6 things we got to know from the Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2019 about our consumer behaviour

Ever wondered which smartphone is popular in India? There are plenty of high specs mobile phones to choose from be it a Samsung, Apple, Xiomi or OnePlus. But which is that aspirational smartphone brand that’s on the list of every person? Well, the Great Indian Smartphone Survey 2019 gives us a lowdown on the most popular smartphones in the market currently along with other interesting facts on consumer behaviour.

The one thing that was evident throughout was that the Nokias and Motorolas are on an all-time low with not many takers. But apart from that, there were many surprising revelations too. Here’s a quick look at what the Great Indian Smartphone Survey conducted by 91mobiles.com revealed.

1. Brand preferences are divided according to gender and user satisfaction tops the priority list for users.

2. Women favour the brands OPPO and Vivo. For OPPO, the ownership share stands at 11 per cent for women, versus 6.2 per cent men. For Vivo, the figures are pegged at almost 12 per cent women and 8 per cent men.

3. Some features most desired by users are the waterproof mechanism, wireless charging, quick charge support, pop-up cameras and two or more cameras.

4. While apple ranks high in terms of the best camera and Asus wins for its battery performance, OnePlus comes a close second in both segments proving once again that its complete value for money at that price giving the best of both worlds.

5. Brand preferences also differ with the age of customers and it was noted that OnePlus is more popular among the older age groups with an 8% market share of users in the age group of 45 and above.

6. OnePlus was the clear winner for its after-sales service which has also made loyal customers that will also help the brand retain 60% of its user base in the future.

While most brands have lost customers in 2018-2019, OnePlus is likely to increase its user base as most people aspire to buy a OnePlus smartphone making it the most desired in the market at present.

Thus, with unbeatable battery life, ace customer service and excellent phone performance OnePlus has been leading the market in many aspects. Over 88% of users have also said they are happy and satisfied with the performance of their phones.

The brand currently stands at 5.7 per cent but is likely to grow to 18.3 per cent in the future, even as other brands struggle to keep up. Looks like their ace service quality, gratified customers and excellent phone performance have helped them dig their soles deep into the Indian mobile market making it a OnePlus future.