neelakantan's most notable works, it has appeared in Amazon's list of 100 books to be read in a lifetime.

His latest work Vanara is also a tale from the Ramayana which follows the story of the brothers Baali and Sugreeva. Rama forms an alliance with Sugreeva while on his quest to rescue Sita from Lanka and becomes instrumental in putting Sugreeva on the throne of Kishkindha.