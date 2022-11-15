With winters being around the corner, the weather has already started to change. Soon, our skin and hair will start experiencing the winter dryness and get flaky in the upcoming days. Adding up to the dry weather, the situation worsens when we use heaters and dryers. Lack of internal and external nourishment leads to itching, dry and dull skin and hair strands. It is very important to moisturise and hydrate our hair and skin deeply to avoid the dryness that usually occurs in the harsh winters. Wondering what needs to be done? Well, we are here with a list of powerful kitchen ingredients that must be a part of your beauty routine, this winter.

Milk: Milk is among the best and most powerful winter ingredients for your skin and hair. Using raw milk and water on your face helps in giving glowing skin, while it can also be used as a pre-conditioner for your hair and combat the cold and dullness of winter. Apply milk with honey on your face and let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes before washing it with cold water.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera in skincare is extremely important especially in winters. It contains vitamin E, C and beta-carotene. This can help to soothe dry and damaged skin including your scalp in winters.

Oats: Oats are known for their great skin care properties. Mix it with yoghurt or honey, and it can be a great face mask which softens hands during winters. Oatmeal can help you get rid of dry hair. It even helps to reduce dandruff which is a common hair problem in winters.

Avocado: Avocado is great for skin and hair in winter because of the essential oils present in it. These oils help to moisturise the skin. Avocado is used to nourish the face and scalp. You may mash an avocado and apply it to your dry skin in winter. Similarly you can make a paste to apply it on your hair.

Coconut oil: Warm coconut oil is one of the best natural remedies for dry and dull hair and is also rich in fatty acids that help to protect the skin from the harshness of winter. Massage the oil on your scalp, your skin and body. It helps to deal with cracked heels.

