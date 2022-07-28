5 tips for smooth air trip when you travel with your little one on long flights

Talk to your kids about the entire flight experience including baggage check-in and ticketing to in-flight etiquette and safety. This would mentally prepare them for the journey and hence they would be better accustomed all the way

Travelling can be challenging especially when you are travelling alone with a toddler. The regular list of the things to be carried along grows longer in comparison to what it is when you travel alone. One has to be careful especially on long flights because you never know what might happen.

Here are some tips to prepare you to travel like a pro with your little one:

1. Talk to your kids about the journey: Talk to your kids about the entire flight experience including baggage check-in and ticketing to in-flight etiquette and safety. This would mentally prepare them for the journey and hence they would be better accustomed all the way.

2. Pack your food for the journey: It is always helpful if you pack your food especially when you are travelling with kids. Pack their favourite food so that they don’t get cranky mid-air and enjoy it without creating any hassle.

3. Surprise them with a new toy: When flying with a toddler, carry a new toy along and gift wrap it. This has two benefits - kids love to unpack stuff and a new toy grabs more attention.

4. Book your flight according to your child’s sleep routine: The best way to have stress-free travel is to choose a flight that matches your child's sleeping routine. Once your kid falls asleep in-flight, you too are free to have a nap and spare some time for yourself.

5. Carry your stroller: Your child's daily stroller can be of great help while you are inside a busy airport. Your kid will be less cranky when they are in their known environment. It will get easier and less tiring for you to carry your kid without the need to lift him/her all the time. The stroller is many times a good storage device to help you carry the essentials and can pass through the security checkpoints too.