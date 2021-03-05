After 140 years, Madrid flamenco venue Villa-Rossa closes amid COVID-19 restrictions
The Villa-Rosa is a landmark of the Madrid neighborhood Las Letras, known for its nightlife.
Artists at one of Madrid’s best-known flamenco bars put on a final outdoor show Thursday, marking its closure after 140 years because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have shuttered entertainment venues.
A female flamenco dancer dressed in black performed in the street outside Villa-Rosa, while others threw flamenco costumes from balconies into the street and male singer Juañarito performed a flamenco song.
Others laid flowers at the venue’s entrance, lit candles and put up handwritten signs saying “RIP”
The Villa-Rosa, with its distinctive tiled facade, is a landmark of the Madrid neighborhood called Las Letras, known for its nightlife.
“The situation is now unsustainable, with so many overheads for a year with the bar closed without any (financial) assistance,” the flamenco show’s director, Rebeca Garcia, said. “It has forced us to take the drastic decision to shut down.”
— Feature image: Spanish Flamenco dancer Anabel Moreno dances outside the Villa Rosa Tablao flamenco venue as a woman comes to give her a rose during a protest in Madrid, Spain, Thursday 4 March, 2021. The National Association of Tablaos protested outside the mythical Villa Rosa Tablao which has been forced to close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All photos by AP Photo/Paul White
