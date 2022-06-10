5 effective measures to prevent Dengue Fever during Monsoon

Around 500,000 people get affected by the dengue virus every year and if it is not treated on time, it may lead to dengue haemorrhagic fever which also can prove to be fatal in future.

Dengue fever, also known as break-bone fever, is considered one of the deadliest tropical diseases which is transmitted by the bites of infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. The virus which is responsible for the disease is called dengue virus (DENV).

Aedes mosquito is found in many tropical and subtropical regions like India, Southeast Asia, Southern China, Taiwan, Mexico and Central America. They usually breed in flowerpots and dirty water and bite humans during the day. Around 500,000 people get affected by the dengue virus every year and if it is not treated on time, it may lead to dengue haemorrhagic fever which also can prove to be fatal in future.

Though there is no scientifically proven vaccine against the dengue virus, we can take some necessary measures to prevent and protect ourselves from getting infected with the viral fever:

Knowledge about symptoms:

The dengue virus generally spreads in humid weather which is very common in tropical and sub-tropical areas during monsoon. It is a viral infection which can cause high fever, headache, pain in your eyes and entire body, fatigue etc. Having a proper idea and knowledge about the symptoms and complexity of the disease can help you take the necessary steps accordingly.

Clear off your surroundings:

Female Aedes mosquitoes usually breed in stagnant or still water like buckets, unused pools, vessels, flowerpots, clogged drains etc. So cleaning the sources of stagnant water around nearby areas can prevent the mosquitos from growing. You must not gather wet waste near the house and it can eliminate the biological habitats of dengue mosquitoes.

Light up your house:

Damp and dark places usually attract mosquitos. To get rid of these, you need to fill your house with streaming sunlight. At night, all the doors and windows should be closed to prevent unwanted mosquito invasion. You can also use camphor smoke on alternative days for about 20-25 minutes to kill pests that cause and spread diseases.

Use mosquito repellent creams:

The most useful way to get rid of mosquitos is to use repellent creams with active ingredients such as DEET up to 30 percent, picaridin or IR3535. These Environmental Protection Agency-registered creams are gentle on human skin and are proven safe and effective against mosquito bites.

Wear protective clothes:

You should wear covered clothes like full-length sleeves or pants to cover up every inch of your body. It can minimise the exposed area of your skin which will help you to prevent mosquito bites and keep you safer.

