5 Interesting flavours you must try this World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day is just around the corner and all chocolate lovers just cannot keep calm. Celebrated on 7 July, this occasion is the perfect day to indulge in the sweet (or bitter, if you are a dark chocolate fan) treat without any guilty feelings.

All of us have our favourite chocolate flavours. While some prefer the bitter taste of dark chocolate, others cannot live without peanut butter flavoured bars. But did you know there are some flavours of this sweet dessert that would put Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to shame? Here are 5 interesting chocolate flavours you can try this year ahead of Chocolate Day:

Wasabi chocolate:

Many people will be surprised to see this spicy condiment in chocolates. But don’t let any first impressions put you off. Wasabi, also called Japanese horseradish, has several health benefits. Combining the pungent plant with chocolate creates a great treat for anyone how can tolerate a little bit of heat in their dessert.

Chai chocolate:

This one might be the perfect snack for you if you love chai. Chai chocolate adds the original flavour of the beverage to the goodness of chocolate. Not only that, spices like cloves, cinnamon and ginger are also present in this dessert.

Thyme chocolate:

Chocolate and herbs are a combo that might not strike most of us as tasty. But thyme-flavoured chocolate is a bit different. The bitter taste of the herb will enhance the sweetness of the chocolate and leave you wanting more.

Sea salt chocolate:

The idea of mixing sea salt and chocolate might seem strange at first. But just take a bite of this treat and you will not be able to stop yourself from raving about it. The addition of the sea salt crystals actually dilutes the sweetness of the chocolate, making it a perfect gift for someone who is not too fond of sugar.

Camel milk chocolate:

Several chocolate companies, including Amul, have launched this product to capitalise on the benefits of camel milk. Daily consumption of camel milk is believed to prevent diabetes, cancer, heart disease and blood sugar control. A chocolate created out of this rare and nutritious drink is sure to leave your taste buds delighted and your vitals in better condition.

