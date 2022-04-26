Have a look at 5 detox drinks that you can have this monsoon season to bring back glowing skin.

Summer season is back again and so are the scorching heatwaves. With temperatures soaring past 40 degrees daily, the summers are hell for many people. The only good thing that people wait for in summer is that the monsoon season will come soon providing some relief from the heatwaves and soaring temperatures.

Even though heavy downpours are a favourite of many people and keep temperatures relatively cooler as compared to the summer months, there are many skin issues that one has to deal with during monsoon. Acne, skin breakouts, and dull skin are some issues that plague people this season. Due to excessive humidity, your glowing skin often turns pale and dull.

While many people resort to skincare products to deal with these issues, there are some natural ways to bring back your glowing skin, with detox drinks being one of them.

Here are some of the detox drinks that you can try this monsoon:

1. Nimbu Pani (Lemon water) - Nimbu Pani is rich in Vitamin C, and has a lot of benefits for your skin. From fighting fungal infections to restoring the glow of the skin, Nimbu Pani does it all.

2. Apple and Cinnamon drink: Apple and cinnamon drink helps in keeping the skin healthy and bringing back that magical glow. To make this detox drink, mix cinnamon, apple slices and celery in a bottle of water.

3. Coconut Water: Coconut Water is known to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while maintaining the overall health of the skin. It is a natural detox drink and it also keeps you hydrated. Coconut water is also known to be a natural moisturizer.

4. Turmeric detox drink: The household spice is full of properties that can improve your health. A turmeric detox drink is a great cure for acne.

5. Green tea: Green Tea is a well-known detox drink that has gained immense popularity recently. Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants, thereby keeping skin damage at bay.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.