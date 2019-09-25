6 things In life that just can’t wait

The world has a lot to offer, but only to those who offer up their best. This means more decisiveness, less procrastination (“I’ll start working out next Monday”, for example).

Why push to tomorrow for what can be done today?

Particularly when there are so many plans, you already know you want to set in motion. You know the kind of plans we’re talking about, right? Not what you’ll do this weekend or over Diwali - we’re talking about the stuff that makes dreams come true. Still wondering what we’re on about? Let’s get started...

1. Learning a foreign language

There has never been a better time to learn something new, like a foreign language. In the digital age, you have access to the best course material the world has to offer - at times, for free. You no longer need to hurry home to get on with your course work. Just download the content to your phone and start learning on the go.

2. Starting your own business

The only way to truly make your workday enjoyable is to start-up on your own. And we don’t mean that you should aim to build a large company that makes you very, very rich (although that would be good, too). We’re talking about any business, so long as it makes you content with your every working day. You know you have an idea already. So, what will it be? A restaurant… an app… a music school? Get it started!

3. Visiting a new destination every year

Who doesn’t want this to happen? Well, no one - and yet, the years go by and you visit the same old places (Goa, for example) instead of new destinations. Make a list of places you know you must see and create a deadline for each of them. Then, make it happen!

4. Buying a term insurance plan

The financial security of your loved ones is of paramount importance. The very reason you work so hard every day is to provide for them today and save up for tomorrow. But life is full of risks, and it is important to prepare for any eventuality. This is where term insurance comes in. It is a life insurance product that offers a substantial payout, in the case of any mishap - all at a small annual premium. There are numerous life insurance products in the market, but we recommend taking a look at Aegon Life’s iTerm Insurance Plan, and it’s never too early to purchase one.

5. Committing to an exercise routine

Do you join a gym religiously every January, only to quit by the start of February? Or sooner? Well, have you considered that gyms aren’t right for you? There are plenty of other options, from Zumba and cycling to CrossFit and yoga to help you get fit. Try out one or the other and see what suits you the most. If you do this, a much fitter you won’t be that far away. We promise!

6. Cooking your meals

Well, not every meal, of course. Start with one a day - or one every alternate day. Once you can manage that, move it up. And not knowing how to cook isn’t an excuse. There’s plenty of information out there to get you started. Cooking your meals will keep you healthier, give you a better understanding of what you’re putting into your body and also give you a great new skill that everyone you know will be impressed by.

Modern life is so full of easy distractions (like mindless binge-watching TV shows) and one may easily lose focus on the things that make us happy or matter in the long run. Instead of making better choices every day, we’re lulled into indecision until New Year - when we happily make (and soon break) our resolutions. So, make a change - invest your energy into for a healthier, brighter and fruitful future. So, do what’s right today. Start with a suitable term insurance plan followed by all other things life just can’t wait for!

This is a partnered post.