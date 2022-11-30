There is no better way to enjoy winters with a hot cup of tea covered in a warm wooly blanket. However, the season can have a bad impact on your hair. The sudden drop in humidity can change the texture of the skin, which can make it behave differently. The scalp, too, gets affected, which makes your hair dry and flaky. This is why the oiling of hair is recommended. Right winter hair care tips can protect your hair from becoming breakage-prone. Let’s have a look on some of the tips that should definitely be there on your list to prevent hair fall:

Massage your hair: During winter, your scalp gets dry due to the lack of moisture in the air. This may cause dandruff, flakiness and scalp irritation causing hair fall. A hot oil massage with nourishing hair oil can do wonders for you. These oils penetrate to the hair shaft and keep the hair moisturised.

During winter, your scalp gets dry due to the lack of moisture in the air. This may cause dandruff, flakiness and scalp irritation causing hair fall. A hot oil massage with nourishing hair oil can do wonders for you. These oils penetrate to the hair shaft and keep the hair moisturised. Don’t leave your hair as is after washing : Surely, drying your hair in the winter can be difficult. You should make the effort of stepping out or sleeping with wet hair as that can make your life even worse and may also lead to excessive tangling and breakage.

: Surely, drying your hair in the winter can be difficult. You should make the effort of stepping out or sleeping with wet hair as that can make your life even worse and may also lead to excessive tangling and breakage. Deep condition your hair: Weekly hair mask treatments are an excellent measure to benefit your overall hair health. A hair mask has nourishing and moisturising ingredients like egg and honey which condition the hair.

Weekly hair mask treatments are an excellent measure to benefit your overall hair health. A hair mask has nourishing and moisturising ingredients like egg and honey which condition the hair. Cover your hair: Your hair gets strained when they are exposed to the cold and dry wind and snow. Try to cover it with a scarf or a hat. You can cover your head with silk or satin cloth to prevent friction from woollen materials. You may also use a dry oil spray to fight tame flyaways.

Your hair gets strained when they are exposed to the cold and dry wind and snow. Try to cover it with a scarf or a hat. You can cover your head with silk or satin cloth to prevent friction from woollen materials. You may also use a dry oil spray to fight tame flyaways. Avoid hot water for your hair: Extra-hot showers can absorb the moisture and make your hair dull and prone to breakage. Use lukewarm water to take shower and avoid flaky scalp as much as possible, pour some room temperature water in the last rinse.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.