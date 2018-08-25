5 things you can do differently this Raksha Bandhan to make it special!

Tomorrow is Raksha Bandhan. We are not trying to remind you about the occasion because you have probably already picked out your best traditional outfit, maybe a nice gift as well and of course, the time to convene to celebrate this occasion has already been decided.

However, there is one thing missing - Fun. Hey, we aren't implying that you are boring, but the 'fun you' is in need to be found like Waldo. Because if you think about it, Raksha Bandhan has turned more into like board meetings rather than an occasion of celebrating our dear brother or sister. But worry not, because we are going to help you celebrate a memorable Raksha Bandhan with these sweet and simple tips!

Pictures from the past

By 'pictures from the past' we don't mean scrolling down your Instagram profile. We are talking about a dusty old album from a rusty old trunk kind of pictures. Going through old pictures with your siblings is going to be an absolute riot. Also, you will have the opportunity to upload an embarrassing picture of your sweet sibling online. Embarrassment makes bonds stronger, just like that headlock your sibling will put you in.

Gaming marathon

Brothers and sisters tend to get into fights over the silliest things, and that's pretty normal. But as you grow up, your silly fights grow old because both of you have matured with age and also have become financially independent (You basically don't have to share a Dairy Milk in half anymore). And it might sound ironic, but it also kind of makes you grow apart. So we suggest that you take out your phones, pick an online shooter game, play as a team or against each other, rage when you win, be salty when you lose and recapture your childhood memories.

Get some retail therapy

This one is for the brothers because choosing a Raksha Bandhan gift is not an easy task. But worry not, because we have an amazing solution to this problem that will help you hit two birds with one stone...metaphorically. Had to point that out, we don't know who's reading this. All you need to do is gift your sister a shopping trip to the nearest mall. That way she can pick out her own gift and both of you can spend quality time with each other.

Have a bake-off

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating brothers and sisters. Festivals involve food and brothers and sisters, as we mentioned earlier, tend to compete with one another. So, the best way to have a memorable Raksha Bandhan is to have a bake-off. The bake-off will not only help you have fun like you did as kids but also get you delicious desserts in the end. Just imagine a chocolate sponge cake made from Dairy Milk!

Recreate old memories

This is the coolest thing you can do on Raksha Bandhan, and it will definitely light up your social media accounts. Cadbury is running a social media activity called #RakhiRewind. The concept, while simple, promises a fun-filled activity designed for nostalgia. All you need to do is recreate an old photo of your sibling with as much detail as possible. The older the photo, the greater the fun!

This is a partnered post.