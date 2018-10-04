7 of the most adventurous people on Indian roads

Indians are well known for their quirky solutions to problems they encounter on a day-to-day basis. This extends to their travelling woes too. Since transport can be an obstacle sometimes, ‘Why not get Innovative?’, they thought.

Here are a couple of their ideas captured in real-life. These hilarious photos will surely put a smile on your face, but they are just accidents waiting to happen. The jugaad rulers need to know when creativity crosses over to stupidity.

1. Shovel Up To Work!

2. Motorcycle Transformer - Bike To Mini-Bus

3. Sometimes Their Ego Gets The Best Of ‘em: Speed-Breaker - 1 | Bugatti Veyron - 0

4. Double Trouble

5. Bus(way) Surfers

6. Rolling On The Stre-e-et

7. Veggie Market On Wheels

