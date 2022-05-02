5 muskmelon drinks you need to try this summer

While most of us prefer to consume muskmelon in its solid form, this fruit makes up for some really tempting drinks

Every year, with the onset of the summer, we all start bingeing on mango shakes and watermelon juice to keep ourselves hydrated. These drinks help in keeping the stomach cool while also keeping dehydration at bay. But have you ever thought of ditching your old mundane mango shakes and watermelon juice for a new and exciting drink?

While most of us prefer to consume muskmelon in its solid form, this fruit makes up for some really tempting drinks. Not only does it tastes good but it is also full of nutrients.

Here are some exciting summer drink options which you can try with muskmelon:

1. Muskmelon Juice - Muskmelon juice is an easy recipe and is quick to make. All you need is some chopped muskmelon pieces and blend them with water. Add a pinch of black salt and mint leaves (optional) and you have got yourself a nice refreshing glass of muskmelon juice.

2. Muskmelon mojito - If you are looking for a cool and refreshing cocktail, then muskmelon mojito can be your go-to drink this summer. All you need is some chopped muskmelon pieces, sugar, mint leaves, and lemon juice. Mix all of it well and add soda water.

3. Kiwi and muskmelon smoothie - To make this rich and flavourful smoothie, add chopped up muskmelon and kiwi pieces, banana, grapes, and some plum. Add all these items to a blender with some oats, milk, and honey.

4. Muskmelon Iced Tea - This drink is for all tea lovers. Ditch your tea this summer and make a refreshing muskmelon iced tea. Boil the water and add sugar and tea. Drain and refrigerate it for some time. In the meantime, make a puree of muskmelon cubes and add it to the cooled tea. Strain it again. Add some lime juice and ice cubes to get the perfect summer tea.

5. Muskmelon milkshake - Break the monotony of mango shakes this summer and instead try a muskmelon milkshake. You can make this simple drink exciting by adding cream, vanilla essence, and some ice cream to it.