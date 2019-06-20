10 road safety signs that hilariously draw the point across

Road signs are supposed to grab your attention. But more often than not, they fail to do so. Ever wondered why? It’s because they are typically presented with geometrical shapes and sombre stick figures which can be fairly boring. However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that following road signs is extremely important and cannot be taken lightly.

So, to drive the point of road safety across, the traffic police, road safety organisations and the government have been coming up with some creative ways to do so.

From witty remarks to quirky puns, these road signs narrate a very interesting tale with the right amount of humour that will make you laugh out loud. They actually have what it takes to slow you down and take home a message while appreciating the humour in it.

Here are 10 of the funniest ones:

Tell him about the new guy in your bestie’s life with the most detailed connotations, but only later. Gossipers have been warned!

Why do we get a feeling the mastermind behind this road sign was a married man? Whoever he may be, wise words have been spoken, folks.

Pretty straightforward, eh? This road sign makes it very clear that driving isn’t a car chase and there are real lives at stake. It is best to be cautious and in control.

These are the kind of people we want to be friends with because of their amazing sense of humour and ability to transform into cheeky love gurus, don’t we?

Now, this is a light-hearted yet thought-provoking way to drive the message home. If this doesn’t encourage you to follow road signs, we don’t know what will.

This is what happens when road signs turn seductive to get your attention. Talk about sexual innuendos, we love how this not-so-subtle sign asks us to keep our nerves in check.

Just in case you had any doubts, read the road sign again. That’s right. Make no mistakes what you drive is a car and not a plane. Speed limits, people?!

This road sign is so concerned about your life that it almost makes you emotional. Doesn’t it? Point taken!

Ah! Talk about poetry in motion. This looks like the work of someone who just lost his job and took to painting road signs to while away time.

Well? You read the sign. You know what to do. There is a right time and place for everything and the road is only for driving responsibly.

While these road signs may tickle your funny bone, do take note, and stay safe. Because, when you follow the road signs you are not only being responsible for your own safety but of others on the road as well. It is imperative to follow traffic rules and the road safety guidelines to avert injuries and serious accidents.

