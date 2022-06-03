5 offbeat places that are a must-visit if you are planning a trip to Goa

Ever been to the not-so-usual places in Goa that capture the beat and vibe of the place? Well, we are here to guide you with that as we compile this list of places that will help you feel the essence of everyone’s favourite holiday destination.

We all have planned to go to Goa at some point in time. Hopping around the scenic beaches, lip-smacking food and the happening nightlife - these are what everyone plans to do during their Goa trip.

But what about the not-so-usual places in Goa that capture the beat and vibe of the place? Well, we are here to guide you with that as we compile this list of places that will help you feel the essence of everyone’s favourite holiday destination.

1. Spice plantations

There is much more about Goa than just beaches such as the spice plantations. Walk through the aromatic Savoi plantations and Sahakar Spice Farm. These are the two most famous plantations that must be a part of the itinerary. You also get to play with the majestic tuskers here.

2. Butterfly Conservatory

On your way back from the lush spice plantations of Goa, don’t forget to visit the Butterfly Conservatory. You cannot only watch these beautiful beings but also feed them. This conservatory is located in the Ponda region of Goa.

3. Go to Islands

Do not forget to go island hopping. Far from the city, these secluded islands of Goa are one of the most beautiful part of the state. One can take a ferry ride to these old Portuguese-style houses dotting the landscape and experience a quaint environment. Indulge in the local ambiance and make the most of your visit by interacting with the locals.

4. Cabo De Rama

Cabo De Rama is one of the oldest fort in Goa, It was a chapel built by the Portuguese. What makes it beautiful are the rains. The place has spectacular views and is a must visit in case you are looking for some fresh air.

5. Todo Waterfalls

Todo waterfalls are in Netravali town in Goa. This trek takes you through the dense forests of Goa. Small streams are there on your way as you enjoy the natural scenic beauty till you reach the Todo Waterfalls.