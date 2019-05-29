An open letter to anyone who thinks drinking and driving is OK

I just had one beer.”



“Arrey, I already bought the car and it's not safe to leave it here overnight.”

“Ek, do drinks se kuch nahi hota - I can handle my alcohol.

Dear Drunk Driver,

Stop. Listen.

Firstly, don't be fooled by the salutation 'dear'. It's there as your very first reminder that your life is precious - if not to you, then to the friends and family who love you. That's also true for every single other person on the road. Their lives are just as cherished as yours.

I know you think you're 'responsible' by only having a couple of drinks and that you can "handle it". You can't! We've all got those friends that say, you'll be fine. You live close by.



Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash

But accidents are called accidents for a reason - they don't come with a forewarning, they don't have a radius of safety. You're always thinking "It will never happen to me" until it does. It will hit you like a ton of bricks when you least expect it.

When you drink and drive, you aren't just putting your own life at risk you're also putting the lives of everyone on the street at risk. They could be the most road safety conscious people around, with kids in car seats, and the car checked and serviced every so many miles. But if you doze off at the wheel, corner too sharply or just make a bad judgement call, you WILL barrel right into them with horrific results. That child's life will forever be changed for the worse - because of you.

You think you're above all this gyaan because you're young, a great driver, can drive after few drinks or have powerful friends. That, my dearest one is where you are wrong! Nearly everyday parents and family members get that dreaded call telling them their child or a family member has been in a crash with someone who thinks exactly like that and has ended lives in a crumpled heap.

Photo by Warren Wong on Unsplash

Dying in a blaze of flames isn't as dramatic as you think. There are no prizes for who went up in the bigger fireball. There are no second chances for the ones who lose their lives or are maimed forever.

Do you want to be a real hero? Learn to be/have a designated driver or just get off the road entirely if you do end up having a drink. Between all the forms of public and private taxis that can be hired for a pittance, you really have no excuse to be stupid and drive drunk.

This letter isn't just a plea to use your God-given intellect, it's a reminder that death has the same effect on everyone. Think about it. Would you choose for anyone you love to die or be maimed or scarred for life in a drunken crash?

I pray the answer is NO, every.single.time.

Warmest regards,

Someone You Love.

This is a partnered post.