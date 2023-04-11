Looking for a superior gambling experience at the best real money online casinos in Canada?

We’ve played through hundreds of them before finally boiling down the selection to the top 9 Canadian online casinos based on player-first criteria created by experts.

The clear winner for the best online casino for Canadian players overall is Jackpot City, but based on your style – any of the other online gambling sites might be a better option.

Let’s dive into our reviews.

Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Some of the best progressive jackpots

Established for 25 years

C$1,600 welcome bonus

Over C$30 million in total jackpots

50+ live dealer games

Cons:

You can’t try out games for free

In business since 1998, JackpotCity is today’s winner – reputable, exciting, and loaded with massive jackpots!

Quality and Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

At JackpotCity, Canadians won’t be disappointed by the vast selection of 500 real-money games from 15 different providers.

Progressive jackpots undoubtedly bring the most thrills to this real money online casino, but it also provides a fantastic gaming experience with other games as well. For instance, you can also explore over 50 live dealer games, most of which are powered by Evolution Gaming.

And the best bit? The total jackpot prize pool at Jackpot City hovers above C$30 million, with games like Mega Moolah boasting payouts as high as 8 figures.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Jackpot City grants you up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses as soon as you register and make your first four deposits.

The promotion covers the first four deposits you make, boosting each with a 100% match bonus of up to C$400.

Not only does JackpotCity offer an outstanding welcome bonus, but they also have cashback offers for their current players and a daily match bonus that changes depending on how much you’ve been playing lately.

Make sure to visit the promotions page regularly – you can always find something new.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.85/5

At JackpotCity, Canadian players have a range of payment methods to choose from, including:

Interac

Visa

ecoPayz

Neosurf

Mastercard

iDebit

MuchBetter

With so many options available at your fingertips, you are sure to find the perfect solution for your banking needs.

When it comes to cash-out times, the method of payment you choose will determine how long it takes for your funds to arrive.

Generally speaking, e-wallets offer a 24-hour turnaround time, while a bank transfer could take up to seven business days before appearing in your account.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.95/5

You can enjoy the same games, promotions, and payment methods available on both desktop and mobile versions of JackpotCity. We’re looking at a user-friendly mobile site with dedicated real money casino apps for iOS and Android.

JackpotCity Casino also stands out with its high-quality customer service team, always available through email or live chat.

Click here to join JackpotCity and grab up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses

2. PlayOJO – Best Welcome Bonus of All Real Money Canadian Casinos

Pros:

80 free spins welcome bonus

No wagering requirements

3,000 games from over 30 studios

150+ real-money blackjack variants

Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android

Cons:

Doesn’t offer a match-based welcome offer

PlayOJO offers the most games on this list, with a big emphasis on blackjack and slots. Combine that with 80 free spins with no rollover requirements, and you have our second top-rated Canadian real money casino.

Quality and Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

PlayOJO is powered by more than 30 game studios like Playtech and Play N’ Go.

No matter what type of game you are looking for – from thrilling slots to unique blackjack variants or live dealers – their vast library of high-quality titles and visuals is sure to impress, with over 3,000 games available.

And with over 150 blackjack game variations alone at your fingertips, you have an abundance of options to choose from.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

When you make your initial deposit of at least C$10 at PlayOJO, you will instantly be rewarded with 50 free spins. You can claim 30 more manually via the Kickers section.

Take advantage of this promotion by using the code OJO80 before depositing. The free spins are only available on Thor: The Trials Of Asgard – and any winnings you get are yours to keep. No maximum win limits. No wagering requirements.

Beyond this welcome offer, any other promotion you claim at PlayOJO comes with no strings attached. The only downside is that they rarely offer a cash-based bonus.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

PlayOJO offers a payment selection that might not be vast, but users should still find sufficient methods that fit their preferences and needs.

These include MasterCard and Visa, wire transfers, Interac and other services such as Trustly or ecoPayz.

The minimum deposit is C$10, and the minimum withdrawal is actually only C$3.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.9/5

You can dive into the world of mobile gaming with PlayOJO with no software download necessary. All it takes is a few taps on your phone, logging into your account and starting to play CA online casino games on your iOS or Android devices.

It’s worth mentioning that you can also download a real money casino app if you want.

The customer service team is dedicated to responding swiftly to all of your questions, be it through email or live chat. Moreover, they actively engage with their customers on social platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Follow this link to grab 80 free spins at PlayOJO with zero wagering requirements

3. Woo Casino – Best Online Casino Real Money Payouts in Canada

Pros:

Up to C$300 and 200 free spins welcome package

1,000 free spins on Daily Slot Races

C$25,000,000+ in combined casino jackpots

Over 2,000 games by 50+ leading developers

Flawless mobile optimization and desktop site design

Cons:

High-quality design may cause lag on older phones

If you’re looking to play at one of the highest payout online casinos in Canada for real money – then Woo Casino’s over C$25 million in jackpot prizes are more than worth a spin. Or two.

Quality and Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Woo Casino offers an exceptional selection of 2,000 casino games powered by over 50 providers, including leading companies like Pragmatic Play (also featuring their unique Drops and Wins at Woo), Microgaming, Play N Go, Quickspin, Red Tiger Gaming, and more.

You’ll love playing the many classic slots and video poker machines, as well as the thrilling table games like blackjack and roulette with live dealers.

If you’re looking for a few names to get some high-payout action, then we recommend you try out Master of Gold, Pirate Jackpots, Monkey Jackpot, and 20 Super Stars. These games are also available to try for free before diving in for real money.

To explore more options, simply open the “Slots” category and scroll your way down – each jackpot is featured below the game’s name, saving you time from opening the games to find out which one features a jackpot you’d like to take a swing at.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

At Woo Casino, new Canadian real money casino players get 200 free spins when they make their first two deposits, plus up to C$300 in bonus money. The promotion covers the first two deposits you make on the site.

The reload bonuses are impressive, too – you can get 60 free spins every week, plus participate in daily slot races with 1,000 extra free spins up for grabs.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5

Depositing or withdrawing funds at Woo Casino is secure and fast using credit and debit cards, Interac, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, Neosurf, InstaDebit, iDebit, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more.

In fact, this is pretty much the best selection of banking options on our list of the best online casinos for real money in Canada, so we’re pretty sure you’ll find a suitable option to use.

Additionally, the payout processing times on iDebit, InstaDebit, ecoPayz, and all cryptocurrencies are instant, with 1-3 days for credit cards and Interac. That’s pretty awesome.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

Things will run smoothly in instant-play mode at Woo Casino – unless you’re still rocking an ancient mobile phone unable to handle some high visuals and cool graphics.

The website is secure and easy to navigate, too, so there’s no waiting around to enjoy your favourite games. Plus, if you ever have any issues while playing, there’s a helpful customer support team ready to assist you.

We recommend using the 24/7 live chat for the fastest response times.

Click here to grab the sign-up bonus at Woo Casino

4. BetOnline – Best Real Money Canadian Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Daily poker tournaments

Up to C$1,000 sign-up bonus

400+ casino games

Loads of reload promotions

Well-established online casino

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

If poker is the name of your game, head over to BetOnline and explore high-GTD daily poker tournaments and over 400 high-quality real money games.

Quality and Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

BetOnline hosts a fine collection of over 400 games powered by some of the world’s top software providers, such as Betsoft and Rival Gaming.

The slots provide a solid experience, but our favourite department is the poker games. This online casino hosts an extensive range of real-money poker rooms, Sit & Go tourneys, and more.

If you’re the competitive type, you can enjoy Bounty Hunters and Satellites as well, and all of these have fairly high prize pools with low buy-ins.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

BetOnline offers 3 types of sign-up bonuses tailored to all players — from poker and sports betting to casino gaming.

You can unlock a 50% first-deposit bonus for sports betting with the BOL1000 bonus code. If you’re more of a casino fan, use BOLCASINO for a 100% casino match bonus.

If poker’s your game, take advantage of the NEWBOL code and double your first deposit. This bonus – unlike the other two – doesn’t arrive in your balance instantly. Instead, you can unlock it in increments of $5 as you play cash games or tournaments.

Other neat promos on the site include reload bonuses, special poker promos like the Bad Beat Jackpot, and more.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

BetOnline is a solid choice if you’re looking for a casino site that offers various payment options. From your classic bank transfers to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether (USDT), BetOnline has it all.

Credit cards such as MasterCard and Visa are also accepted.

If you’re looking for quick payouts and don’t want to be charged transaction fees, using crypto is your best bet. Although it’s not ideal, a 7.5% fee on credit card transactions is the standard at many online casinos nowadays, including BetOnline.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

Don’t stress about whether or not BetOnline’s mobile website will be compatible with your device – Android and iOS users alike can access the online casino for a reliable gaming experience.

The site is optimized to provide high-quality quality playing sessions on all smartphones. If you’re going to play poker, then we suggest you download BetOnline’s poker app because it offers a better experience.

If you ever find yourself in need of additional information or help, the friendly support agents are always accessible via live chat and email.

Claim up to C$1,000 in welcome bonus money at BetOnline by using this link

5. Bodog – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros:

Odds for over 30 sports

Dedicated sports betting bonus

Crypto-friendly

Up to C$600 casino bonus and 50 free spins

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Low-quality website design

If you’re a Canadian looking for the ultimate sports betting experience, Bodog Casino is right up your alley. With more than 30 different sporting events covered and awesome bonuses, this casino guarantees a great real money online gambling experience.

Quality and Variety of Casino Games: 4.7/5

Bodog is renowned for its outstanding sports betting services, boasting markets from a variety of sporting leagues like the NFL and NHL, along with horse racing, surfing, and much more.

With 30+ different sporting categories available to wager on, you are sure to discover something that piques your interest.

The platform also hosts a solid selection of games, with decades of experience in online gambling. It’s no surprise that they are considered one of the best real money casinos in Canada!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

New players at Bodog can claim a 100% match first-deposit bonus going up to $400 for sports betting and an even sweeter offer of a 100% match bonus worth up to $600 plus 50 extra spins for the online casino. The casino bonus has low 25x rollover requirements.

And that’s not all because new Bodog users also gain access to a special sign-up poker promo. The promotions are regularly updated, so make sure to come back every once in a while for any new promotions.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

Despite Bodog’s banking department having a few gaps, its inclusion of cryptocurrency deposits make this online gambling site stand out from the competition.

They boast fee-free transactions with the most popular cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

For those who prefer to use credit cards, their deposits may incur a small fee. Still, Interac support is also something that deserves high praise.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.2/5

Bodog may not have the most visually appealing design, but it is still user-friendly and easy to navigate on mobile devices. All of the desktop features are available on smartphones as well.

The customer support team is available 24/7 to provide you with instant assistance. Whether it’s through live chat or email, the agents will make sure your inquiries and worries are responded to immediately.

Follow this link to start betting on sports at Bodog

6. Magic Red – Best Slots Variety of Any Canadian Real Money Casino

Pros:

Over 600 slot games of premier quality

High RTP rates

C$500 welcome offer

Six-figure jackpots

Cons:

Mediocre payment variety

Dated website design

If you’re a fan of slots, look no further than Magic Red and its selection of over 600 real money online slots for Canadian players.

Quality and Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

You can enjoy playing more than 600 slots powered by premium-tier providers like BetSoft and Pragmatic Play at Magic Red. Whether you want to play games with exciting themes or discover some hidden gems, you’re sure to find a real money casino game that you’ll like.

Some of the titles we enjoyed playing the most here are Book of Dead, Buffalo King, and Big Bass Bonanza.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Magic Red rolls out the red carpet for new Canadian casino players with a 200% welcome bonus of up to $500 for slots. As if that wasn’t enough, they are also giving away 100 free spins.

Furthermore, you can take part in the Drops and Wins promotion with generous rewards for everyone.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.3/5

Banking is a breeze with Magic Red. While the sheer number of options is hardly something to write home about, Canadian players can still enjoy a convenient and stress-free banking experience with multiple payment methods.

These include Mastercard and Visa cards, AstroPay, and Interac. You’ll be able to withdraw your online casino winnings in as little as one day or up to six days, depending on the withdrawal option you select.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Assistance: 4.4/5

When you first arrive on the Magic Red website, you’ll immediately notice the dated design.

However, once you get used to the older looks, you’ll find whatever you’re looking for within seconds. That said, we would love to see improved mobile compatibility, as sometimes, the site can be quite sluggish on mobile browsers.

The customer support team is friendly and has delivered concise replies to any questions we sent their way. They responded promptly and are more than happy to address any of your inquiries.

Click here to check out the online slot machines at Magic Red Casino

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casinos for Real Money

Quality and Variety of Online Casino Games:

The best online casinos in Canada offer an extensive selection of games, from slots and table games to live dealer options. We looked for online casinos that had plenty of variety in both the game types available and the software providers behind them.

Real-Money Bonuses and Promotions:

The finest Canadian online casinos for real money should also offer generous bonuses for both new and existing customers. This includes welcome bonuses, free spins, and reload bonuses. We checked out each casino’s promotions page to see what was on offer and made sure they were providing attractive offers with down-to-earth rollovers.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times:

We also took into account the payment methods offered by the Canadian online casinos we reviewed, taking note of whether deposits and withdrawals could be made quickly, easily and securely.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Customer Assistance:

We looked into whether the Canadian real money casinos we examined provided a great mobile experience, as well as the quality of the customer support they offered. We made sure that players could easily access the casino on their phones and that assistance was available 24/7 via live chat, email or telephone.

Check out two more Canadian online casinos that didn’t reach today’s list:

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Online Casino Site for Real Money in Canada?

There are several reasons why Jackpot City has topped our list of the best online casinos in Canada for real money. These are the highlights:

Progressive Jackpots : This real-money online casino boasts 8-figure jackpot prize pools with over 30 games. You can play the likes of Mega Moolah, Major Millions, and more.

A Wide Variety of Games : Jackpot City has more than 500 different casino games, with new games being added regularly. You can enjoy classic table games such as blackjack, baccarat and real-money roulette or spin the reels at one of the many slot machines.

Secure and Efficient Banking Options : Jackpot City provides multiple safe banking options that you can use to make deposits and withdraw winnings. Transactions are secure, quick, and easy to manage.

Excellent Customer Support : Need help? You can count on the team at Jackpot City to provide world-class customer support 24/7. Whether you have a query about bonuses, games or payments, the friendly customer service team is always on hand to answer your questions.

Mobile Gaming : If you want to play on the go, Jackpot City offers two mobile casino apps for iOS and Android, with hundreds of games available at your fingertips.

Why Should I Play Real Money Casino Games Online in Canada?

Playing online casino games at the best Canadian casino sites for real money has a few benefits not available in land-based establishments. Here are some of them:

Better Bonuses : The best online casinos in Canada offer great bonuses that you won’t find at land-based venues. For instance, Jackpot City allows you to claim up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses.

A Wider Range of Games : Online casinos often have a wider selection of games than land-based venues. This is because they are not limited by space and have access to a much larger selection of software providers, allowing players to enjoy all types of different slots, table games, live dealer tables, and more.

Ease of Access : There’s no need to travel when playing online, as you can log in from the comfort of your own home. You can also access the casino from your mobile phone, giving you an even greater level of convenience and freedom.

Guide to Playing Real Money Casino Games in Canada

What are the best real money online casino sites in Canada?

After playing through over 50 Canadian real money online casinos, we’ve concluded that the following are the top 6:

If you’re searching for real-money online slots with progressive jackpots, Jackpot City is the obvious choice. However, PlayOJO differentiates itself from other sites by providing an expansive selection of games and offering 80 free spins without any wagering requirements.

BetOnline is the go-to destination for poker players with daily tournaments, while Bodog is ideal for sports betting. Woo Casino is your best bet if you’re looking for the highest real money online casino payouts.

Are live dealer games available at real money casinos in Canada?

Yes, Canadians can play live dealer games at each real money gambling site on this page.

Live casinos give gamers the feeling of being in a real casino, thanks to high-quality streams and professional croupiers leading the action. Check out Jackpot City for the top live dealer games.

Can I win real money at Canadian online casinos?

Yes, you can win real money when you play games at gambling sites in Canada.

But before you play games for real money, we recommend you check out free online slots and other online casino games. That way, you won’t risk any money before you feel comfortable playing. Just keep in mind that in order to win real money, you need to play with money.

What bonuses can I get at real money casinos in Canada?

Real-money casinos in Canada offer a variety of casino bonuses. These bonuses can range from free spins on popular slot games to match bonuses and even no-deposit offers.

Many online casinos also offer loyalty programs that give players reward points that they can exchange for real money or use towards other promotions and discounts.

We recommend PlayOJO for the best free spins promo. You can claim 80 free spins for a minimum deposit of C$10, and while that doesn’t seem like a lot, there are no wagering requirements attached, making this bonus a one-of-a-kind.

Can I play real money casino games on my phone in Canada?

Yes, each real money online gambling site on this page either has a mobile-optimized website or a casino app that allows you to play games on your mobile phone.

Mobile casinos offer the same functionalities as their desktop counterparts, including depositing and withdrawing money and playing any game you like – even live dealers. Some mobile casinos even offer dedicated deposit bonuses for mobile gamblers.

We recommend you download Jackpot City’s casino app for a great mobile gaming experience in Canada.

Comparing the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City: The best real money online casino in Canada overall. Over C$30 million are available in progressive jackpot prizes, there are over 50 live dealer games, and two casino apps for a stellar mobile gaming experience. The welcome package goes up to C$1,600.

PlayOJO: The best welcome bonus of all real money online casinos in Canada. Deposit C$10 to get 80 free spins at PlayOJO with no wagering requirements, and explore over 3,000 online slots and casino games.

Woo Casino: The top pick for the highest online casino payouts, offering over C$25 million in jackpot prizes for Canadian players. You can get started with a C$300 and 200 free spins welcome package that covers your first two deposits.

BetOnline: The best Canadian casino online for poker players. You can kickstart your poker journey at BetOnline with the NEWBOL code for a 100% poker bonus of up to $1,000 and explore all the daily poker tournaments.

Bodog: If you’re looking to mix sports betting and real money games, the obvious choice is Bodog. Besides a great casino section with games by the likes of Betsoft and a 100% up to C$600 bonus, this Canadian real money online casino offers odds for over 30 sports.

Magic Red: The top online casino for Canadian players looking for slot machines. Magic Red boasts a selection of 600+ online slots combined with a generous 200% match first-deposit bonus and 100 free spins.

How to Join a Real Money Online Casino in Canada

Follow these two simple steps to create an account at any online casino in Canada – we’ll use Jackpot City to give you an example.

First Step: Register for a Jackpot City Casino Account

Visit the Jackpot City website and click the Sign-Up button to begin the sign-up process

Fill out the registration form with your personal information

Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Open your email inbox and search for a mail by Jackpot City to verify your account

Second Step: First Deposit

Once logged in, opt-in for the C$1,600 welcome package

Open Jackpot City’s cashier section

Select a payment method and deposit

That’s it – you can now explore Jackpot City’s games and play for real money!

Ready to Play Casino Games for Real Money in Canada?

If you’ve been paying attention thus far, you should already have a pretty good idea of which online casino for real money in Canada suits you best.

We want to point out once more that Jackpot City offers the best real money casino experience in Canada overall, but that doesn’t mean you won’t do well by claiming PlayOJO’s 80 free spins with no wagering requirements.

Choosing a casino, after all, boils down to your gambling needs and preferences. But whichever of these top online casinos in Canada you opt for, two things always remain the same – have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Canadian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up for any online casino. If you’d like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations:

