5 healthy and tasty snacks to pair with your evening cup of tea

It can be a magical light treat to have some tasty snacks with a cup of evening tea.

Tea and snacks are one of the best mouth-watering combinations regardless of any season or mood. When you feel hungry in the evening but you can’t have heavy food as it’s only a few hours to go for dinner, that’s the time when tea and snacks come to the rescue. It can be a magical light treat to have some tasty snacks with a cup of evening tea.

When we think about having snacks with tea, some names of fried items like kachori, samosa, and chips come to our mind. Though these items are tasty, daily consumption of these fried snacks can lead us to weight gain and harm our overall health.

Here is a solution to replace these oily and greasy snacks with some healthy ones. These healthy items are not only rich in taste but also will help you to maintain your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Here we bring you some healthy and tasty combinations which can accompany your evening tea: