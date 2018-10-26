3 Horrible reasons why you are facing mom burn out and what should you do

That’s what motherhood is all about. When you become a mother, the entire universe conspires against you. You can no longer take those spur-of-the-moment decisions – going out to watch a film, or a quick coffee with your girlfriends, or whatever.

Apart from all the horrible things it does to you, all-in-all (and how my mother would say in her calm and soothing tone), “motherhood makes you grow as a person” (and at that exact moment, I wouldn’t feel ashamed to add another line to complete her politically correct sentence), “and also takes away from you as a person”.

As a mom of a 4-year-old who is like a mixer/grinder without a lid, my life is full of drama. There are bitter feelings caused by not getting what one wants, and then there are moments packed with unlimited consolation. Our mornings start with- why a bowl full of cornflakes is meant to be eaten and not bathed with. Afternoons pretty much go into explaining why chewing on teddy’s hair isn’t all that nice. The worst is that half-an-hour slot just before the nap-time. It is hard to explain why switching on the heater at 42-degree Celsius outside can throw us in a fit.

I have been tired beyond belief; Four freaking years, non-stop. It seems like I haven’t slept for 34 years!

So, mommies, let me tell you now. In case if you are planning to embark on the beautiful journey of motherhood, just be prepared for an ultimate ‘burn-out’. And, no! ‘Mommy burn-out’ is NO fun.

I battled post-natal depression (even though no one in my family was willing to acknowledge it), feelings of worthlessness and the gnawing feeling of just disappearing somewhere. Now when I think about it, I am not sure whether I should laugh or cry about it. After several years, I have realized that the loss of enthusiasm, energy, coupled with the constant total exhaustion—physical, and mental —was brought on by unrelenting stress. And that’s how mom burn-out really looks like.

Forget the initial few days, weeks or months of fatigue that one typically goes through as soon as she becomes a mother, in fact, the days (and nights) take a massive toll the minute your child hits the toddler stage, and I thought I had passed that stage. The seamless transition from one stage to another might be overwhelming for everyone around, but why is that a mom is never asked about how it feels?

Ask me, please?

Why are you are facing mom burnout:

1. Unrealistic expectations:

“Mothers should be able to take care of everything.” “Mothers should put family first.” “Mothers who take time off are lazy.” Mothers often have ideas about motherhood that are not based in reality. As a Mom, no matter what you do, you’re stuck. Whether you have a big family or small family, stay at home or work outside the home, somebody, somewhere is going to deride your choices. Unrealistic expectations (both by others as well as their own) often take the form of “should” statements and involve internalized beliefs about what mothers should be and do.

2. Pressure to be a ‘superhero’

From unrealistic expectations and demand on their time comes the pressure of performing. Add to this the mindset that you must essentially be a “superhero in everything you do” – and you have a bomb ticking away inside you. Today’s millennial moms have high-stress jobs, and those that stay at home have really no other outlet and they have the kids. So, there is this pressure to be the best at jobs, and the best with kids, and then you want to sometimes take time for yourself, and you feel guilty, but you can’t feel guilty.

3. Ignoring yourself: As mothers, we are conditioned (or sometimes grow to) put our needs on the backburner. Moms keep their feelings reigned in because we must be patient and loving, kind and understanding, empathetic, helpful, energetic and playful for our kids. We are also socialized to ignore our needs; taking care of our own selves is considered selfish. Worse still, asking for help is seen as somewhat weak. Because that is when the sermons start: “we did this too!” or “what is so unusual about it” and the most painful – “you don’t know how to do it”! Sometimes we get so caught up in taking such good care of all those little people around us – that we forget to take care of ourselves.

And, one day, I decided enough is enough! I am not a superhero, and I can’t let people tell me what is best for my family. Here is how I tried to tackle the burn-out issue:

1. Saying ‘No’ is the new Yes

Most of the times, the burn-out happens when we are trying to achieve a lot and want to keep them all happy. I would request you to stop committing to too many responsibilities. Trust me; you won’t look bad if you say ‘NO’ for a change! No, you can’t prepare a meal tonight because you have had the worst day ever. No, you can’t do the laundry today because your arms are hurting like crazy. So, mommas- start practising the word “No”!

2. Treat yourself to a nice break: Soak yourself in the joy of tub-bathing with all the aromatic oils and gels. Relax by making a chamomile tea towards the end of the day. Go, grab a copy of the latest book by your favourite author and read it whenever you get time. Take Sundays off and indulge in some retail therapy. Hit the gym or order in the best-selling pizza on the menu, follow it up with a nap on Saturday. Ask your hubby to take charge of the house for one day of the week. Life is made of such small and simple joys too. You don’t need to plan something extremely major. Time doesn’t wait. Just by telling yourself that you need a break will not solve the issue.

3. It’s okay to give up at times-Focus on finding joy

Now, this was the hardest for me. I tend to over-do. I would set very high goals for myself. And this led to a TOTAL burn-out. You know, it’s good to be hard-working, however, at times you can get unrealistic and that can cause you A LOT of stress. I am not saying that you become a hippie and let your kids run around wild! All I am saying is that you got to go easy on yourself and your family. Don’t hold yourself up or lose your mind if your child threw up his lunch or you weren’t able to do grocery shopping that day. I repeat- ‘Don’t nail yourself to the wall with every mistake you make!’ Find joys in simple things.

A mom burnout doesn’t mean you’ve failed. On the contrary, it’s often the mothers who care the most are susceptible to burnout. In fact, I could say something very strong here – that a mother burns out is the failure of people around her – her family.

Never feel guilty or ashamed about being burnt out, because the truth is: being a parent is exhausting when you've pulled in so many directions. Most importantly, remember to go easy on yourself!

