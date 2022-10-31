A healthy diet is not only required for weight loss but also for overall health. Brain is the control centre of your body, it helps to keep your heart beating and lungs breathing and even allows you to move, feel and think. Thus a healthy mind is a prerequisite for a healthy body. By integrating many of the foods into your diet, not only will you see positive results in your waistline, but it will also help the brain to function properly. Studies suggest that not getting enough omega-3s has a negative impact on our learning impairments and may even cause depression. Here are some of the foods that are beneficial for mental health:

Coffee: If coffee is something you like to have in the morning, you should know that two main components of coffee, caffeine and antioxidants are good for your brain health. It helps to lift your mood and concentration.

Walnuts: A handful of walnuts is good for your brain. Walnuts are full of antioxidants and help to inhibit oxidation in the brain and body. Nuts can also help in the growth of new neurons, which means walnuts can aid the growth of new brain cells, an important aspect of maintaining good mental health.

Turmeric: Turmeric is very beneficial for our health. Turmeric is the main ingredient in curry powder and is very good for the brain. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, meaning it can directly enter the brain and benefit the cells there.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is known to be beneficial for our digestive system. However, recent studies have shown that yoghurt can also have an impact on a person’s mental health, assisting in lowering the stress levels, anxiety and depression.

Avocado: Avocados are rich in vitamin K and folate. It helps to protect your brain against stroke. It also helps in providing a boost to your memory and concentration. Avocados are known to serve up a high dose of lutein too, which studies have linked to improved brain function as well.

