8 stunning pictures of Australia that will make you pack your bags!

Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia – Charles M. Schulz

Whenever you come across something fun or interesting while browsing through social media, you share it with your mates. We came across something so beautiful that we couldn’t resist sharing it with you. The beauty in question is Australia’s Instagram account. The country might be called ‘Land Down under’, but their insta game is right at the top.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most fascinating pictures on Australia’s Instagram account that made us wish we were there!

1. Because I’m happy

2. Magnetic views

3. Living the Island Life

4. You won’t ever say, “Are we there yet?”

5. Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

6. Fields of brilliant bloom

7. How about snow instead of sand?

8. The most Koalafied selfie taker

Australia is not only big in terms of its landmass but also diversity and experiences that you can cherish for a lifetime. If you want to know more about Australia and its many beautiful locations, then click here ! *brb packing bags*

