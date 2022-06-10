Five detox drinks you must try for healthy skin this monsoon

Eating seasonal fruits with skin-benefitting properties like peaches can help bring back glowing skin. Another way to maintain healthy skin during monsoons is detox drinks.

As the monsoons are set to knock on your doors, many will be glad to see the last of summers. But the rains bring their own set of challenges. From dull skin to frizzy hair, a lot of problems are prevalent in the monsoon. The season also brings its fair share of acne and pimples.

However, if you keep yourself hydrated and follow your skin care rituals religiously, you can escape the worst of it. Eating seasonal fruits with skin-benefitting properties like peaches can help bring back glowing skin. Another way to maintain healthy skin during monsoons is detox drinks. Made by infusing water with different antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, it promotes skin health, flushes out toxins and purifies the blood.

Here are some detox drinks you can try this monsoon season:

Green tea:

Monsoons are forever associated with chai, but switch to green tea this season as a drink. This will flush out toxins from your body and help you skin regain its glow. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce chances of infection and cold and flu.

Apple cider vinegar detox drink:

This easy-to-make beverage can help bring back glowing skin. Just add one or two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to about two litres of water and keep consuming it throughout the day.

Lemon and mint water:

This recipe is a storehouse of nutrients and will instantly boost your Vitamin C levels. It will also help fight infections. The addition of mint will leave you feeling refreshed in the humid weather.

Coconut water:

Coconut water reduces wrinkles and fine lines, while maintaining the overall health of the skin. The natural detox drink will also keep you hydrated. It is also known as a natural moisturizer.

Haldi doodh (turmeric milk):

A home remedy for ages, it not only boosts immunity, but also works for your overall health. The curcumin in turmeric helps fight free-radical damage and gives you better skin.

Which detox drink will you try first?