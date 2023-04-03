Meta title: Online Poker for Real Money in Australia: Top 10 Australian Real Money Poker Sites

Looking to play online poker for real money in Australia but not sure where to start?

Drawing from the three-plus decades of online poker experience, our team of experts and enthusiasts have put together a list of the best Australian online poker sites around.

Whether you’re into Texas Hold’em cash games, weekly freerolls, or even fun video poker variants, our guide covers it all – starting with our top pick, Ignition, a high-traffic poker site with up to $1,500 in poker bonus funds up for grabs.

Ready to get playing online poker for real money? Then start here!

Best Real Money Online Poker Sites in Australia

Ignition : Best overall

Joe Fortune : Best for video poker

CasinoNic : Best for Trey Poker

Rolling Slots : Best for cashback

HellSpin : ‘Bet On’ poker available

Bitstarz : Best for crypto poker

Ricky Casino : Best for live dealer poker

Bizzo : Top pick for Triple-Edge Poker

7Bit : Best for single-player Texas Hold’em

PlayZilla : Single-player 3-draw poker

1. Ignition — Best Site to Play Online Poker for Real Money in Australia

Pros

$2 million in weekly tournament GTDs

Signature Monthly Milly tournament with $1 million GTD

Fast payouts

Weekly $2,500 freerolls

150% up to $1,500 poker bonus

Solid loyalty program (to replace rakeback)

Cons

No 7-Card Stud games

Operating on the Pai Wang Luo network, Ignition is a highly-popular Australian online poker site for real money with a large selection of cash games, weekly freerolls, and over $2 million in weekly tournament GTDs.

Poker Rooms & Game Selection – 5/5

For cash game action, players will find a solid array of NL and FL Texas Hold’em rooms available, with stakes ranging from $.05/$0.10 up to $10/$20.

PL Omaha Hi/Lo, Omaha Hi/Lo, and Heads-Up real money poker games are also available, along with several zone poker rooms.

If you’re unaware, Zone Poker is Ignition’s version of fast-fold poker (each time you fold, you’re instantly moved to another table, meaning close to zero downtime between hands).

For tourney play, Ignition runs weekly Sit & Go’s, 200k GTD Hold’em Satellites and exciting Knockout tournaments.

Of course, there’s no shortage of scheduled poker tournaments in play, including $2,500 weekly freerolls, nightly PKO’s, and regular marquee events like the Black Diamond Poker Tournament and the Monthly Milly that takes place on a random Sunday once a month.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.5/5

New players can score a welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000 on their first crypto deposit. However, this bonus is split 50/50 between poker and pokies (150% up $1,500 for poker and 150% up $1,500 for slots/casino games).

If you make your first deposit using a credit card, the bonus becomes 200% up to $2,000 (still split 50/50 between pokies and poker).

Ignition Poker also runs a Bad Beat Bonus. If you hit Aces Full of Kings but lose to a 4-of-a-kind, you’ll still walk away with up to 100x the Big Blind (up to $1,000).

Banking Options – 5/5

Few real money poker sites offer as many banking options as Ignition, which as of now, include credit cards, bank transfers, and several popular cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, etc.).

Interestingly, the Australian poker site also accepts MatchPay – a popular P2P money transfer service that supports PayPal, CashApp, Zelle, and Venmo payments.

(PS: some players will need to contact customer support to unlock MatchPay).

When cashing out, you’ll have the choice of paper checks, MatchPay, and any supported cryptocurrency. MatchPay and Crypto withdrawals are processed in 24 hours (usually much sooner), while paper checks and bank transfers can take up to 5 business days.

User Experience – 4.6/5

To play online poker at Ignition, you’ll need to download the site’s desktop client. While instant play games are available directly through the Ignition homepage, you’ll find the number of online poker rooms severely limited.

What type of players frequent Ignition?

Ignition is typically known as a ‘soft’ online poker room, and most users are casual or novice players. What’s more, all tables are 100% anonymous, and Ignition bans the use of HUDs and other tracking software.

This makes Ignition a great option for new or casual players who don’t want to get eaten alive by sharks and poker pros.

Claim Ignition’s $1,500 poker bonus

2. Joe Fortune — Best Real Money Video Poker Games in Australia

Pros

$5,000 welcome bonus (plus 30 free spins)

One-hour Tether (USDT) withdrawals

Weekly reload bonus

Live dealer blackjack available

Also has some of the best online pokies

1, 3, and 10-hand games of Joker Poker

Cons

No live poker rooms

Launched back in 2016, Joe Fortune is a popular online gambling site that offers everything from pokies and casino games to blackjack and video poker.

Poker Rooms & Game Selection – 4.4/5

If you like the idea of online poker but don’t want to face off against other people, Joe Fortune stocks a solid selection of video poker that’s worth checking out.

While you’ll find popular options like Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, we were impressed to find three versions of Joker Poker available (1-hand, 3-hand, and 10-hand options).

Feel you might get bored of online poker?

If so, no worries – Joe Fortune has 280+ pokies (most of which are supplied by Rival Gaming). You’ll also find hourly Hot Drop Jackpots with prize pools of $1,500 or more.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.6/5

Joe Fortune offers a welcome bonus of up to $5,000 spread out over the first three deposits you make. While these funds come with higher-than-average wagering requirements, they are accompanied by 30 free spins.

Once you work your way through the welcome bonus, Joe Fortune runs a weekly deposit bonus of 100% up to $150. These bonus funds come with much lower rollover requirements.

However, keep in mind that video poker only contributes 10% to these wagering requirements, so be prepared to play some pokies!

Banking Options – 4.5/5

Joe Fortune accepts deposits via credit card, Flexepin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Minimum deposit amounts range from $5 to $50, with Tether having the lowest requirement and Ethereum having the highest.

When it comes time to cash out, players can withdraw funds via cryptocurrency, bank wire, or paper check.

Looking for fast withdrawals?

At one hour, Tether has the fastest processing time (other cryptocurrencies can take up to 24 hours to process).

For most cryptocurrencies, the minimum withdrawal amounts are set at a reasonable $20 (except Ethereum and Tether, which come with a $60 minimum).

User Experience – 4.6/5

Despite its lack of live online poker, the site does run an impressive Rewards Program that lets you earn points on all pokie and video poker titles you play.

These points can then be redeemed for bonus funds, which you can use on nearly any game in the site’s catalogue.

Enjoy some real money online blackjack action?

Of all Australian-friendly casinos, Joe Fortune has one of the better selections of live dealer blackjack. In fact, Joe Fortune recently revamped their live dealer blackjack games, optimising them for mobile use.

Play video poker at Joe Fortune

3. CasinoNic — Best Real Money Poker Site in Australia for Trey Poker

Pros

Caribbean and Trey poker available

Convenient selection of payment options

Two weekly reload bonuses

Credit withdrawals supported

$5,000 welcome bonus

Cons

No live online poker games

Just Bitcoin – no altcoins

A Dama NV-owned and operated casino, CasinoNic offers tons of bonuses, convenient payment options, and a solid selection of rare and popular video poker variants.

Poker Rooms & Game Selection – 4.4/5

Like Joe Fortune, CasinoNic doesn’t offer live poker. Nevertheless, the site stocks several popular varieties of casino poker you can play against the house – the most popular being Caribbean Stud Poker.

Not familiar with Caribbean Stud Poker?

It’s basically a table-based version of classic 5-card stud poker. In this setting, however, you’re always playing against the house and not other players.

Looking for something different? CasinoNic also offers Trey Poker.

A relatively new addition to the world of video poker, Trey Poker is a fast-paced, three-card variant with a high payout rate of 96.63%. The game also features several unique bet types that significantly increase your winnings on strong hands.

Bonuses & Promotions – 5/5

CasinoNic offers a massive welcome package worth up to $5,000 spread out over the first 10 deposits. These bonus funds come with a maximum bet limit of $7 AUD.

After that, there’s no shortage of promos available, starting with two weekly deposit bonuses – one on Tuesday (100% up to $150) and one on Friday (50% up to $300).

Like the welcome bonus, all reload bonus funds come with wagering requirements, which you’ll have three days to meet.

CasinoNic also runs a neat Birthday Bonus that’ll hook you up with $125 if you make a deposit of $250 or more on your birthday.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

CasinoNic supports a convenient array of banking options, including credit cards, Bitcoin, Neteller, ecoPayz, bank transfers, Neosurf, and Skrill.

Regardless of which option you choose, the minimum deposit amount is set at $20. Withdrawals are processed using any of the supported deposit methods except bank transfers and Neosurf.

Withdrawal times vary, but most people will receive their money within 48 hours.

User Experience – 4.3/5

A fairly basic online gambling site, CasinoNic does offer a downloadable client that gives players an alternative to web-based gaming. It’s also one of the few Australian market-friendly casinos that process credit card withdrawals.

CasonoNic even accepts virtual credit card withdrawals – a rare perk that most Australian real money poker sites don’t support.

However, users must confirm their identity before making a deposit (yes, even with Bitcoin deposits), but hey – you’ll need to do it anyway when it comes time to cash out.

Play Trey Poker at CasinoNic

4. Rolling Slots — Top Real Money Poker Site in Australia for Cashback

Pros

10% cashback program on Mondays

26 video poker games

PayID and Poli payments accepted

Near-instant payouts

24/7 chat support

Cons

No credit card withdrawals

Video poker doesn’t contribute to wagering requirements

Established in 2021, Rolling Slots is a newer online casino on the scene known for its fast payout times and crypto-friendly banking options.

What’s more, it’s also one of the few Aussie-friendly casino sites with a cash-back program (more on this below).

Poker Rooms & Game Selection – 4.4/5

Rolling Slots is stacked with video poker games, and within its collection of 26 unique titles, you’ll find popular options like Joker Poker, Teen Patti, and Deuces Wild.

We were also impressed to find Spade Gaming’s Pineapple Poker – a fun Texas Hold’em variant where all players get 3 cards instead of two.

Interested in old-fashioned Texas Hold’em? No worries – RollingSlots has video Hold’em available as well.

Need a break from poker?

Check out Rolling Slot’s collection of live dealer blackjack. Here you’ll find several interesting variations on the classic game, including Super 7 Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Single Deck Blackjack.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.3/5

Rolling Slots offers a welcome bonus of 200% up to $500 plus 50 free spins. Interestingly, bonus funds aren’t credited automatically, and once you make your deposit, you’ll need to contact the customer support team to receive your bonus funds.

Just keep in mind that video poker doesn’t count towards the wagering requirements (only slots do).

The site also runs a 10% cashback bonus on Mondays (up to $200), a weekend bonus of 50% up to $250, and a Wednesday reload bonus of 30% up to $300.

Banking Options – 5/5

Rolling Slots’ assortment of payment options is refreshingly varied, and along with standard choices like credit cards and Neosurf, it also includes several Australia-specific options like PayID and Poli.

It’s also one of the more crypto-friendly casinos out there (Bitcoin, Cardano, Tether, and Litecoin are all accepted) and even supports Binance Pay transfers.

For withdrawals, you can cash out instantly using any supported cryptocurrency along with MiFinity, AstroPay, and Sticpay.

User Experience – 4.2/5

Sporting a unique Rock n Roll theme, Rolling Slots has a refreshingly easy-to-use interface that works well on both desktop and mobile. The site also lets you sort games by developer and offers several achievements to work through.

Moreover, the gambling site runs its own Telegram channel where you can gain access to exclusive bonuses, chat with other players, and communicate with customer support staff.

Take advantage of 10% cashback at Rolling Slots

5. HellSpin — Best Variety of Online Poker Real Money Games in Australia

Pros

Live dealer poker available

Near-instant payouts

CoinPayments accepted

Weekly deposit bonus

20+ variants of video poker

Cons

Doesn’t offer cash games or poker tournaments

PayID and Poli not accepted

Opening its digital doors in 2020, HellSpin is a newcomer to the Australian iGaming scene. Besides being one of the few real money online poker sites to offer ‘Bet On’ poker, HellSpin is very crypto-friendly and even accepts a few privacy coins.

Poker Rooms & Game Selection – 4.5/5

Looking for a different way to enjoy online poker? Hellspin is one of the few Australian online casinos to offer ‘Bet On’ poker games.

These are 6-handed, live dealer games of Texas Hold’em. However, all hands are dealt face up, making them visible to all viewers. Once dealt, viewers can then bet on which hand they think will win, and bets can be placed both pre-flop and post-flop.

Besides Bet On poker, HellSpin offers 20+ video poker options, including a straight-up version of Texas Hold’em and several versions of joker poker.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.1/5

HellSpin welcomes new players with a first deposit bonus of 100% up to $300 plus 100 free spins. A second deposit bonus of 50% up to $900 is also available.

Both bonuses require a minimum deposit of $25 to qualify, and come with rollover requirements. When playing with these bonus funds, remember – neither table games nor live dealer games contribute to the wagering requirements.

After the welcome bonus is exhausted, HellSpin runs a Wednesday reload bonus of 50% up to $600 plus 100 free spins (credited at a rate of 20 per day).

Banking Options – 5/5

HellSpin gives you 20+ ways to fund your account, and its list of supported methods includes everything from credit cards and cryptocurrencies to Aussie-friendly e-wallets and vouchers.

Interestingly, HellSpin accepts deposits in several cryptocurrencies not supported by the other sites we’ve covered, most notably Tron, Shiba Inu, Stellar, and Polka Dot.

You’ll even find two privacy coins – Dash and Z Cash – supported, making HellSpin a great option for privacy-valuing players.

For withdrawals, HellSpins processes cashouts via credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, and bank transfers. Crypto and e-wallet withdrawals are processed instantly, while most other methods take 1 – 2 business to complete.

User Experience – 4.2/5

Despite its lack of real money online poker, HellSpin doesn’t require any KYC checks to deposit funds, and the site even supports CoinPayments – a popular cryptocurrency payment gateway.

Compared to other Australian real money online poker sites and online casinos, HellSpin’s customer support is top-notch. Not only is it available in 5 languages, but customer service reps are available 24/7 to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

Play ‘Bet On’ Poker at HellSpin

How We Chose the Best Real Money Online Poker Sites in Australia

Game Selection:

Whether it be Hold’em action, weekly tournaments, or interesting video poker variants, we stick to the best poker sites in Australia that offer a solid level of variety to their players.

Bonuses and Bonus Terms:

Playing poker is better when bonuses are involved. After all, they give you the chance to win prizes far beyond what your bankroll could otherwise provide. However, we always check that bonuses come with reasonable terms and wagering requirements.

Banking Options & Withdrawals Times:

We only considered sites with convenient deposit options and fast withdrawal methods.

Reputation:

The last thing poker players want after winning a big hand or tournament is issues when it comes time to cash out. As a result, we’ve only recommended sites that have a reputation for reliably paying out winnings.

What Makes Ignition the Best Site to Play Poker Online for Real Money in Australia

After reviewing all the top options out there, we can say without a doubt that Ignition is the best option for Aussie poker players. Why? Here are our reasons:

Large Poker Network: Simply put, Ignition operates on the largest Australian-friendly poker network available. This means more players, more games, and larger prize pools.

Australian-Friendly Tournaments: While most poker sites cater to American players, Ignition offers daily and weekly Australian time-friendly tournaments.

Fast Withdrawals: When using cryptocurrency, Ignition processes all payouts within 24 hours.

Payout Reputation: As one of the most popular poker sites in operation, Ignition has a stellar track record when it comes to payouts – meaning even if you hit it big – you won’t have to worry about getting your money.

Guide to Playing Online Poker for Real Money in Australia

Where Can Australians Play Texas Hold’em for Real Money?

Australians can play Texas Hold’em for real money at Ignition Casino. The poker site offers both Fixed Limit and No Limit Hold’em cash games with several micro-stake options to choose from.

Can I Make Real Money Playing Online Poker in Australia?

Yes, you can make real money playing online poker at sites like Ignition. Unless you’re in practice mode, all cash games, tournaments, and free rolls are played for real money.

Do Australian Poker Sites Offer Play Money Games?

Yes, most poker sites offer play-money games. If you’re looking to hone your skills without risking your bankroll, we recommend signing up with Ignition, as the site has several play-money online poker rooms available.

Where Can I Play Online Poker for Real Money in Australia?

Australians can play poker for real money at Ignition. Not only does the site accept Australian players, but they also have Australian time-friendly daily and weekly tournaments. For video poker, we recommend Joe Fortune.

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Online Poker Sites in Australia

Ignition Poker: Our top pick overall – Ignition runs tons of cash games, weekly freerolls, and has a good number of scheduled tournaments with over $2 million in GDT prizes each week. You can get started with a 150% up to $1,500 poker bonus.

Joe Fortune: Your best bet for video poker, Joe Fortune offers a weekly reload bonus, fast payouts, and a solid selection of Joker Poker games.

CasinoNic: Offering a $5,000 welcome bonus and a fun birthday package, CasinoNic is home to several varieties of Caribbean and Joker Poker. You’ll even find a single game of Trey Poker, which offers a 96.6% RTP.

Rolling Slots: A brand new online casino in Australia, Rolling Slots stocks a good mix of popular and niche video poker games and supports Australia-specific payment options like PayID and Poli.

HellSpin: One of the few Australian-friendly casinos to offer ‘Bet On’ poker, HellSpin accepts a wide range of banking options, including privacy coins like Z Cash and Dash.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Poker for Real Money in Australia

If you’ve never played poker for real money in Australia, creating an online poker account may appear confusing. To remove any uncertainty, we’ll walk through the process using our top pick, Ignition, as an example.

Step One: Pull Up the Ignition Homepage

Click here to open the official Ignition Poker site

Click the ‘Play Now’ button in the top right corner of the screen

Enter personal info (name, phone number, email address, etc.)

Agree to the ToS and click ‘Register’

Step Two: Account Verification

Open your email (the address you signed up with)

Find the confirmation email from Ignition (check your spam folder)

Click the confirmation link inside

Step 3: Download the Ignition Poker Software

Log into site

Click the ‘Poker’ tab at the top

Download and install the poker software

Open the poker software and log in.

Step 4: Fund Your Account

Select the ‘Deposit’ button at the top corner of the screen (web or desktop client)

Choose your preferred deposit method and follow the instructions

Deposit funds

Find an online poker room to play

Real Money Poker Tips for Australian Players

Take Advantage of Freeroll Poker Tournaments

If you’re unaware, freerolls are weekly (and sometimes daily) poker tournaments that don’t have an entrance fee. These free rolls give players risk-free access to large prize pots they’d otherwise have to pay for.

Sound enticing?

Ignition runs weekly $2,500 GTD freeroll tournaments. How do you join? Simple, just make a crypto deposit of $20 or more during the week and receive free entry.

Play Zone Poker For More Action

If downtime while playing online poker bothers you, check out Ignition’s Zone Poker rooms. These rooms shuffle you off to a new table each time you fold, greatly reducing the amount of time between hands.

Look for High-Value Poker Tournaments

By high value, we mean tournaments that have a high GTD prize pool relative to the entry fee. For example, Ignition runs Jackpot Sit n Go’s with a GDT prize pool of $600 and an entry fee of just $0.50. If you don’t mind paying a bit more, you can pay $100 for a chance at $120,000 GTD.

Pay Attention to Other Poker Players

When you’re in a cash game, pay attention to how other players play (even when you’ve folded out of a hand). Things to look out for include:

How aggressively they bet

How quickly they fold

Whether they usually call or raise

These three bits of information tell you a lot about a player’s playing habits, giving you the knowledge you can use to your advantage.

Ready to Play at the Best Real Money Poker Sites Australia?

Of all the real money online poker sites mentioned above, Ignition is hands-down the best option for Australian players.

Not only is it one of few places where Aussies can play real money online poker, but the site offers a solid welcome bonus, weekly freerolls, and tons of cash game action.

You’ll also find a large selection of convenient payment options, and the online poker site processes crypto payments in 24 hours or less.

No matter which option you go with, good luck, and remember – don’t play with more than you can afford to lose!

