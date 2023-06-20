Adipurush, starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, released on 16 June. The drama based on the epic Ramayana has created buzz at the box office since its release, bringing in a large audience. As part of the film’s promotions, Sanon elevated her style statement to a whole new level, embracing ethnic designs with sarees, anarkalis, and designer lehengas. One such outfit that caught everyone’s attention was the actor’s distinctive and regal attire paired with a pashmina shawl that cost a whopping Rs 11 lakh. Her bold sartorial choices have won her praise across a wide range of platforms.

A mythology-inspired ethnic outfit

Kriti Sanon wore a cream-coloured anarkali paired with an exquisite pashmina shawl. The shawl was adorned with hand-embroidered scenes, inspired by designs from the epic Ramayana. The actress wore minimal makeup and traditional jewellery to complement the outfit. For the finishing touch, she wore her hair in a braid.

Sanon shared the details on Instagram. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

A ‘Sukriti Grover’ design

Announcing the details about the splendid shawl, Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon’s stylist shared further details on her Instagram post. According to her, the shawl which was inspired by the Ayodhya tales was crafted by time and was made for one. She wrote in a Post-script: “This timeless mythological piece has taken over 2 years to conceptualise and over 6000 working hours. Intimate observations of books, references helped the artist to create the drawings so accurately.”

She further added: “Each glance reveals a small detail that has been put together with precision. The palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals have been depicted truly as the paintings and reimagined by the designer. Shown here are four scenes for the Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika & Ram Darbaar.”

In another video, the designer shared: “She is an epitome of grace and age-old beauty that is complemented with this shawl.” Intricately woven patterns adorned the Pashmina shawl that Kriti draped over her shoulders. The clip showed Kriti saying, “Indian weavers have taken above 6,000 hours to hand-weave this. Aur yeh bahut hi sundar tareeke se inhone Ramayan ke kuch portion dikhaye hai shawl pe.”

How much does this shawl cost?

Designed by Delhi-based clothing label Shaza, the Ayodhya Tales shawl costs Rs 11 lakh. The hand-woven shawl took over 6,000 hours to complete. According to Shaza’s website, “Incorporating details like the Ishvakul sundial, the iconic gates of Ayodhya Nagri, the Kanak Mahal etc, this shawl was made with meticulous attention to detail which required weeks of research and planning.” Besides, the brand stated that 10 artisans were involved in its production.

Kriti Sanon’s Upcoming Projects

Following the success of Adipurush, Kriti is set to star as the lead in the action thriller Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff. In addition, she is set to appear in The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the Rajesh Krishnan-directed film along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

