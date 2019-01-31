8 stunning pictures of Australia that will make you pack your bags!

Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia – Charles M. Schulz
Whenever you come across something fun or interesting while browsing through social media, you share it with your mates. We came across something so beautiful that we couldn’t resist sharing it with you. The beauty in question is Australia’s Instagram account. The country might be called ‘Land Down under’, but their insta game is right at the top.
Here’s a quick look at some of the most fascinating pictures on Australia’s Instagram account that made us wish we were there!
1. Because I’m happy
⚠️ Breaking news: Every #quokka on @rottnestislandwa has now been issued with a selfie stick as part of a new initiative to help you take the perfect quokka selfie. Ok, we're totally kidding, but given how friendly these @westernaustralia natives are, like this one with @clouddecurly here, they'd probably be happy to take your photo if they knew how to use one. This #island is just a ferry ride away off the coast of @destinationperth, come meet these cute critters yourself and get snap-happy! #seeaustralia #justanotherdayinwa #rottnestisland #wildlife #travel
2. Magnetic views
#️⃣1️⃣ Counting down your favourite 30 posts of 2018 ⏳ ------------------------------------ Today, we're exploring the wreck of the SS City of Adelaide on @thisismagneticisland in @queensland - looks pretty amazing, right?! The ship was run aground in Cockle Bay back in 1916, and the remains have since been taken over by mangroves. #MagneticIsland is surrounded by 20 known shipwrecks, which have been integrated into a shipwreck trail. Signs around the island's bays tell the stories of the many vessels and give an insight into the region's fascinating maritime history. Photo: @conormoorephotography #seeaustralia #thisisqueensland #townsvilleshines #explore #travel A post shared by Australia (@australia) on
3. Living the Island Life
#️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Counting down your favourite 30 posts of 2018 ⏳ ------------------------------------ Need ideas for a tropical @queensland getaway in @whitsundaysqld? Check out our Instagram Stories to see @extratv co-host @reneebargh’s #Whitsundays highlights from her recent trip ☝️ Photo: @whitsundaysphotography #seeaustralia #lovewhitsundays #thisisqueensland #beach #aerial
4. You won’t ever say, “Are we there yet?”
#️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ Counting down your favourite 30 posts of 2018 ⏳ ------------------------------------ @southaustralia’s #LakeMacDonnell is a seriously colourful sight! @jaxonfoale was on an epic #roadtrip in the @eyrepeninsula when he drove through this surreal landscape. The pink lake’s super high salt concentration is what gives it these picture-perfect vibrant colours (certainly #nofilter needed here!). Add this to your #SouthAustralia #bucketlist and plan the 9.5-hour #roadtrip from @cityofadelaide - lots of snacks and a solid playlist are essentials! #seeaustralia #seesouthaustralia #eyrepeninsula #travel #pinklake
5. Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
Contrary to the popular belief that “blue and green should never be seen, except with another colour in between,” we think #Broome’s #TownBeach is totally rocking this colour combo! @marie.arph took this gorgeous shot on her recent trip to @westernaustralia’s @australiasnorthwest, which is famous for its aqua water and red sand. Pack a picnic to enjoy by the water or pop into @townbeachcafe_broome for a cuppa and beautiful views. #seeaustralia #justanotherdayinwa #australiasnorthwest #naturephotography #travel A post shared by Australia (@australia) on
6. Fields of brilliant bloom
Flowers as far as the eye can see! @wheresshelly knew she was definitely in @westernaustralia’s @wildflowercountry as soon as she was driving on roads that were sandwiched by fields of brilliant blooms. #CoalseamConservationPark in @australiascoralcoast is a #wildflower hotspot; with a diverse range of native plants transforming the landscape into a floral explosion at this time of year. Go on a 5-hour road trip from #Perth to explore this colourful scenery. #seeaustralia #justanotherdayinwa #australiascoralcoast #travel #spring #wildflowercountry A post shared by Australia (@australia) on
7. How about snow instead of sand?
Feeling on top of the world at @snowymountainsnsw @bennymburton recently camped in @visitnsw’s #KosciuszkoNationalPark, where he captured this awesome shot. If you’re planning a winter #camping trip, snow coverage is at its peak this time of year, so you’ll wake up to a snowy wonderland like this outside your tent. Make sure you rug up and pack enough blankets to keep you warm at night; otherwise you can stay at resorts near the ski fields like @thredboalpinehotel, @guthegainn and @matterhornskilodge. #seeaustralia #newsouthwales #snowymountainsnsw #travel #naturephotography A post shared by Australia (@australia) on
8. The most Koalafied selfie taker
New year, new selfie! Jarrah decided it was time that he renewed his profile picture, and since zookeeper @reneehowell18 was busy, he borrowed her camera and took the matter into his own paws. You don’t even have to leave the city to visit this snap-happy fellow and other Aussie animals that call @wildlifesydneyzoo home, as it’s conveniently located in @sydney’s @darlingharbour. Have your camera ready for all the photogenic #koalas, kangaroos, wallabies and wombats you’ll meet throughout the day, they may even share a few selfie tips with you if you’re lucky! #seeaustralia #newsouthwales #ilovesydney #wildlifephotography #travel #explore A post shared by Australia (@australia) on
Australia is not only big in terms of its landmass but also diversity and experiences that you can cherish for a lifetime. If you want to know more about Australia and its many beautiful locations, then click here! *brb packing bags*
