7 of the most adventurous people on Indian roads

Oct 04, 2018

Indians are well known for their quirky solutions to problems they encounter on a day-to-day basis. This extends to their travelling woes too. Since transport can be an obstacle sometimes, ‘Why not get Innovative?’, they thought.

Here are a couple of their ideas captured in real-life. These hilarious photos will surely put a smile on your face, but they are just accidents waiting to happen. The jugaad rulers need to know when creativity crosses over to stupidity.

1. Shovel Up To Work!

1

2. Motorcycle Transformer - Bike To Mini-Bus

2

3. Sometimes Their Ego Gets The Best Of ‘em: Speed-Breaker - 1 | Bugatti Veyron - 0

3

4. Double Trouble

4

5. Bus(way) Surfers

5

6. Rolling On The Stre-e-et

6

7. Veggie Market On Wheels

7

We need to make road safety a top priority to reduce the number of accidents that happen on Indian roads. So join the Diageo #RoadToSafety movement - ‘Be Responsible & Drive Responsibly’. Even if one person takes a stand, others will follow suit. Be THAT person. The time for change is now!

This is a partnered post.


