Five DIY tomato face masks you can use for your skincare regime

From tomato cucumber mask to honey tomato face mask, here are some natural remedies you can try at home for glowing, rejuvenated skin

Tomatoes are an excellent remedy for skin problems such as dark patches, suntan, spots, patches and premature aging. The natural acids in tomatoes also help balance out the oiliness of the skin and make your face glow.

The plant is also a good source of Vitamin C and helps in maintaining skin elasticity. Adding tomatoes to you skincare can work wonders, giving you brighter, glowing and rejuvenated skin instantly.

The best way to add tomatoes to your skincare regime is through face masks. Cut and blend a ripe tomato into a thin puree and strain its juice. Apply the mixture all over your face. Leave the mask on for around 15 minutes and then wash it off to get clear and younger-looking skin.

You can also add other ingredients like cucumbers, lemon juice and honey to create beneficial skin remedies. Here are some DIY tomato face masks you can try at home for flawless looking skin:

Tomato and lemon peel off mask: The combination of tomato and lemon, both of which have skin lightening properties, makes for an amazing natural remedy. The mask will have long-lasting benefits for your skin. Add honey for best results.

Tomato cucumber face mask: This face mask will make your skin look fresh instantly, leaving it nourished and moisturised. Cucumber and tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and help tighten large pores as well as cool inflamed or sunburned skin.

Tomato honey mask: The remedy will instantly vanish away dull and lifeless skin. It also lightens your complexion and reduces blemishes.

Tomato papaya mask: This will help you get rid of patchy skin and lend a natural glow to your face.

Multani mitti face mask: If you have an acne-prone skin, this is the perfect face mask for you. It helps get rid of scars and will also help in preventing pimples.

