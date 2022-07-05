5 coffees with a twist you can enjoy this monsoon

If you are one of those who want a beverage with something different this monsoon, here are some coffee recipes you can try

Monsoons and warm beverages are interlinked. When it’s raining, you can hardly go about your day without a cup of tea or coffee in your hands.

But many of us end up craving something different in the season. If you are one of those, there is no dearth of recipes for you to try. Be it a refreshing cold coffee with some cranberry juice, or some honey cappuccino, here are 5 coffee recipes with a creative twist that you can make at home:

Cranberry coffee:

The bitterness of espresso combined with the tartness of cranberries? Bring our glass here.

This beverage is incredibly easy to make. Just add cranberry juice and some sweet soda to a cup of espresso. Remember to put ice cubes, cranberry juice, soda and espresso in this order for best results.

Coffee lemonade:

Surprised? This cool beverage can give you the goodness of nimbu paani as well as a caffeine kick. Just combine lemon juice, sugar syrup, cold water, mint leaves and instant coffee to create this refreshing drink.

Chukku kaapi:

This drink from Kerala has several benefits and can be the perfect healthy beverage for you on rainy evenings. Made with dry ginger, coriander seeds, black pepper and palm jaggery, it can bring relief from cold, cough, and fever. The drink is made by boiling all ingredients for at least 10 minutes.

Honey cappuccino

This deliciously warm drink can be made with brewed coffee, milk and honey. Blend the items well and finish with a drizzle of honey on top. Savour it during a downpour.

Orange spiced cappuccino:

Make the best out of this citrusy-flavoured drink in the rains. Heat milk in a saucepan and add coffee, cinnamon, orange peel and orange concentrate. Strain the mix into a pot and serve hot. You can add whipped cream and nutmeg for further enhancing the flavour.

Which coffee are you going to try first?