Investing

?Nifty may challenge all time high, 1000 point advance possible

The Nifty seems likely to challenge its all time high based on a bullish chart pattern it formed after last week's price action.

George Albert October 12, 2013 10:58:34 IST
?Nifty may challenge all time high, 1000 point advance possible

The Nifty seems likely to challenge its all time high based on a bullish chart pattern it formed after last week's price action. If the all time high is cleared we can see the bullish trend continue to nearly a 1000 point rally.

Nifty may challenge all time high 1000 point advance possible

The market jump isn't guaranteed. AFP

The bullish chart pattern is called a cup and handle and it is more clear on the Nifty than the Sensex.

Let us take a look at the NIFTY chart.The cup and handle are outlined in white.

Nifty may challenge all time high 1000 point advance possible

Now a cup and handle formation though a high probability bullish set up is no guarantee that the index will rally. There are a few resistance levels that have to be cleared before skies clear for the bulls.

Resistance levels are areas, where supply exceeds demand leading to a drop in price and support areas are where demand exceeds supply leading to a rally in price.

Now let us understand the cup and handle pattern which is a bullish pattern, which has a consolidation before the breakout. This is essentially a continuation pattern meaning that if stocks are rallying into the pattern, it will rally after a break out of the pattern.
In the pattern the cup happens when prices fall substantially, bottom out and then rally again. When prices reach around the origin of the fall, there is another smaller drop and a rally back up to the origin of the fall. This forms the handle.
The pattern is considered bullish as the handle shows the inability of sellers to drop prices down to the bottom of the cup. It indicates that the buyers have gained control and that a breakout is imminent. A breakout with a strong increase in volume shows that the pattern is working.
Once the breakout occurs the projected rally is estimated by measuring the distance from the right peak of the cup to the bottom of the cup. In the case of the Nifty the projected rally is around 1025 points.
The fundamentals too seem to be supporting a potential rally. Firstly, there is some easing by the Reserve Bank of India. In the US the debt ceiling debate seems to be head to a resolution.
The US President Barack Obama finally nominated Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve after Ben Bernanke leaves. Yellen is considered very dovish on monetary policy and likely to continue running the money printing presses or so the market thinks. These factors are expected to keep the markets bullish for sometime.
However, the Nifty does face some road blocks before it can be off to the races. The index is right now in a resistance zone as shown by the red lines and prices often fall from resistance.
There is also a bearish hanging man candle stick pattern which is bearish. In a hanging man, the candle has a small body at the top and long tail. Also prices gapped into the resistance. Markets generally tend to retreat a bit when gapping into resistance.
Agap happens when prices close at one level as it did on Thursday with the Nifty and than open much higher the next day as it happened on Friday with the Nifty. It is possible that the market may consolidate a bit before the breakout.
The resistance levels that the Nifty has to clear are 6130 and 6225 before heading to the all time high around 6350. If that level is cleared we could see the index heading to 7130. Remember to keep and eye on the Sensex too as the 30-share index has to clear its resistance levels too.

Updated Date: February 08, 2022 12:38:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard in US: New York, New Jersey declare emergency
World

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard in US: New York, New Jersey declare emergency

The National Weather Service of US has forecast wind gusts of 128 to 193 kilometers per hour. The storm will produce extremely cold temperatures with wind chills till Sunday

We don't want war but don't tread on us, says Russia as Ukraine tensions mount
World

We don't want war but don't tread on us, says Russia as Ukraine tensions mount

While Moscow and the West are mulling their next steps, NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the US ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe

US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation about Ukraine
World

US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation about Ukraine

White House looks to undercut Vladimir Putin’s plans by exposing them in a so-called “prebuttal” that undercuts their effectiveness better than an after-the-fact explanation