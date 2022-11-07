A lack of sleep at night can make you feel really cranky the next day. Compromising on sleep can really have an impact on your entire day. Getting quality sleep on regular intervals can help resolve all sorts of issues that your body may be facing. Taking care of your sleep schedule is very important especially when modern-day living does not always consider the necessity for adequate sleep. Experts say that you should aim to get between seven and eight hours of shut-eye each night. Here are some of the benefits of a good sleep that you should definitely know:

Boost immune system: When your body gets the sleep it requires, your immune cells and your body as a whole is able to fight off whatever comes its way, like colds or the flu. Researchers also believe that proper sleep can also make vaccines more effective.

Boosts your mood: Brain processes your emotions while you sleep. Your mind requires time in order to recognise and react in a correct way. When we reduce our sleep, we tend to have more negative emotions and fewer positive ones.

Strengthens your heart: Not getting enough sleep can cause heart health problems like high blood pressure and heart attacks. Lack of sleep may cause your body to release cortisol, a stress hormone that makes your heart work harder.

Prevents Obesity: As per the research, people who sleep less are more likely to become overweight or obese. Poor sleep disturbs the balance of leptin. Those are hormones that regulate appetite. If you want to lose or maintain your weight, don’t forget that good sleep is a necessity for that.

Improves concentration and productivity: Sleep is very important for different aspects of brain function. Cognition, productivity, concentration, and performance are all negatively impacted by sleep deprivation. Proper sleep thus helps in improving academic performance as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.