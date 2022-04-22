5 healthy and tasty snacks to pair with your evening cup of tea
It can be a magical light treat to have some tasty snacks with a cup of evening tea.
Tea and snacks are one of the best mouth-watering combinations regardless of any season or mood. When you feel hungry in the evening but you can’t have heavy food as it’s only a few hours to go for dinner, that’s the time when tea and snacks come to the rescue. It can be a magical light treat to have some tasty snacks with a cup of evening tea.
When we think about having snacks with tea, some names of fried items like kachori, samosa, and chips come to our mind. Though these items are tasty, daily consumption of these fried snacks can lead us to weight gain and harm our overall health.
Here is a solution to replace these oily and greasy snacks with some healthy ones. These healthy items are not only rich in taste but also will help you to maintain your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Here we bring you some healthy and tasty combinations which can accompany your evening tea:
- Oats cutlet: Oats cutlets can be a perfect combination of health and taste. It is prepared with roasted oats, cottage cheese, and vegetables and served with some tangy spices. Oats cutlet can make your evening tea time more enjoyable.
- Ragi cookies: Now have a guilt-free snack with these calcium-rich cookies with the goodness of ragi. These homemade cookies will take 40 minutes to get prepared and provide a soul-soothing experience to the cookie-lovers.
- Whole-grain crackers: These delicious whole-grain crackers are made with some super healthy ingredients like whole wheat flour, ground oats, and flax seeds. These crackers can be a good pair with your evening tea and can be presented with healthy hung curd or mint yoghurt dip.
- Oats tikki: Oats tikki is a masala-packed dish made with grounded oats, paneer, beans, carrot, chillies, and coriander powder. This nutritious recipe can be served with green chutney during the evening tea session.
- Sooji besan chilla: This wholesome and delicious chilla can be a fit and fine partner for your next cup of tea. This homemade recipe can be easily prepared with semolina (sooji), gram flour (besan), chillies, and spices.
also read
India questions WHO's methodology to estimate COVID-19 mortalities
The model assumes an inverse relationship between monthly temperature and monthly average deaths, which does not have any scientific backing to establish such peculiar empirical relationship
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls for greater participation of private sector in strengthening health infrastructure
The Vice President was in Safdarjung Development Area in the national capital for the inauguration of the Mahajan Imaging Facility
Over The Counter ED Pills (OTC) | Best 4 Pills to Stay Hard
TOP Ranked Over The Counter ED pills which have been Selected after in-depth Market Research and Reviews by Experts.