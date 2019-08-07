4 bloggers you need to follow to get the perfect inspiration for building a capsule wardrobe

Starting a capsule wardrobe is not a trend, it’s a way of life. And for those who’ve been living under a rock and don’t know what it is, here, let me help you out. A capsule wardrobe is one that has a collection of a few essential items that are staples and don’t go out of fashion which can then be paired and accessorised with a few seasonal items to create different looks every day. Once you master the art, you can create multiple looks without having to buy new clothes every now and then and still don’t have to go through I-have-nothing-to-wear every day in the morning.

So, in order to set you off on the right note, we are compiling a list of bloggers who follow this lifestyle and can give you that much-needed inspiration to do good for your pocket as well as the environment.

1) Ashley - bestdressed

A college student who gives great styling advice, this one can make your most basic dressed days look surprisingly fashionable and refreshing. Follow her to know more about creating multiple looks from a few wardrobe pieces, styling tips, home decor and even kitchen hacks with a dry sense of humour if you’re into it.

2) Christie Ressel

A personal stylist who shows how to create a new capsule wardrobe every season. She has hacks, style tips and a step by step approach for building a capsule wardrobe. She is very active on her Instagram too and might help you start your journey towards capsuling it.

Here’s a basic video of her on how to create a generic capsule closet.

Here’s her take on a spring capsule wardrobe.

Take notes girls!

3) Audrey Coyne

A true believer of less is more, she posts new videos every week that aims at helping her followers discover their own personal style while also helping them stay away from clutter.

See how she’s creating over 40 different looks by just using 22 pieces from her wardrobe.

4) Sarah Therese

Okay, she is a personal favourite. Not only is she sustainable with her clothing choices, but she is also a minimalist who tries to live ethically from her fashion choices to food habits to her overall lifestyle. You can find ways to declutter your room, closet, kitchen and also learn some easy DIYs.

Learn how to declutter your wardrobe like a pro in this video.

This should help you get started. But again, you can only take inspiration and ideas from these people. The onus of following and sustaining this lifestyle lies totally on you. And while we are talking about setting you off on the right foot, here’s what you can do. You can start by building your capsule wardrobe for the season by collecting all the closet essentials from Flipkart Fashion. You can find everything from comfortable t-shirts to paper bag pants, from complementary accessories to all your favourite brands. So what are you waiting for? Get capsuling with India ka fashion capital.

This is a partnered post.