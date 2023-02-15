There are few better ways to unwind than playing some high-quality real money online slots with cool graphics, catchy sounds, and bonus rounds that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

We’ve put together a list of the 10 best real money online slots in the US and where to find them just for that purpose.

We feel that Slots.lv is a perfect place to start, thanks to a massive welcome package, tons of great games – including some solid jackpots – and superior mobile compatibility, but you should still read through the whole list and see how they stack up.

You might just find your new favorite games along the way.

Let’s go.

Best Real Money Online Slots in the USA

1. Slots.lv (777 Deluxe) – Best Real Money Online Slots in the USA Overall

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

400+ slots and table games

Fantastic mobile support

30+ jackpot games

Live casino packed with blackjack

Cons:

Navigation could use a little refinement

It’s no surprise to see a place called “Slots” at the top of our list of real money online casinos for slots – could you imagine how embarrassing it would be otherwise?

Thankfully, Slots.lv has earned its place at the top of a pile thanks to almost a decade of delivering a top-notch real-money gaming experience.

Our Favorite Slot: 777 Deluxe

777 Deluxe is a classically-styled fruits-and-sevens slot – with a twist. The graphics look great, but everything is done in neon wireframes, giving it a killer retro-futuristic vibe. On top of that, we found two varieties of 777 Deluxe at Slots.lv.

The first is an exciting progressive jackpot game with 5 reels, 10 fixed paylines, and plenty of chances to win big.

The other version we found is actually a Hot Drop Jackpot 777 Deluxe, which gives players access to hourly and daily must-drop jackpots as well as a super jackpot that will trigger before it gets to $250,000.

Game Selection – 4.8/5

You’ll find a great selection of well-loved online slot machines here. From racy titles like Bess and Becky and A Night With Cleo to high-octane sports slots like Hockey Enforcers and Gridiron Glory and everything in between.

The table game selection is fair, with a few varieties of roulette, poker, and blackjack, but when compared to the slots offered, it feels a little lacking.

We were quite pleased with their live casino, however. With 30+ blackjack tables as well as some roulette, baccarat, and super 6 – all powered by Visionary iGaming – it was a great find.

Welcome Bonus – 4.7/5

New players will get a 200% match up to $1,000 on their first credit card deposit as well as a 100% match up to $500 on their next eight for a total of $5,000.

However, if you’re willing to pay by Bitcoin, you can get a 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit plus eight 150% match bonuses up to $750 each, bringing that total up to a possible $7,500.

Misc – 4.8/5

Slots.lv offers a great mix of progressive slots and table games. One of the best we’ve found, actually.

With over 35 games, including progressive jackpot bingo, casino poker, and slots with jackpots as low as a few hundred dollars and as high as a half-million at the time of writing this (hello, Shopping Spree), it’s one of the best places to slice yourself off a little piece of jackpot pie.

Click here to sign up and claim up to $7,500 in bonuses at Slots.lv.

2. BetOnline (Monster Pop) – Best Real Money Slots Tournaments

Pros:

Exciting slots tournaments with cash prizes

100% match welcome bonus

Over 300 real money slot machines

Fast crypto payouts

Also offers sports betting and poker tournaments

Cons:

Bonus funds only good on Betsoft games

While primarily known for its fantastic sportsbook, BetOnline is actually a fantastic online casino to play real money online slots. Not only do they have a solid selection of real money casino games available, but they also serve up some pretty exciting slots tournaments with regular cash prizes.

Our Favorite Slot: Monster Pop

BetSoft’s Monster Pop slot is a fun and silly slot played on an exciting 5×5 grid. The symbols are composed of a variety of goofy creatures, each with a distinct personality and value.

This game is packed with cascading reels, a special eyeball wild symbol, and a feature that adds even more columns and rows to your next spin. Apparently, you can get a 13×13 play grid with enough luck, though we only managed to get up to a 13×10 during our free spin round.

If you’re looking for a unique slot experience, we definitely recommend Monster Pop.

Game Selection – 4.6/5

BetOnline has a solid mix of table and real money slot games available, leaning heavily towards online slot machines. The navigation could be better, though, as we found ourselves having to select the game type and scrolling down until we found something we wanted.

Given that there are not too many real money casino games to scroll through, it wasn’t bad. But it’d be nice not to have to load everything to find Shark Spin or Stampede.

We found a fantastic selection of almost 30 video poker games split almost evenly between multi-hand and single-hand styles. BetOnline’s blackjack and roulette games are similarly robust.

All of this is complemented by a great sportsbook and a decent online poker app, making BetOnline a fantastic one-stop shop for your betting needs.

Welcome Bonus – 4.7/5

We found BetOnline’s welcome bonus to be decent. The bonus itself is a 100% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement when you use the “BOLCASINO” promo code.

Unfortunately, it’s only usable on BetSoft branded games (which does mean you can use it on Monster Pop at least), with baccarat, roulette, and craps games not available to play with an active bonus.

Still, Betsoft is one of the best providers when it comes to online slots for real money, so we’re pretty darn sure you’ll find a game that’ll keep you glued to your screen.

Misc – 4.7/5

BetOnline has daily tournaments for its roulette, blackjack, and slots games. Players get their first entry into each tournament for free and can buy back in for $5.

To qualify for the free buy-in, you have to have made a deposit of $20 or more in the last 30 days, and all prize pool winnings are subject to 60x wagering requirements before payouts can be made.

Click here to sign up and check out BetOnline’s fantastic slots tournaments.

3. Cafe Casino (Luxe 555) – Best for Real Money Hot Drop Jackpot Slots

Pros:

7 Hot Drop Jackpot slots

350% crypto welcome bonus

250% fiat welcome bonus

Over 400 slots and table games

Free online slots and game guides

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Fairly small selection of video poker

Cafe Casino offers up a very similar experience to Slots.lv, but there is enough difference between the two to keep them from being identical, especially in terms of their welcome bonuses.

Our Favorite Slot: Luxe 555

Luxe 555 is a classic 3 reel slot by provider Radi8 that features medium volatility and a fairly decent 95% RTP. This slot is perfect for players looking for an “old school” atmosphere with its straightforward 5-payline design.

The artwork fits the name, with shiny 5s, bells, crowns, anchors, and fruits adding to the old-school air. This game offers a max payout of 3,600x your bet – which is pretty great for such an authentic-feeling slot.

Game Selection – 4.7/5

There is a fairly robust selection of online casino games at Cafe Casino. You’ll find that Cafe Casino’s slots selection is more than enough to satisfy almost any palate, regardless of if you’re a fan of Egyptian-themed slots (like Temple of Luxor or A Night with Cleo) or prefer something a little more light-hearted like Chillin’ Penguins or Cat Kingdom.

We found a solid selection of table games as well, including a decent variety of blackjack, roulette, and a few flavors of casino poker. The video poker selection wasn’t bad, either, but it felt super small when compared to online gambling sites like Red Dog or BetOnline.

It’s worth noting that you can try out each game for free at Cafe Casino first, and if you’re unsure of the rules or the paylines, you can always read their game guides.

Welcome Bonus – 4.6/5

Cafe Casino offers a couple of fairly decent welcome bonuses, depending on whether you’re a fiat or crypto gambler.

Blockchain bettors will get a 350% bonus up to $2,500 on their first deposit, while fiat fans will have access to a 250% bonus up to $1,500.

There’s also a loyalty program called Cafe Perks, through which you can collect points as you play games on the site.

Misc – 4.6/5

One of the things we really liked about Cafe Casino is its selection of Hot Drop Jackpots. You’ll find 7 different Hot Drop games, including specialized versions of already exciting slots like Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and A Night with Cleo.

What makes these sorts of online casino games so exciting is that they are packed with three must-drop jackpots. The first of which is the “Hourly,” which automatically triggers every hour and usually drops after it’s passed $1,000. The “Daily” jackpot does what it says on the tin and is usually hovering around $25,000 before it drops.

The “Super” jackpot is the most exciting, though, as it has to drop before it reaches $250,000 – and is usually pretty close to that number before it’s triggered.

This is one of our favorite ways to play progressive jackpot online slot games.

Click here to sign up at Cafe Casino and claim your 350% (or 250%) welcome bonus today.

4. Ignition (Cyberpunk City) – Best Bonus of Any Real Money Slots Site

Pros:

Doubled-up welcome bonus for slots and poker

Over 300 slots and table games

Solid selection of jackpot slots

One of the best poker sites in the US

Many filtering options

Cons:

Doesn’t accept e-wallet payments

Limited variety of classic slots (focus is on jackpots)

Ignition Casino is well known for its fantastic poker app and its range of poker tournaments, and it doesn’t get nearly the level of respect it should for its fairly robust online casino.

With real money casino games from top-notch providers like Rival Gaming, RTG, and Genesis, you’re bound to find something worth your time.

Our Favorite Slot: Cyberpunk City

Call us nerds, but it’s hard to beat the 80’s retro-futuristic vibes of the cyberpunk genre. Neon lights, spikes, and mohawks just make everything better – including slots. Developed by Woohoo, Cyberpunk City offers up everything we love about 80’s sci-fi with the additional dash of excitement you find when chasing after a progressive jackpot.

This game comes with a standard 5×3 play grid, 20 betways, and a very slick 96% RTP rating. The symbols are a mix of neon graffiti and some appropriately-themed thugs, making the game look as good as it plays.

Game Selection – 4.5/5

With several of the top software providers on tap, Ignition Casino provides a beautifully varied online casino experience. In addition to hundreds of top slots like Reels and Wheels XL, Gold Rush Gus, and so on, you’ll also find a great selection of table games.

The live dealer online casino also has over 30 blackjack tables alone at your disposal, with table limits making them ideal for high-rollers and casual players alike.

Welcome Bonus – 4.7/5

When you make your first deposit at Ignition Casino, you’ll get two separate bonuses. The first bonus is good for Ignition’s impressive selection of slots and table games, while the second bonus is usable only on the poker app.

If you deposit with one of the accepted forms of cryptocurrency, you’ll get two 150% match bonuses up to $1,500 each, but credit card depositors will only see two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each.

Both options come with a solid 25x rollover on the casino bonus, while the poker bonus is unlocked by playing real money poker using the poker app.

Misc – 4.7/5

It’s worth taking a moment to bring up the Ignition poker app, as there is just so much to love about it.

One of our absolute favorite features is the truly anonymous tables. What Ignition has done here is made it so that your opponents cannot use UI information to track who you are and how you play, ultimately preventing them from being able to exploit your weaknesses.

This really levels the playing field and helps keep from falling prey to sharks.

Take advantage of Ignition’s excellent casino and poker welcome bonus today.

5. Red Dog (Dr. Winmore) – Best Selection of RTG Real Money Slot Games

Pros:

225% slots bonus

Over 150 RealTime Gaming slots

Massive selection of bonuses

14 video poker titles

Cons:

Some bonuses have payout limits

Lackluster selection of table games

Red Dog is one in a line of online casinos built up around RealTime Gaming slots and table games, which is great, as we’re huge fans of RTG’s casino games.

Like most RTG-based online casinos, Red Dog offers up a huge selection of promo codes packed with massive match bonuses, free spins, and more. Honestly, there is almost no reason anyone should make a deposit that isn’t at least doubled.

Our Favorite Slot: Dr. Winmore

Dr. Winmore is an exciting 5×5 slot game with a mad-scientist theme. The symbols are made up of flasks and beakers filled with mysterious substances, while the game’s control interface is filled with steampunk cogs, fans, and other mechanical gewgaws.

Like all RTG slots, this is just a solid game. It’s fun, has amusing characters, and provides a shot at winning up to 3000x your initial wager.

We couldn’t find an RTP on this specific slot, but most RealTime Gaming online slot games hover around 96%, which is about where we like our slots anyways.

Game Selection – 4.5/5

While Red Dog only has a few table games – a couple of blackjack, keno, and a European roulette casino game – we were pretty pleased with the video poker selection we found. We found 14 games, including Aces and Eights, Bonus Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and quite a few more.

A little more care was put into the real money slots list, thankfully. We found a ton of great titles, with more being added all the time. You’ll find classic themes like the high fantasy Doragon’s Gems and Merlin’s Riches right next to exciting adventure titles like Desert Raider and Cubee Time Travel Adventure.

We even found a couple of jackpot slots based on some old Jackie Chan kung-fu films. Honestly, the variety is kind of impressive.

Welcome Bonus – 4.5/5

Red Dog is offering new players a nifty slots-centric welcome bonus when they use the “WAGGINGTAILS” promo code upon signing up. This bonus gives players a whopping 225% up to $2,450 usable on Red Dog’s great selection of RTG slots – and you can claim it on your first 5 deposits.

This bonus comes with fairly reasonable wagering requirements, but the max cashout is capped at 30x your deposit, which is pretty decent, though we’d rather not see any cap at all.

Misc – 4.7/5

We feel that Red Dog’s best feature (aside from their great selection of slots) is the massive number of bonuses available after signing up.

From free spins bonuses when they get new casino games to some fairly massive deposit bonuses, there’s tons of bonus money available, which means lots and lots of free play.

Click here to sign up and use “WAGGINGTAILS” to claim your 225% welcome bonus.

How We Picked Our Top Online Slots Sites for Real Money

Game Selection:

We made sure each site on our list had a top-notch selection of slots for real money, table games, and even live dealer games. While we’re all here for the reels, it never hurts to have a few other choices to mix things up.

Welcome Bonus:

Whether you’re a fan of massive bonuses and free spins or are just looking for a little extra to pad your bankroll without requiring too much extra work, you’re sure to find something on this list to fit your style.

Misc:

The miscellaneous category is for everything else. Does the online casino have great poker? A rockin’ sportsbook? Whatever stand-out feature the site has, we’ll talk about it here and score it appropriately.

Why is Slots.lv the Best Site to Play Real Money Slots in the US?

While every online casino on our list is an excellent place to play online slots for real money, Slots.lv won out by excelling in a few key areas.

Progressive Jackpots : From over 30 different jackpot slots, bingo, and poker, to Slots.lv’s collection of Hot Drop Jackpots, there are plenty of great prizes to chase.

Mobile Compatibility : We won’t say that Slots.lv has the most advanced mobile app of all the best online casinos, but it’s absolutely one of our favorites. Everything from the live online casino to the classic slots looks amazing in the palm of your hand.

Customer Support : Slots.lv has a robust help center filled with all manner of topics, and if that doesn’t help, you have 24/7 access to email and live chat support, in addition to a public forum.

Robust Crypto Bonus : If you play with crypto, you’re entitled to a welcome package of up to $7,500 spread over your first nine deposits.

Why Should I Play Slots Online for Real Money?

Let’s clear the air about why we think you should play your real money slots online instead of at a land-based casino – see if we can’t make a believer out of you.

Variety : Physical, land-based casinos only have so many square feet to work with, which means that even the largest land-based casino can’t stand up to the sheer variety offered by even the smallest online casino on our list.

Convenience and Mobility : There’s something to be said for being able to play without changing out of your pajamas or even leaving the house. Not only that, but with mobile compatibility taken into account, you can play anywhere you have an internet connection. Your lunch break, the bus, the bathroom – you get the idea.

Bonuses and Promotions : You might get a free drink when playing slots at a fancy casino, but many online casinos offer welcome bonuses, free spins, and more just for signing up and playing – giving you even more chances to win.

Guide to Playing Online Slots for Real Money

Are real money online slots in the US safe to play?

So long as you are playing at a reputable online casino, it’s perfectly safe to play real money slots. This doesn’t mean you won’t lose money, as it is literally a gamble every time you play, but a reputable site like Slots.lv is going to take all the appropriate steps to keep your information safe and the odds fair.

Can I play online slot games for free?

Lots of online casinos are set up in such a way that you can play a “practice mode” on their real money slot machines. This lets you run the games through their paces and see if they are the best real money slots for you.

You can play slots for free at Slots.lv, Ignition, Cafe Casino, and Red Dog.

What is the best strategy for playing real money online slots?

The best strategy for playing online slots is to make sure you’re playing a game with a high RTP rate. RTP stands for “Return to Player,” and it is measured as a percentage. We prefer to play games with a 96% or higher RTP. The higher the RTP, the more likely it is you will win real money back on each spin.

On the flip side, progressive jackpot slots have smaller RTPs because they offer great winnings to lucky players. In the end, there’s no strategy to playing online slot games – simply play the game you like and have fun.

Can I play real money slots on my mobile device?

Yes, most online casinos offer fantastic mobile support, making it a snap to start playing real money slots on your tablet, phone, or other mobile devices. We recommend you either play mobile slots at Slots.lv or Cafe Casino.

How do I pick the best real money slots site for me?

There are several factors that go into finding the perfect online slots casino for you. Here are a few things we recommend you look out for:

Make sure they have the games you want to play. Whether it’s classic fruits and sevens slots like 777 Deluxe or the epic fantasy stylings of Doragon’s Gems, you want to make sure they have the games you enjoy.

What sorts of bonuses do they offer? Some online gambling sites offer massive bonuses, but the wagering requirements are so high it can feel like a chore to play through for some players. Make sure any online casino you join has a bonus that hits your particular sweet spot.

What’s their reputation? We recommend checking reviews from other players to see how they feel about each website that offers real money slot machine games.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Real Money Slots Sites

Slots.lv: Solid welcome bonus, a great selection of slots, and top-notch mobile support make Slots.lv our #1 pick. All of that is topped off with a generous $7,500 welcome package.

BetOnline: Claim your 100% match welcome bonus at BetOnline and take on their daily slots tournaments with cash prizes for the winners.

Cafe Casino: If you love progressive jackpots, sign up and check out Cafe Casino’s fantastic array of jackpot slots and table games.

Ignition: Sign up to claim up to $3,000 split between Ignition’s poker app and real money slots, and explore over 30 progressive jackpot slots.

Red Dog: If you’re a fan of online casino bonuses, get started on Red Dog’s vast array of bonus codes by signing up and using the “WAGGINGTAILS” code to claim a 225% deposit bonus.

How to Sign-Up & Play Slots for Real Money in the US

The first step is always the toughest one to take. That’s why we’ve made it easy and have mapped out the first step (and a couple of extra), so you can start playing real money slots at Slots.lv.

Step 1: Getting Started

Follow this link to make your way to Slots.lv and click “Play Now” to get started.

Step 2: Complete Registration

Fill out the form with all the requested information. You should know most of it already, as it’s just items like your name, date of birth, mobile number, and so on. Once that’s all filled out, click “Register,” and you’re ready to log in.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Now that you’re logged in, you can click on your profile icon and then “My Rewards” to select your welcome bonus. Then you can click on the deposit link, transfer funds into your account, and your bonus will be added once it clears. Congrats! You’ve done it – you can now play online slot games for real money.

Explore the Best Online Slots for Real Money!

There’s really no wrong answer to playing online slots for real money. Well, there are probably some wrong answers out there, but we didn’t give them to you.

While we feel that Slots.lv is a well-rounded online casino and is well suited to just about anyone’s needs, you could easily start playing online slots at any of the online casinos above and be perfectly happy.

Just remember that wherever you decide to play, put the focus on fun and always wager responsibly.

