Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Find out why people buy gold and silver on this occasion

Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated all over India on 3 May this year. The day is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar. Many people start new business ventures or projects on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishnava month, is also associated with buying gold and silver. People welcome Goddess Lakshmi on this day by purchasing metals like gold. Many people also believe that whatever you buy on this auspicious occasion stays with you forever.

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, here is why people buy gold and silver on this auspicious day:

It is said that Lord Kuber once ruled the city of Lanka, before he was banished by Ravana. Kuber performed penance and led a devout life to win the blessings of Lord Shiv and Lord Brahma.

The city of Alkapuri was constructed near Mount Kailash for Kuber by Viswakarma, the architect of the gods. It is said that Kuber was granted the role of the custodian of the wealth of heaven on Akshaya Tritiya. Devotees believe that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya and worshipping Lord Kuber will bring prosperity to their family.

Another anecdote form the Mahabharata also narrates how Akshaya Tritiya came to associated with buying gold.

Lord Krishna once visited the Pandavas, while they were in exile. During his visit, Draupadi felt ashamed as she could not prepare a feast for him. Lord Krishna accepted a small leaf that was stuck to the cooking vessel as food and stated that the love that that the Pandavas had for him would satiate his hunger.

He also granted a boon to the family- the Akshaya Patra. The vessel supplied the family with endless food when they were in exile. Thus, people believe that buying gold on Askhaya Tritiya will lead to boundless good fortune for their family.

Some legends also associate the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Vishnu with the occasion.

Muhurat:

This year, the muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya will start at 5:39 am on 3 May and continue till 5:38 am on 4 May.