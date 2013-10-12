?Nifty may challenge all time high, 1000 point advance possible
The Nifty seems likely to challenge its all time high based on a bullish chart pattern it formed after last week's price action. If the all time high is cleared we can see the bullish trend continue to nearly a 1000 point rally.
The bullish chart pattern is called a cup and handle and it is more clear on the Nifty than the Sensex.
Let us take a look at the NIFTY chart.The cup and handle are outlined in white.
Now a cup and handle formation though a high probability bullish set up is no guarantee that the index will rally. There are a few resistance levels that have to be cleared before skies clear for the bulls.
Resistance levels are areas, where supply exceeds demand leading to a drop in price and support areas are where demand exceeds supply leading to a rally in price.
