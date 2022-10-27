Even though it’s a newer online gambling site, Ricky Casino is already making waves in the Australian casino market. But is this an online casino you can trust?

That’s what we’ve been trying to figure out the past week playing at this casino, and we’re now ready to share every little detail we found in our comprehensive Ricky Casino review.

Let’s dive in right away.

Ricky Casino Pros:

Welcome package up to AU$7,500

550 free spins for new players

Thousands of online pokies

More than 50 table games

200+ live games

Cryptocurrencies accepted

24/7 live chat support

Ricky Casino Cons:

Jackpots not visible until you open the game

Doesn’t offer sports betting

Ricky Casino Bonuses Available Right Now:

Welcome Bonus : Welcome package up to AU$7,500 throughout 10 deposits

Tuesday Bonus : Every Tuesday, you can claim a 100% up to AU$150 match bonus

Wednesday Bonus : Deposit AU$30 to get 200 free spins each Wednesday

Friday Bonus : Deposit at least $30 on a Friday to trigger a 50% up to AU$300 bonus

VIP Bonus : Deposit between AU$1,500 and AU$3,000 to get a 30% match bonus

Birthday Bonus : Deposit AU$250 on your birthday and you’ll get AU$125 extra

As we will explore, Ricky Casino has a great collection of different pokies, progressive jackpots, table games, live dealer games, and even a rather unique web-based mobile application that users can take advantage of.

Regardless, it’s essential to explore both the pros and cons of an Australian casino like this so that you can decide if this is the right website to gamble at.

Using advanced metrics proven to gauge the overall quality of an online casino, we are ready to share all that you need to know before signing up at this site. Let’s continue with Ricky’s stand-out features.

>> Create an account at Ricky Casino Australia

Some of the Top Features of Ricky Casino Australia

This section is for those of you who don’t have the time to read our whole review but still want to know about all the key features of Ricky Casino.

Bonuses : Ricky Casino’s strongest selling point is its bonuses. The welcome package spans your first ten deposits and has the potential to give you up to AU$7,500 in bonus funds and 550 free spins . That’s pretty much unbeatable.

Live Casino : You’ll find the biggest variety of live casino games online in Australia at Ricky Casino. There are over 200 (two-hundred) live games to choose from, allowing even the pickiest of gamblers to find a suitable game and a dealer.

Mobile Gameplay : Ricky’s mobile optimisation is second to none. You can “download” a web-based app to your desktop or mobile that’ll elevate your experience by allowing you to play in full-screen mode with top-quality graphics.

Casino Tournaments : Ricky Casino introduces a new pokie tournament with AU$1,000 for the winner every few hours. Competing is as simple as playing the selected game.

Swift Crypto Payouts : This AU online casino accepts cryptocurrencies and offers timely payouts within 24 hours if you choose them as a withdrawal option.

Customer Support : Should you ever have any questions, Ricky Casino’s support team is at your disposal 24/7 via live chat and email.

Is Ricky Casino Legit?

One of the first things you should consider when deciding whether or not a gambling site such as Ricky Casino is trustworthy is by going behind the scenes and looking for a license and a good reputation among Australian players.

Since its founding in 2019, Ricky Casino has quickly established itself as a good online casino by cementing a license with Curacao officials and getting deals with over 20 game software providers.

They rapidly got a good reputation among their AUS players, making them an excellent online casino to check out today.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Ricky Casino in Australia?

If you are curious about how to get access to the massive bonus of up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins, we are here to help you out. Here are all the steps involved in activating this bonus offer at Ricky Casino.

Head to the Casino

The first thing you need to do is click here to open RickyCasino’s official website.

Create an Account

Once on the homepage, select “create account,” and you will be prompted to go through all the steps required to create your account. Enter all the required information and accept the T&Cs before clicking “Sign-Up.”

Select Bonus & Deposit

Once your account is activated, you need to head over to the deposit page. From there, you won’t have to enter a bonus code. Simply select the welcome bonus offer and make your first deposit via any of the available payment methods for Australian players.

Play Using Bonus Cash & Spins

Once you have deposited, you should see the bonus in your “locked by bonus” balance section. This is the money you will need to wager 50x according to the wagering requirements before a withdrawal is available.

How Does Ricky Casino Treat its Australian Players?

Speedy Customer Service

One of the first things you should understand about RickyCasino is that they have a speedy customer support team available around the clock. Simply click the chat button in the bottom right corner of any page, and you can talk to a customer support representative within minutes.

Convenient Banking

Ricky Casino accepts both cryptocurrency and traditional payment options. Typically, withdrawals are processed within three days, with payout limits of approximately AU$23,000 each month.

Relatively Quick Onboarding & KYC Process

As a new user, making a new account is easy — you just need to fill in some basic information. Before you can withdraw, you’ll need to complete the KYC process, and this shouldn’t take longer than 1-3 days most of the time.

Responsible Gambling Support

Ricky Casino understands that certain players need little assistance with a gambling problem. For this reason, they have a full gambling support page where you can read what they do to support players. This includes deposit limits, wager limits, cool-off limits, and means of pursuing external help.

Full Ricky Casino Review for Australian Players (Online Casino Games, Software Providers, Bonuses & More)

Whether you want to play pokies, test your luck on a volatile progressive, play video poker and other table games, or even gamble with human dealers, Ricky Casino has it all.

In addition, the site also has a progressive web app (PWA) to help you get the best possible gambling experience.

Let’s go ahead and break down all that you need to know about this Australian casino in full detail.

Game Software Providers: 5/5

One of the areas where Ricky Casino stands out is an extensive collection of game software providers. This includes top-tier providers like Betsoft, ELK Studios, Booming Games, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, and more.

In total, we found more than 20 different game software providers on this site. Considering that many casinos have less than 10, Ricky Casino made good use of their time and garnered a long list of different providers that most casinos fail to do within a decade.

Video Slots & Progressives: 4.6/5

There are hundreds of different online pokies to check out at this site. This is mainly due to their massive collection of different software providers. Some of the most popular pokie games at this new Australian online casino include Hit the Gold, The Wild Wings of Phoenix, and Aztec Magic Bonanza.

In total, you’ll have over 1,000 pokies at your fingertips.

Various jackpot slots are offered at this casino, too, including Book of Anime, Stoned Joker, and Aztec Fire.

However, our biggest complaint here is that the games do not show the jackpot before you click and load the game. Therefore, you cannot easily determine which games have the highest pots and choose which games to play based on this.

Table Games & Live Casino: 4.7/5

There are well over 50 different single-player table games to check out at Ricky Casino. Some of the best poker variants are Oasis Poker, Pai Gow Poker, and Casino Hold’em. Blackjack players can engage in variants like Pirate 21 Blackjack, American Blackjack, and Single Deck Blackjack.

We also found over 20 roulette variants to check out at this site. Neon Roulette is our favorite due to its unique graphics and experience. Some of the other variants include Casino Roulette, 500x Lucky Roulette, and Announced Bets European Roulette. Finally, you can also play baccarat and Sic Bo at Ricky Casino.

The live casino is another place to check out if you want to play with a real dealer. There are games like baccarat, roulette, blackjack, game shows, dice games, and hundreds of unique variants available.

Related: Online roulette sites in Australia

Casino Interface & Design: 4.8/5

As a whole, we are impressed by the casino’s design and appearance. If you don’t like using the normal web browser to play casino games, there is also a PWA where you can quickly start playing in full screen on the various instant-play games offered at Ricky Casino.

The site also works relatively well in a mobile browser. Games are optimized to make it so you can play full screen directly from your mobile device. However, we hope they also release a dedicated app for Android and iOS to help boost the site’s user experience and lure in some new users.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

As we briefly covered, there is a massive welcome bonus of up to AU$7,500 that also comes with 550 free spins for new players.

You should note that this bonus is applied throughout your first ten deposits. Therefore, you must be consistent with this site and know how much to deposit each time to ensure you get the total bonus.

We wish it would be easier to get this full bonus without navigating various 100% and 50% deposit bonuses. In addition, we don’t really like the higher 50x wagering requirements for this offer. However, you can’t exactly expect it to be less when you consider the size of the bonus.

Beyond that, this AU online casino has an excellent number of different weekly deposits and free spin bonuses, along with daily pokie tournaments.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

The customer support team at Ricky Casino is straightforward to get in touch with. On any page, you can contact them by clicking the chat button in the bottom right corner. From there, you can talk to a human customer support rep.

We got a response within a few minutes when we tested the live chat feature. However, it is worth mentioning that we could not find any other ways to reach out to the team at Ricky Casino quickly. We hope that they make it easy to soon get support by phone and also add a full help center where common questions can be easily answered.

Banking Process & Options: 4.8/5

The main banking options at this casino include cards like Visa and MasterCard. In addition, Bitcoin and USDT can be used for deposits on this platform, in addition to Neosurf.

When you withdraw, you might have to wait up to three days before your withdrawal goes through unless you’re using crypto. In that case, your payout request should be processed within 24 hours.

Overall Ricky Casino Review Score in AU: 4.7/5

As a whole, RIcky Casino quickly proved itself in the online gambling industry by garnering a nice reputation among its Australian players.

In addition, we think they have shown some outstanding potential to be one of the best real money online casinos in Australia due to their fast ability to increase their site game library and the number of software providers.

As for Ricky’s disadvantage, we hope that they add support for viewing which progressives have the highest jackpot and also include more means of getting customer support.

Click here to unlock Ricky Casino’s welcome offer!

What You Should Consider Before You Sign Up at Ricky Casino in Australia

Here are some main factors you should consider before making an account at this Australian online gambling site.

Available Countries

Australians are accepted at Ricky Casino. However, many other countries are prohibited. US players, for example, cannot use this site. Some other prohibited countries include the UK, South Korea, Hong Kong, France, Spain, and Italy.

If you intend to travel abroad and create a new account, ensure the country is supported. The T&Cs specifically mention that using a VPN to bypass location blocks could result in a loss of winnings.

Supported Currencies

Only a few different currencies are supported at Ricky Casino, including EUR, USD, CAD, NOK, INR, USDT, AUD, BTC, PLN, JPY, and NZD. Various different methods for depositing these currencies can be used, as we mentioned above.

Licenses & Other Restrictions

For many players, one of the most important things to consider is whether or not a particular casino has an active license. Currently, Ricky Casino has a license with Curacao. However, you should also read the full terms and conditions on the site to ensure that there are no other unique restrictions that will cause you to run into problems when gambling.

Related: Online casinos in Canada

All Ricky Casino Bonuses for Aussie Players

In this part of our Ricky Casino review, we’ll cover all the bonuses new and regular players can claim right now.

Ricky Casino will get you started on the right foot with a 10-tiered welcome package up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins.

The minimum deposit to trigger each of these bonuses is AU$30, and all of them come with a 50x wagering requirement. In addition, only pokie games contribute to the wagering requirement. Each deposit bonus expires within 3 days.

Want a nice 100% deposit bonus? Just log into Ricky Casino each Tuesday and deposit at least AU$30 to get 100% tacked on to your deposit. There is a total value of up to AU$150 for this offer. Note that you must first make five deposits on the platform before you can get this offer.

Each Wednesday is Free Spins Day at Ricky Casino. To activate this offer, you must make a deposit of at least AU$30. Then, you have three days to meet the 50x wagering requirement needed to withdraw any winnings from these spins. In total, there are 200 free spins up for grabs to be used on All Lucky Clovers 5.

If you find yourself home on a Friday night hoping to gamble at RickyCasino, then the Friday reload bonus is a good offer to check out. You can get a 50% deposit bonus up to a total value of AU$300. Just note that there is a 50x wagering requirement that you will need to meet.

The VIP bonus might be the best deal to consider if you want to make a bigger-than-average deposit. Existing site users can deposit anywhere between AU$1,500 to AU$3,000 and get a 30% bonus tacked onto their account. This bonus offer comes with a 50x wagering requirement.

When you make an AU$250 deposit on your birthday, an additional AU$125 will be added to your account. Just note that there are 50x wagering requirements for this bonus.

Other Australian Online Casinos Similar to Ricky Casino

Of course, Ricky Casino isn’t an all-you-can-eat buffet gambling site — there are other online casinos that excel in areas in which Ricky doesn’t. We’ll share these AUS casinos with you below.

Ignition

Ignition Casino is one of the best poker sites in Australia — offering tournaments and real cash games with other people. They also offer virtual sports betting, giving players a different option for gambling that we don’t find at Ricky Casino.

In addition, Ignition Casino shows the active jackpots for its games and often has games with over AU$200,000 up for grabs. This is a solid choice if you want to play at a casino that shines in areas where Ricky Casino is a bit of a letdown.

Click here to learn about the active promotions at Ignition Casino.

Joe Fortune

Joe Fortune is another good option to check out if you want to gamble on virtual sports and play jackpot pokies where the pot is listed without loading the game. At writing, Reels and Wheels had a massive pot of over AU$300,000 ready to be won.

However, this is not a good choice if you want to play poker with other humans. Instead, Joe Fortune has many different video poker variants, including Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, and Bonus Deuces Wild.

Click here to get a deposit bonus of up to 150% at Joe Fortune!

Bitstarz

Bitstarz is another solid option to check out if you want to play with cryptocurrencies and access thousands of different games. They have a much larger game library than any other Australian Bitcoin casino on this page, complete with provably fair titles that you can’t find elsewhere.

Another thing that we love about Bitstarz is that they have won a few industry awards, such as the 2021 Best Casino Award. In addition, they have in-house software developers that make games for them, offering players exclusive titles not found anywhere else.

Click here to learn more about the bonus offers at Bitstarz.

Ricky Casino Reviews by Other Australian Players

We’ve researched the web to try and other reviews from players like us. Take a look at what other players have to say about Ricky Casino:

Ricky Casino Australia Review: Final Verdict

It should be apparent by now that Ricky Casino is a solid site to check out if you want to start gambling online in Australia.

The welcome package is good (up to AU$7,500 and 550 FS!), there are thousands of pokies and hundreds of live games, and you can enjoy playing on the move as Ricky Casino is 100% mobile-friendly.

If you’re still on the fence between Ricky Casino and another online casino in Australia, check out Ignition, Joe Fortune, and Bitstarz before making your final decision.

Wherever you end up playing, gamble responsibly and only deposit what you can afford to lose!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.