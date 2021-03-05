Living

After 140 years, Madrid flamenco venue Villa-Rossa closes amid COVID-19 restrictions

The Villa-Rosa is a landmark of the Madrid neighborhood Las Letras, known for its nightlife.

The Associated Press March 05, 2021 13:13:43 IST
Artists at one of Madrid’s best-known flamenco bars put on a final outdoor show Thursday, marking its closure after 140 years because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have shuttered entertainment venues.

Spanish Flamenco dancer Anabel Moreno is given a rose outside the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Photo credit: AP Photo/Paul White.

Spanish Flamenco dancer Anabel Moreno dances outside the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Photo credit: AP Photo/Paul White

A female flamenco dancer dressed in black performed in the street outside Villa-Rosa, while others threw flamenco costumes from balconies into the street and male singer Juañarito performed a flamenco song.

Spanish Flamenco dancer Anabel Moreno poses with a rose outside the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue before a protest in Madrid, Spain. Photo credit: AP Photo/Paul White

Others laid flowers at the venue’s entrance, lit candles and put up handwritten signs saying “RIP”

A flamenco dress, dancing shoes, a guitar and candles are laid out in the entrance of the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Photo credit: AP Photo/Paul White

A flamenco dancer dances between flamenco dresses and roses on the ground outside the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue during a protest. Photo credit: AP Photo/Paul White

The Villa-Rosa, with its distinctive tiled facade, is a landmark of the Madrid neighborhood called Las Letras, known for its nightlife.

Messages are displayed at the entrance of the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Messages in Spanish read 'Goodbye Villa Rose,' 'RIP Flamenco' and 'How sad another Tablao has to close'. Photo credit: AP Photo/Paul White

“The situation is now unsustainable, with so many overheads for a year with the bar closed without any (financial) assistance,” the flamenco show’s director, Rebeca Garcia, said. “It has forced us to take the drastic decision to shut down.”

— Feature image: Spanish Flamenco dancer Anabel Moreno dances outside the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue as a woman comes to give her a rose during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Thursday 4 March, 2021. The National Association of Tablaos protested outside the mythical Villa Rosa Tablao which has been forced to close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All photos by AP Photo/Paul White

