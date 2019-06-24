A lazy person's guide to get active

Taking a walk is way easier than hitting the gym in the wee hours and working out. But based on everything we know about ourselves, this doesn’t mean we’re all pumped to lace up and head out the door. So, we have a few pro tips to beat the lure of Netflix and the couch and get moving.

Crowdsource your motivation

Put your social networks to good use. Follow some incredibly inspiring Instagram handles like getinspiralized , Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and getfitwithgiddy or find the best hashtags to promote your own journey. Peer accountability can be a great motivator, whether you’re posting selfies after a 3-minute power walk, your low-intensity morning walk or even taking the stairs during the workday. Likes and support can do wonders for your confidence and motivation. Keep at it, and you may inspire a few people to get going too. #justsaying

Friends with benefits!

Scheduling time for exercise can be overwhelming, so try this. The next time you’re on the phone with your honey, giving mom your ‘life updates’ or catching up on gossip with your bestie, lace up and start walking! Meeting your friends for coffee, order a takeaway cup and head out for a stroll. Going grocery shopping with your better half? Park far away and take a stroll down all the aisles. You won’t even realise how fast time goes by when your mind is elsewhere!

Get your groove on

...coz sometimes that’s all you need to stay physically fit, physically fit, physically fit. Even if you don’t like to move it, move it, the right kind of music has a knack of making you want to get up and get moving. Pick all your favourite bass-thumping beats on a playlist and you’ll have no trouble busting a few calories as you match your pace to the beat. (Also make sure you’re in a safe space and not jaunting around with earphones on, lest you get into an accident!)

Walk a Milo

If like Owen Wilson in Marley and Me, you spend more of your day chasing your dog down and getting him to be a good boy, why not just make it a fun activity you do together? Furbabies love getting a dose of the fresh outdoors and you’ll always have great wag-tailed company. Bonus points for finding fun ways of keeping it up through the year - think matching hoodies and rain jackets!

StepUp with the #IndiaStepsChallenge

The #IndiaStepsChallenge concluded recently after rewarding people who successfully completed 6000 steps for 100 days with 85000 prizes worth ₹5 crore. The #IndiaStepsChallenge might be over, but it's still the easiest and the most efficient way to get healthy or stay fit!

And it shows in India's daily step count, which increased dramatically from 4297 steps to 8637 steps! Kerala and Tamil Nadu emerged as frontrunners with a daily average step count of 12,200+ steps a day, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Chandigarh of close to 12,000 steps daily!

We can proudly say, we tried making India healthy & active and hope you too can implement these changes in your own lives and challenge yourself to live a better and fuller life. It’s time you take that first step and Be The Force in your life!

