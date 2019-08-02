Your actual income is much more than your salary at the end of the month! Know how through this simple guide for filing-taxes

Your monthly salary might be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of income. But the definition of taxable income includes more than just your salary. A taxable income comprises of many other elements, in addition to your salary.

So what does taxable income mean? For starters, a person can have a total of 5 sources of income as per the income tax laws. These sources of income include:

Your monthly salary Rental income from your house property Profits from long-term investments Income from business or profession Other sources such as gifts and interest from fixed deposits

If you are filing taxes yourself or with your CA, you need to factor all the above heads first, to arrive at your total taxable income. Only then you will able to arrive at your total taxes payable at the end of the year or the refund you’re eligible for if excess tax has been paid.

