Alert - Baby on Board!

As a new parent, you want everything to be perfect for your little one. From finding natural products to protect your child’s skin to adopting the safest practices when your child is on board!

Babyproofing your vehicle can be a daunting task, however, you want to stay prepared when the day comes for your little munchkin to travel with you. Listed below are 5 ways you can ensure your baby has a smooth travel journey.

Car Seat

Arguably the most important step when it comes to getting your car ready for your baby is installing a car seat. While several factors go into selecting the right car seat, how you set up a car seat matters most. Setting it up facing the rear of the car protects your kid from serious injury in case of a car crash as the impact of the collision is borne by the car seat shell.

Rear Seat Mirror

When you’re stalled at a short signal and want to quickly check up on your kid without turning around completely, a rear seat mirror can come in handy. A mirror installed on the rear seat’s headrest can help you see your little one’s reflection while still paying attention to the road. This way you can continue driving safely with just a glance in the mirror.

Child Lock on Doors and Windows

When you have your little one sitting at the back, every parent has the fear that they may fiddle with the door handle or open the window. Driving with that constant fear can be dangerous.

Luckily, most cars today offer a solution in the form of child lock on rear doors and windows. A child lock button is usually present on the driver’s side of the door. By activating this mechanism, you can prevent your toddler from accidentally opening the windows.

Organized Car Interiors

Having items like CDs, pens, shoes and grocery bags lying around in the car is an invitation for trouble. Hitting the brakes, a tad bit too quickly can lead to your child injuring themselves on these objects that turn into lethal weapons during such situations.

Use a cloth remote holder that fits perfectly along the back of the front seats and store away these items. Additionally, you can add seat covers to protect the interiors which also come with an added storeage on the back. The glove box in your car can also keep items away from your child’s reach.

Baby On Board Sign

Placing this yellow diamond-shaped sign on the rear windshield is the best way to alert other drivers that there is a baby in your car. This way they will be more cautious while driving next to you. Also, in case of an accident, it will alert emergency personnel that there is a baby in need of help.

Put up this sign only when your little one is in the car with you. And place it in such a way that it does not obstruct your view while driving. This ensures you have a full view at the back and can drive along safely.

Once you’ve taken the time to carry out these 5 steps, your vehicle is safe for your little one. Not only will you be able to ensure your baby’s safety but also give your undivided attention to the road ahead.

