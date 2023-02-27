If you’re betting on sports, you should be looking for value. And by value, we mean placing your bets at the best sports betting sites in the UK that offer the most competitive odds.

Being sports bettors ourselves, always on the hunt for value bets, we’ve decided to help UK punters by creating a list of top bookmakers that provide the best returns on your money.

Based on our research, Grosvenor provides the best sports betting experience in the UK thanks to its wide sports coverage, double-the-odds welcome bonus, and deep football markets.

But if you’re to extract as much value as you can, we invite you to check all our reviews and start comparing the odds between each bookie.

Let’s get started.

Best UK Sports Betting Sites

Grosvenor : Best overall

BetUK : Best for free bet credits

Mr Play Sport : Perfect for football and horse racing

Kwiff : Supercharged odds

888 Sport : Best for mobile betting

Luckster : Ideal for in-play betting

Britain Bet : Best esports coverage

1. Grosvenor – Best Sports Betting Site in the UK Overall

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Bet £10 on any sport, get double the odds. Winnings paid in cash. 0x wagering requirement. 60-day expiry. No max withdrawal limit. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

33 sports markets

One of the best horse racing betting sites

Double the odds with your first wager

24/7 phone, live chat and email support

Low minimum deposit of £10

Cons:

Not suitable for high-rollers

Grosvenor has been a trusted name in the UK sports betting industry since 1970 — still going strong with some of the most competitive betting odds on the market.

Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Grosvenor hosts competitive lines across 33 different sports – from horse racing to football and tennis; it’s easy to find the perfect bet spread here.

Their sidebar contains all the categories they offer from A-Z, and they’ve got quite a few novelty markets not seen elsewhere. You can wager on celebrity drama, the Oscars, or political events in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Live betting is also very popular at Grosvenor – you’ll watch the action unfold as you bet on tennis, football, American football, ice hockey, basketball, and volleyball.

However, this UK betting site makes it clear that it’s intended for recreational bettors. You won’t be able to place big bets here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

When you deposit and bet £10, Grosvenor will double the odds of your ticket. There are no strings (or wagering requirements) attached to your earnings, and you can bet on any sport with any odds.

You’ll have 60 days to use your double-the-odds welcome offer. Should you manage to win your wager, you’ll keep all the profits. While there are no free bet credits available at Grosvenor, they’re certainly giving new players the freebie of a lifetime.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Grosvenor’s banking menu is old-fashioned, but it does the job for most UK punters. You can deposit funds via PayPal, Maestro, a debit card, PaySafeCard, or in person at any Grosvenor casino.

You’ll only have to part with (and wager) $10 before enjoying double the odds with your first bet.

Once they’ve accrued a bankroll, new sign-ups can withdraw between $10 and $10,000 per transaction. Payouts are issued through PayPal, debit cards, Maestro, and bank wire transfers.

PayPal is the fastest option here, allowing you to receive funds within 24 hours. If you’re requesting a bank wire transfer or debit card withdrawal, you’ll wait 1-3 days for your earnings.

Customer Support: 5/5

At Grosvenor, you can get in touch with a representative via phone, email, and live chat. Our experts waited in their queue for less than 3 minutes before speaking with a real agent, and their live chat team issued a reply within 30 seconds.

Their email hotline is designed for more complex inquiries, but you’ll wait 12-24 hours before receiving a response. Still, they exceed industry standards across the board.

Double the odds with your first bet at Grosvenor.

2. BetUK – Best UK Sports Betting Site for Free Bets

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Wager £19, get £66 in free bet credits. Min odds of 1.8 required. 0x wagering requirement. 45-day expiry. No max withdrawal limits. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Wager £19, get £66 in free bets

30+ popular sports markets

Smooth desktop interface

Fast and free transactions

FAQs + chat and email support

Cons:

No phone support available

Limited banking menu

BetUK was founded in 2012, and they’ve risen to mainstream popularity over the past decade. Although people stick around for a bigger-than-average selection of sports, BetUK’s primary attraction is its welcome bonus offer.

Betting Markets: 4.8/5

BetUK and Grosvenor offer a similar variety of sports betting options, but the former stands out with a series of “special” odds. Every so often, they’ll incorporate price boosts that promise higher payouts on fan-favourite teams.

They also host live betting options for 6 of their most popular sports categories. You can place in-game wagers as you watch football, basketball, American football, volleyball, table tennis, and ice hockey. You’ll enjoy lag-free streams backed by a smooth interface.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

When you deposit and spend £19 at BetUK, you’ll receive £66 in free bet credits. However, there are a few stipulations you should know about – firstly, you’ll have to stick to minimum odds of 1.80 when making your qualifying bet settlement.

Your free bet credits are issued in 9 “batches”. You’ll receive four £10 bets, four £5 bets, and one £6 wager to use on selected events. Unfortunately, you can’t sink £66 into a singular bet. New players will have to spread the action out a little bit.

Your free sports bets expire within 7 days, and there are no wagering requirements associated with your earnings. Should you win, you’ll keep 100% of the profits. Although their £19 minimum might appear higher than average, this is still the most generous UK online sportsbook bonus we’ve seen.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

BetUK accepts payments made via debit card, bank transfer, or PayPal. While you can make a minimum deposit of just £5 to get started, you’ll have to spend at least £19 before receiving any free bets. Still, they’re effectively tripling your bankroll, so we don’t think this is a bad deal.

Similarly, you can withdraw as little as £5 per transaction using any of the above methods. We’d highly recommend using PayPal to bet here – if you do, you’ll receive payouts within 6-24 hours. Debit card gamblers will wait between 3-5 working days for a payout.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

BetUK doesn’t have a dedicated phone line for players to call, but they offer white-glove support via 24/7 live chat and email contact options. Their team is highly experienced, patient, helpful, and quick-responding.

We noticed a return email within 6 hours of sending a message, and BetUK is active on 3 social media channels if you’re looking for a faster reply. However, players in need of immediate assistance should use their 24/7 live chat feature.

Receive £66 in free bet credits at BetUK when you wager £19.

3. Mr Play Sport – Best Betting Site in the UK for Football & Horse Racing

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Wager £10, get £10 in free bets. Min odds of 2.0 required. 0x wagering requirement. 14-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £10, get £10

34 sports covered

Niche football and horse racing events

Comprehensive banking menu

Email and chat support

Cons:

No phone support

Support isn’t 24/7

Mr Play Sport offers fantastic coverage for thousands of sports betting events, but football and horse racing are their primary drivers.

Betting Markets: 4.6/5

This online betting site tips the scales with unparalleled coverage for 34 sports. You’ll find yourself gambling on the latest esports tournaments, Aussie Rules, cycling, cricket, curling, darts, and even Gaelic floorball.

However, if you’re looking for the most competitive action, you’ll find an appropriate wager for the latest football match-ups and horse racing events. They’ve poured most of their resources into hosting 1,000+ football betting markets daily and covering popular race tracks within the US and UK.

In-play betting is accessible directly via their site – just click play.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

When you deposit and spend £10 with your first wager, you’ll receive a free £10 bet from Mr Play Sport. As with every sportsbook bonus, the devil’s in the details. You’ll have to wager £10 on a money line with minimum odds of 2.00 to get the free bet.

You’ll have 14 days to use your free £10 bet, and there is no wagering requirement attached to your earnings. If you win, you can cash out the profits straight away, no questions asked.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Mr Play Sport accepts a variety of banking options – you can use your debit card, a bank transfer, Trustly, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Skrill, or PaySafeCard to fund your betting account. New sign-ups will only need to part with £10 to receive Mr Play’s sports welcome bonus.

Notably, there’s a 2.5% deposit fee associated with all debit card deposits. On the bright side, players who use e-wallets will enjoy free deposits and withdrawals.

You can withdraw the same £10 minimum once you’ve accrued some winnings. Payouts issued through PayPal and MuchBetter take a maximum of 2 days to reach your account, but payments issued via bank transfer and card can take up to 6 days for processing and delivery.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Mr Play Sport offers live email and chat support, but we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere on their website.

Unlike many of the best betting sites in the UK, Mr Play’s team isn’t available 24/7. If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach out from 08:00 – 00:00 CET seven days a week.

So long as you don’t miss their time window, you’re guaranteed lightning-fast replies from real people. Our team waited less than 30 seconds for a live chat response, and they got back to our initial email within 12 hours of reaching out.

Bet £10 and get £10 at Mr Play Sport.

4. Kwiff – Best Online Sports Betting Site in the UK for Supercharged Odds

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Bet £10 on min odds of 1.5, get a £20 surprise bet. 0x wagering requirement. 7-day expiry. No max withdrawal limits. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Supercharged odds at random

Great live betting interface

Covers 20+ sports

Bet £10 to get a £20 surprise bet

24/7 email and chat support

Cons:

No phone support

Surprise bet assigned to a random sport

Kwiff breaks the mould by supercharging your odds at random. Every time you place a wager, there’s a chance that Kwiff will increase the odds in your favour.

Betting Markets: 4.4/5

If you’ve never been “Kwiffed” before, you’re in for a treat. As you explore 20+ traditional sports markets and a few popular live betting categories, you’ll have a chance to supercharge your odds with each bet you make. Just pay attention to the green bar at the bottom of your bet slip.

We found the live betting interface quite easy to use, but there isn’t a live stream function built-in.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

When you deposit and spend £10 with your first wager, Kwiff will credit your account with a £20 surprise bet. You’ll need to bet on odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify, and you’ll get a £20 surprise bet assigned to a random bet that’s not in your control.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can fund your betting account with a debit card, PayPal, or ecoPayz. There isn’t much variety to speak of, but Kwiff’s banking menu covers the bases. You can deposit just £10 to enjoy the £20 surprise bet, and their £5 withdrawal minimum is great for low-stakes bettors.

Of note, all deposits and payouts are free of charge at Kwiff. Their team processes and delivers payouts within 24 hours across the board, so you won’t have to wait upwards of a week for your earnings. If you hit a huge huge bet, you can withdraw a maximum of £50,000 at once.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Kwiff is a modern-day sportsbook built for modern-day bettors, and we’d be lying if we said that phone calls represented the latest in cutting-edge technology. Instead, Kwiff’s team offers phenomenal support via 24/7 live chat and their dedicated email hotline.

Our experts received a blazing-fast email reply, and you’d be hard-pressed to find an online bookmaker that routinely handles detailed inquiries in an hour or less. That said, live chat is still the fastest option for concerned players. You can expect a chat response within 10 seconds.

Click here and bet £20 to claim a £20 surprise bet at Kwiff.

5. 888 Sport – Best for Sports Betting Site in the UK for Mobile

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Wager £10, receive £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus. 40x casino wagering requirement. 7-day expiry for bet credits, 14-day expiry for casino bonus. Casino bonus wins capped at £500. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Mobile app for iOS & Android

Coverage for 28+ sports markets

Wager £10 and get £30 in free bets

Accepts PayPal and Apple Pay

One of the best online casinos in the UK

Cons:

Live chat available from 10 AM in the UK

No live streaming capabilities

You can put 28+ sports markets and hundreds more casino games in your pocket with 888 Sport’s mobile app. Download it for iOS or Android devices.

Betting Markets: 4.4/5

888 Sport offers hundreds of competitive money lines across 28 different sports markets. In terms of variety, they compete with Grosvenor and Mr Play Sport for “top dog” status. Football, greyhound racing, tennis, and cricket are their most popular categories right now.

You’ll also enjoy in-play betting when you stake your wagers on their “Featured” live games. Switch up your bets with American football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, table tennis, volleyball, and their collection of virtual sports.

Welcome Bonus: 4.1/5

When you deposit and spend £10 with your first wager, you’ll score £30 in free bets. That’s not all – as an added bonus, you’ll also get £10 to spend in their casino library.

There’s a bit of fine print to cover here. In order to qualify, you must bet £10 on a money line with minimum odds of 1.5. Additionally, your £30 in free bets will expire in 7 days if not used.

There are no playthrough requirements associated with your sportsbook bonus, but you’ll only get to keep the winnings; the free bets themselves will be deducted.

Your casino bonus comes with a 40x rollover, and it expires in 14 days. Across the board, you’re allowed to withdraw a maximum of £500 in real money winnings.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Notably, 888 Sport accepts both Apple Pay and PayPal deposits. While you can also use your debit card, Trustly or PaySafeCard to fund your account, Apple Pay is the most convenient option for iPhone users.

New sign-ups will have to deposit and spend at least £10 before claiming £30 in free bets and their £10 casino bonus. Using PayPal, you can withdraw as little as £3 per transaction. As we’d expect here, e-wallet transactions are processed and delivered within a maximum of 24 hours.

However, if you’re using an ACH transfer to get paid, you can expect to wait 5-7 days before noticing a change in your account balance.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

At 888 Sport, all player inquiries are corralled through live chat and email. We suggest using live chat; just remember that it’s only available from 10 AM (UK time) onwards.

On the bright side, their dedicated FAQ section contains the answers to questions you didn’t know you had. From setting up your account and making your first deposit to cashing out your earnings after a big win, there’s not much of a learning curve to conquer.

Download 888 Sport’s app for iOS & Android.

How We Ranked the Best Betting Sites in the UK

Online Sports Betting:

We prioritised betting sites with the widest selection of available markets. From horse racing and football to esports and popular American specialities – there’s an appropriate online betting site here for every UK punter. Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to sites with great odds.

Available Bonus Bets:

Brick-and-mortar betting shops won’t give you a single pound for walking through the door, but most betting sites understand the importance of promoting generous incentives. We prioritised online bookmakers that give you free bets with little to no restrictions on your first wager.

Secure Payment Methods:

We gave a higher ranking to new betting sites in the UK that accept debit card payments and e-wallets. Additionally, we prioritised online bookmakers with the lowest minimum deposit requirements. Even if you only have £10 or £20 to spare, you can get a piece of the action.

Customer Support Options:

If you have any questions or concerns, it’s easy to get in touch with somebody who can help. The best betting sites in the UK make themselves available 24/7. You can reach out via phone, live chat, email, or popular social media channels.

Quick Guide to Online Sports Betting in the UK

Can I Bet On Sports in the UK?

Yes, you can bet on sports for real money in the UK. Our top-rated bookies are authorised to accept real money wagers from UK players, and they’re all licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Football, horse racing, cricket, darts, and the Winter Olympics are just a few of your options, but the best betting sites in the UK offer coverage that spans hundreds of betting markets.

Where Can I Bet on Sports in the UK?

You can start betting on sports at many UK betting sites, but we suggest you consider Grosvenor and BetUK first if you want the biggest value for your money.

Which Betting Site is Best in the UK?

We consider Grosvenor to be the best sports betting site in the UK after thoroughly reviewing it and comparing its odds with other new bookmakers. Grosvenor turned out to offer the best returns on our betting slips for the most part.

Are UK Sports Betting Sites Fair?

Yes, regulated UK betting sites are completely fair. Our experts did the research, and all our best betting sites are licensed and monitored by the UK Gambling Commission.

If you choose to deviate from our list, be absolutely sure that your chosen betting site holds a valid license to operate. Check the bottom of your prospective site’s homepage for more information.

How Do “Free Bet Credits” Work at UK Sports Betting Sites?

When you place your first minimum bet, the best online betting sites in the UK will give you free credits. These “free credits” usually don’t have any strings attached, and you can use them to place real money bets across hundreds of competitive spreads.

However, you should be careful to only place bets with qualifying min odds.

Can I Watch Live Sporting Events at UK Betting Sites?

Yes, you can watch live sporting events and place in-game wagers with online bookmakers in the UK. In-play betting has grown more popular in recent years, and we recommend you join Luckster if you want to place live wagers.

What is the Safest Online Sports Betting Site in the UK?

Grosvenor is the safest online sports betting site in the UK, and they’ve been a household name among UK punters for more than four decades. They established a group of in-person casinos throughout the United Kingdom in 1970, and they’ve grown in popularity ever since.

Many of Grosvenor’s existing customers can vouch for the legitimacy and reputability of their online sports betting site. When you sign up today, you’ll enjoy a “double the odds” bonus with your first wager of £10 or more.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Betting Sites in the UK

Grosvenor: With four decades of experience, Grosvenor is the best online betting site for UK punters. They’ll double the odds when you place your first £10 wager, and you will further have access to some of the best sports betting odds in the United Kingdom. Note that full T&Cs apply.

BetUK: BetUK is making headlines with its ultra-generous welcome package. When you spend £19, you’ll claim £66 in free bet credits without wagering requirements. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Mr Play Sport: Mr Play hosts thousands of football and horse racing markets, and they spoil UK punters for choice with hyper-competitive odds. When you spend £10, you’ll receive £10 in free bets. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Kwiff: Kwiff randomly supercharges your odds – should you get “Kwiffed,” you’ll enjoy higher payouts if you win your wager. Additionally, when you bet £10, you’ll get a £20 surprise bet. Note that full T&Cs apply.

888 Sport: You can download the “888 Sport” mobile app for iOS and Android devices to enjoy an ultimate mobile betting experience. When you sign up and spend £10, you’ll get £30 in free bets and £10 to spend in 888’s casino. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up & Start Betting on Sports in the UK

Making the switch to online betting can feel intimidating. Using Grosvenor as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide that boils the sign-up process to its basics.

Create A New Online Betting Account

Use our link to access Grosvenor

Click “Join Here” to get started

Fill out any required fields

Click “Register” to finalise your login

Verify Your Information With Grosvenor

Check your email inbox for a new message

Submit any required documents and information

Wait until a staff member verifies your identity

Deposit & Claim Your 100% Odds Boost Token

Navigate to Grosvenor’s “cashier section”

Fund your account with £10 or more

Bet £10 on any sport, and Grosvenor will double the odds

Take Advantage of the Best Odds at UK Sports Betting Sites

Plenty of sports betting sites have taken over the UK market — but the competition is healthy, and you can be as picky as you want to be.

The best betting sites UK has to offer provide the widest selection of major sports, the most competitive odds, and top bonuses with down-to-earth conditions.

We’d suggest Grosvenor to players on the fence, but our runner-ups are guaranteed to satisfy. No matter where you choose to stake your wagers, have fun and bet responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is UK-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.