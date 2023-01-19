Slots.lv Casino is getting a lot of attention lately, with thousands of players frequenting it on a daily basis.

But is Slots.lv legit? And more importantly, is it the right online casino for you?

We’ll help you get the answer to that question with our in-depth Slots.lv review as we take a look into the casino’s quality of games, software providers, bonuses for new players, and more.

Slots.lv Casino Pros:

30+ progressive jackpot slots

$5,000,000 in Hot-Drop Jackpots every month

250+ games by over 10 providers

Generous welcome bonus up to $5,000 ($7,500 for crypto)

Optimized for mobile browsers

24/7 support via live chat and e-mail and on-site forum

Slots.lv Casino Cons:

E-wallets are not supported

Sports betting is not available

Slots.lv Bonus Codes:

HELLOSLOTS200 : Use this Slots.lv casino bonus code to claim a 200% first-deposit bonus of up to $1,000. On your next 8 deposits, you can claim up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses.

SLBWB300 (Crypto) : This Slots.lv casino promo code grants you a 300% match bonus of up to $1,500 on the first deposit you make using crypto. On your next 8 deposits, you can claim up to $7,500 in deposit bonuses.

BESTCASINO125 : Players can use this Slots.lv casino bonus code to bag a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000, plus 25 free spins on the Golden Buffalo game.

>> Click here to play at Slots.lv Casino

Best Stand-Out Features of Slots.lv Casino

Before we dive into all the details, let’s cover the highlights of Slots.lv Casino so you can get a clearer image of whether this is the right online casino for you.

Big Jackpots : Slots.lv casino offers more than 3 dozen progressive jackpots , some of which feature 7-figure prizes.

Crypto-Friendly : US players at Slots.lv casino can use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to fund their accounts, and they can benefit from additional promotions.

Top-Tier Game Collection : Slots.lv casino offers more than 250 games in all categories, including a live casino online section with several live dealer games. Online slots take up the majority of the game library, including games from over a dozen game studios like RTG, Rival Gaming, and more.

Mobile Friendly : From Android and iOS to Windows devices, everyone can play at Slots.lv casino on the go. The website is optimized to work on all mobile browsers and small screens that support HTML5.

24/7 Support : You can get help at any time of day or night through live chat and email support. There’s also a dedicated forum on the site where you can start public discussions with fellow players. You can also check out various support requests.

In Business for a Decade : Slots.lv casino has been operational since 2013 and is licensed by Curacao eGaming – in addition to thousands of players trusting it with their money every day.

Free Online Casino Games : The platform is beginner-friendly and offers free slots and other games. We recommend checking these out before you wager real money.

Is Slots.lv Legit?

Yes, Slots.lv Casino is legit. The platform was launched in 2013 and is licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming, which means they adhere to all the laws and regulations that this regulatory body requires of them.

The website is owned by Lynton Limited Casinos, a reputable name in the industry. It also uses advanced encryption technology to ensure your personal data is safe, secure, and private at all times.

Additionally, they use the most reputable and trusted payment methods, as well as have a robust system of responsible gaming measures in place. So yes, you can trust Slots.lv Casino with your money.

How to Sign Up & Claim a Slots.lv Bonus?

If you’re looking to become a part of Slots.lv Casino, follow the steps below as we guide you through this quick and easy process.

1st Step: Slots.lv Account Registration

Follow this link to visit the casino site and click the ‘Play Now’ button

Provide valid information when filling out the form, including your full name, email address, phone number, and currency

Confirm you are of legal gambling age and agree to the Slots.lv Terms & Conditions by checking the box at the bottom

Hit the button that reads Register

2nd Step: Verify Your Slots.lv Casino Account

Slots.lv will send a code to the contact number you specified in step one

To validate your account, input the code at the casino

You can now access your account through the Slots.lv login page using the username and password you created

3rd Step: Fund Your Account and Redeem the First Deposit Bonus

Navigate to the cashier section of your account

Select a payment method and use a bonus code from our list

Fund your account

That’s it! You’re now a member of Slots.lv Casino!

In-Depth Slots LV Casino Review: Should You Play Real Money Games Here?

It’s time to dive into our comprehensive Slots.lv Casino review. We ranked this gambling site based on a set of strict benchmarks covering bonuses, deposit methods, live games, and more.

The first step was to establish that Slots.lv casino is licensed, regulated, SSL encrypted, and trusted by other players – which it is.

Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.6/5

Slots.lv Casino presents a highly-curated selection of over 250 games from 14 leading software developers, delivering a superior online casino experience in terms of game quality.

While the sheer game count isn’t amazing, the fact that so many top-level software providers are included ensures the highest quality of slots with the best features, graphics, jackpots, and high RTPs.

The platform boasts a wide variety of jackpot slots, with over thirty titles from providers such as RealTime Gaming (RTG), Rival Gaming, Spinomenal, Genesis Gaming, Betsoft, and more.

If you’re looking to win big, try your luck on one of these slot machines:

Santa’s Ways

American Jet Set

Lady’s Magic Charms

Reels Of Fortune

777 Deluxe

A Night With Cleo

Golden Buffalo

The platform also offers a solid selection of video poker titles and classic table games, including European Roulette, Joker Poker, American Roulette, Double-Deck Blackjack, Baccarat, Zappit Blackjack, and more. Live casino games are also available.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Slots.lv Casino offers a pair of sign-up bonuses, one for USD and one for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Players utilizing fiat currency can receive up to $5,000 in bonus money over the first 9 deposits. If Bitcoin is your preferred payment method, you are eligible for a $7,500 welcome package that offers a 300% bonus on your initial deposit.

Two notable bonus codes include:

HELLOSLOTS200 for a 200% first-deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for USD players.

SLBWB300 , activating a 300% match first-deposit bonus going up to $1,500 for crypto players.

The platform regularly updates its promotions, so make sure you’re up to speed with the Promotions Page for the latest Slots.lv casino bonuses.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.5/5

Looking at the list of banking methods available, Slots.lv Casino is lacking when it comes to e-wallets like Neteller.

However, you can easily top up your account with Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Bitcoin, and a bank transfer. The minimum deposit is $20, while the maximum limit goes all the way to $5,000.

Switching over to the crypto department, we are happy to report that Slots.lv Casino supports a variety of popular options, including:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

Ethereum

Litecoin

Tether (USDT)

Crypto banking comes with no fees, and cryptocurrency payouts are the fastest, taking about a business day or an hour (during off-peak times) for casino winnings to reach your account.

The minimum withdrawal for most cryptos is just $10 ($50 for ETH and USDT), which is great for lower-stake players.

Mobile Gameplay and Customer Assistance: 4.7/5

Slots.lv Casino is conveniently designed for all phones, including Android, iOS, and Windows devices. There’s no casino app available to download, and you can simply enter the website from any mobile device, and the responsive design takes care of the rest.

From 24/7 customer support via live chat and email to answers in the Slots.lv Casino forum and a comprehensive FAQ section – you won’t be left out in the cold. We got our queries solved quickly no matter what time of day or night we submitted them.

Slots.lv Casino Review Score: 4.6/5

After averaging out the scores from the above-mentioned benchmarks while also considering the casino’s reputation and other features, Slots.lv scored highly at 4.6/5.

Is this a good score? Indeed it is – an online casino with a score above 4.4/5 is considered a legitimate one by our team.

>> Click here to start playing at Slots.lv.

What Should Players Consider Before Signing Up at Slots.lv Casino?

Before you join Slots.lv Casino to play games, we recommend going through this list to check some of the key things you should pay attention to.

Bonuses & Promotions : All of Slots.lv’s bonuses have wagering requirements that you need to meet before you’re allowed to withdraw your bonus winnings. That said, make sure you read all terms and conditions about the specific bonus you’re claiming.

Only One Account : You’re only allowed to create one account per household. If you create multiple accounts from the same IP address so you can take advantage of more bonuses, you are risking being locked out of all your accounts.

Does the Casino Accept Players From Your Area ? Make sure the casino is accepting players from your country before signing up to play games.

All Slots.lv Casino Bonuses

In this part of our Slots.lv review, we’ll take a look at all the bonuses and some of the more notable T&Cs you should pay attention to.

Slots.lv Crypto Welcome Bonus

New players can take advantage of the Slots.lv Casino Bitcoin welcome bonus, going up to $7,500 across the first nine deposits. You can qualify with a low deposit minimum of only $10 – just remember to use the bonus code SLBWB300 to activate the 300% up to $1,500 first deposit bonus.

Then, you can score eight 150% deposit bonuses in a row, each going up to $750 for a grand total of $7,500.

When meeting the wagering requirements, you should play slots, keno, scratch cards, and specialty games because they contribute 100%.

Slots.lv Fiat Welcome Bonus

The fiat-currency welcome offer at Slots.lv is almost as appealing as the Bitcoin promo, offering a match rate that applies to the first nine deposits and can amount to up to $5,000 in bonus funds.

To take advantage of this promotion, you’ll need to enter the code HELLOSLOTS200 on your first deposit of at least $20 to activate the 200% up to $1,000 bonus. Then, you can claim eight 100% match bonuses, each going up to $500.

$5 Million in Monthly Hot Drop Jackpots

The Slots.lv Casino Hot Drop Jackpots are now available on some of their most popular slot games:

Santa’s Ways

American Jet Set

Lady’s Magic Charms

Reels Of Fortune

777 Deluxe

A Night With Cleo

Golden Buffalo

The Hot-Drop jackpots feature is not exactly a bonus, but we think it belongs here because these bonuses must drop.

Hourly Jackpot up to $1,000

Daily Jackpot up to $25,000

Super Jackpot up to $250,000

Slots.lv Casino Referral Rewards

If you recruit other players to the site, you will be rewarded with a 100% match bonus going up to $200 for fiat users.

If your referral uses crypto, you’ll score an extra $25 on top, totaling a maximum reward of up to $225. There are no limitations on how many people you can refer – but you’ll only get a bonus once they successfully deposit.

Other Amazing Casinos Like Slots.lv

Like any online casino, Slots.lv isn’t perfect, and there are gambling sites out there that might suit you better. That said, here are our top 3 alternatives.

Ignition Casino — Best Alternative for Online Poker

Daily poker tournaments with big GTDs

$3,000 sign-up package

Ignition Miles rewards program for regulars

10+ software studios

One of the best USA poker sites

Check out Ignition Casino if you’re an avid card player looking to compete against other players in poker tournaments.

Make sure to mark your calendar for the Monthly Milly tournament every month, where you can win a share of the $1 million in guaranteed total prize money. But don’t ignore the special events that come with even bigger cash prizes – we’re talking more than $5 million in GTDs here.

When you join the casino, they will give you the warmest of welcomes with a $3,000 bonus split into two – $1,500 for poker and an additional $1,500 for all other games.

The Ignition Miles rewards program is an added bonus for loyal players.

And besides tournaments, Ignition also has cash games in different flavors and stakes, including Omaha as well.

Ignition supports crypto, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and Tether. Crypto payouts are exceptionally fast and fee-free.

Apart from the usual live chat and email support options, you can also dive into the Ignition community forum.

Follow this link to claim the welcome promo at Ignition

Red Dog Casino — Best Alternative for Slots Bonuses

Top-notch slot games

240% sign-up bonus and 40 bonus spins

0 fees on all transactions

Crypto accepted

Mobile-optimized

If you are in the market for a casino that offers generous bonuses, plus no transaction fees, look no further than Red Dog Casino.

RealTime Gaming has outdone itself by providing an incredible selection of slots and table games, not to mention exclusive titles that can only be found here.

Unlock exciting bonuses at Red Dog Casino by entering the code ADORABLE upon depositing – you’ll be rewarded with a 240% match bonus and 40 bonus spins on Spring Wilds. All that’s required is a minimum qualifying deposit to get started.

With no fees involved, you can easily deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, credit cards, Neosurf, or bank wire transfers. Please note that the minimum withdrawal amount is $150 – a relatively high figure when compared to other online gambling sites.

The navigation capability of the site is top-notch, making it a breeze to search for your favorite games. You can effortlessly transition between hot new titles and top picks while locating special categories, such as Bitcoin slots or progressive jackpots.

The list of supported cryptos includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether.

Follow this link to claim the Red Dog casino welcome promo

Cafe Casino — Best Alternative for New Players

350% up to $2,500 crypto sign-up bonus

Free casino games and game guides

150+ slot machines

Support forum

Good selection of live dealers

Cafe Casino is another great alternative to Slots.lv, boasting an attractive 350% match sign-up promo that goes up to $2,500 if you use crypto.

Alternatively, you can still opt for fiat payments, but the max bonus will then drop to $1,500 at a 250% match rate, which is still pretty solid.

The website offers over 150 slot machines, and the selection is growing almost daily, with new titles being added often. And the best part is that all of these games are available to try for free, with Cafe Casino providing game guides for each title to help new players understand it better.

Cafe Casino also features a support forum where you can interact with fellow members, exchange tips, and discuss general topics related to the gambling site.

Live dealer games are also available for those looking for a more realistic gaming experience, as you’ll be able to watch real dealers, interact with them and enjoy a wide variety of classic table games.

The selection of live games isn’t the greatest, but we still appreciate it.

Follow this link to claim the Cafe Casino welcome promo

Similar Guides:

Slots LV Casino Reviews by Other Players

We never review online casinos without checking what other players like us have to say about it. To that end, we’ve shared a few Slots.lv reviews written by other players below.

Slots.lv Casino Review Verdict: Should You Join This Online Casino?

We hope that our Slots.lv Casino review was helpful, and that you feel more knowledgeable about whether or not this site is worthy of your attention.

As noted, we strongly recommend Slots.lv to slots enthusiasts and jackpot hunters. The welcome bonus up to $5,000 excels from competing casinos due to the fact that it covers your first nine deposits, which helps with extending your bankroll and allowing you to play more.

If you’re looking for other casinos to join, we recommend Ignition for its poker experience, Red Dog Casino for slots, and Cafe Casino for beginners.

Whichever site you join, please play responsibly

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

This is a Partnered Post.