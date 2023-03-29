Online poker in New Zealand is as strong as ever in 2023.

We’ve put together a comprehensive list of the top 10 online poker sites available to poker players in NZ, ranked based on game variety, bonuses, poker tournaments, and more.

PlayOJO came out on top, but all of these sites offer fine opportunities for playing Texas Hold’em, Omaha or other variations of poker games and poker rooms.

So get ready to experience some great NZ poker action – let’s go!

Best Online Poker Sites in NZ

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Poker Site in NZ Overall

Pros:

A dozen poker variants, including live poker channels

80 free spins first deposit bonus (0x wagering)

15 video poker games

Over 5,000 games in total

Also has some of the best online pokies in NZ

Cons:

Lacks tournaments

PlayOJO is the obvious choice if you’re looking to play poker online in New Zealand. The site is packed with classic, live, and video poker variants, along with a 0x wagering first-deposit bonus.

Cash Games and Poker Software: 5/5

PlayOJO hosts a great catalog of over a dozen poker options, including popular titles like Bet on Poker, Three Card Poker, Caribbean Poker, and Pai Gow Poker. Plus, there’s a dedicated live casino poker section from Playtech.

The platform also offers an impressive range of over 5,000 slots and table games, with more than 150 blackjack variations waiting to be explored.

Buffalo King Megaways has been singled out as one of the most celebrated online slots in NZ.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

Although PlayOJO doesn’t provide a specific poker-only bonus, you can claim 80 bonus spins for the slot game Thor: The Trials Of Asgard when you deposit $10+ the first time you fund your account – and also enter the promotional code OJO80.

Remember that no rollover requirements are attached, so any winnings will be available immediately after they’ve been earned.

And don’t forget to take advantage of the OJOPlus rewards program, which returns a portion of all casino bets back into your account!

Payment Options: 4.9/5

The variety of payment options is solid and covers the needs of Kiwi players well. The list includes credit and debit cards, Trustly, Interac, and ecoPayz. Managing your funds is quick and easy here.

Furthermore, the gambling site imposes no limits on withdrawals, allowing users to process them under two days or less whenever possible.

User Experience: 5/5

To start playing on PlayOJO’s mobile casino, all you need to do is open your browser and log into your profile – it takes mere seconds, and you don’t need to download anything.

If you want, the option to download a dedicated app is there if desired, but this isn’t necessary. And don’t worry if you are ever in doubt, as their customer service team is always there for you 24/7 through chat or email communication.

Click here to claim the first deposit bonus of 80 free spins at PlayOJO

Related Article: Online Poker in Australia

2. Casibee – Best Live Dealer Poker Games for New Zealand Players

Pros:

8 live dealer poker variants

Easy to use on all platforms

$1k sign-up offer with 20 free spins

Over 1k games in total

Cons:

Lacks classic games

If you’re looking for that true Las Vegas feeling by hitting up some live table games and competing against real-life croupiers, head over to Casibee.

Cash Games and Poker Software: 4.9/5

Kiwis can expect the very best from Casibee when it comes to casino games. There are over 1,000 titles available, making this one of the best online casinos in NZ – and many of these are exciting slots from top-tier software providers.

But if you’re looking for more real-life thrills and action, then the live casino section has your back with its selection of over 250 live dealer games.

In total, we are looking at 8 live poker channels, including Hold Em’ Jumbo 7, 6+ Poker, Live Texas Hold’Em Bonus Poker, and Live Teen Patti.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

When you register at Casibee as a new customer, you are not only entitled to a sign-up bonus package worth up to $1,000 but also 20 additional spins on the popular slot game Moon Princess.

What’s more, this offer comes with a 30x playthrough requirement that is competitive compared to other casinos in the market.

For existing players, there will always be something special, like free spins, Bumble Bonus weekends (reloads up to $150), and Drops & Wins.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Casibee provides players with a decent payment selection for their convenience. You can use various major credit or debit cards or opt for modern payment processing tools such as Astropay, MuchBetter, Jeton, Ecopayz, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, or Flexepin to fund your account quickly and conveniently.

User Experience: 4.9/5

The layout of the Casibee platform makes it easy for online players to navigate through different sections and find what they’re looking for swiftly and efficiently.

The mobile version also features a smooth gambling experience, so you don’t need to worry even if there is no dedicated app yet. Additionally, customer support channels such as live chat and email support are available in case you need further assistance while playing at Casibee.

This link will activate the first deposit bonus of up to $1000 at Casibee now

3. Casino Tropez – Best Reputation of All Top Online Poker Sites in NZ

Pros:

Operational since 2001

Half a dozen live dealer and video poker variants

Generous $3,000 welcome package

About 2,000 games at the casino

Cons:

Lower poker game count than top picks

If you seek a reputable gambling platform to play poker on, Casino Tropez is a fine establishment dating way back to the early 2000s.

Cash Games and Poker Software: 4.8/5

Casino Tropez offers an impressive selection of real-money casino games, with more than 1,000 titles in-store. You’ll find popular games from renowned providers like Playtech, Pragmatic Play and Blueprint Gaming.

In the poker department, you can take your pick between a pair of online poker games of the casino hold’em variety or dive into one of the three live poker channels. The sheer number of options isn’t the greatest, but every single game variant or live channel is premium-quality.

This expansive library is especially noted for its wide selection of slots. It even has a helpful sorting feature that allows players to easily browse the catalog by studio, paylines, theme and features.

Apart from the slots and poker games, this casino also has an excellent collection of progressive jackpots, table games, live dealers and arcade games.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

New members who sign up at Casino Tropez can claim amazing welcome bonuses that add up to $3,000 in total. This includes a welcome package of up to $3,000 and monthly loyalty bonuses.

Additionally, players can also enjoy Double Up Fridays plus various free spins and daily drops & wins on offer every day. All these are complemented by a generous loyalty rewards program where players earn comp points as they play.

Payment Options: 4.75/5

This online casino accepts over 20 safe banking options, ranging from standard credit & debit cards to e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, among others.

However, note that fees may be imposed on some payment methods while processing time largely depends on the method used – usually within industry standards, though.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Casino Tropez could certainly do better in terms of the overall aesthetic, but it still works quite efficiently despite its outdated interface and simple navigational tools.

What’s commendable here is that it provides access to three different support channels – email, phone or live chat (available only when logged in).

Follow this link to grab your $3,000 sign-up bonus offer at Casino Tropez

4. Jackpot City – Best Video Poker Site for New Zealand Players

Pros:

A dozen video poker options

A pair of live channels for poker games

$1,600 sign-up package

Top-notch mobile optimization

Cons:

No poker tournaments

70x wagering requirements

For video poker fanatics, we say look no further than Jackpot City, a site as old as Google itself (yes, that would be 1998) which guarantees ultimate legitimacy.

Cash Games and Poker Software: 4.7/5

Jackpot City offers a wide selection of poker options, mainly geared towards video poker fans. The list of options includes Hold’em Poker, All Aces Poker, Deuces Wild, and Poker Flip, among our favourites.

Live Casino games are also available, including several poker options. We still need to point out that Jackpot City is best known for its progressive jackpot slots, which come with an enormous prize pool of over $30 million.

You can select from some of the most prominent software developers’ titles, including Mega Moolah.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.75/5

Jackpot City hands out a solid $1,600 signup bonus to all new players who deposit at least $10 on their account.

This welcome package is split into four 100% match boosts, each going up to $400. Each deposit carries 70x rollover requirements, which is a bit steep but by no means impossible.

Furthermore, loyal customers can take advantage of daily exclusive offers – be sure to check out the promotions page regularly for something new daily.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

The payment methods supported by Jackpot City cover Visa, Mastercard, Neosurf, ecoPayz and iDebit, Much Better, plus 10 more selections.

The minimum you need to get started at Jackpot City is just $10 when depositing funds, while withdrawals are processed simply – e-wallet transactions take no more than 24 hours and bank transfers require up to 7 business days.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Whether you’re an Android or Apple user, look no further – Jackpot City has one of the best free poker apps around! Whether you’re looking for a way to play on iPhone or an Android version at Google Play Store – this casino has got it all covered.

Support agents are ready and willing to help any day of the week, around the clock.

Click here to receive up to $1,600 in bonus money at Jackpot City

Related: Best Roulette Sites

5. Casumo – Best Real Money Poker Site in New Zealand for Game Variety

Pros:

Heaps of gaming options

$1,200 sign-up package

Excellent live dealers

Free spins for new players

Thousands of pokies from 5 dozen studios

Cons:

Lacking selection of classic poker games

No phone customer assistance

If you seek a variety of gaming options, Casumo is the place to be! Your journey here starts with a $1,200 sign-up bonus package.

Cash Games and Poker Software: 4.6/5

Online casinos in New Zealand are renowned for offering a first-class gaming experience, and Casumo is one of the trailblazers!

In total, players can enjoy over 2,000 real-money titles from top developers such as NetEnt, plus an impressive selection of table games. Even craps enthusiasts will be especially satisfied with the catalog.

On the poker side we found Bonus Deuces Wild, Caribbean Stud Poker, Three Card Poker, Jacks or Better Poker, DJ Wild Stud Poker, and dozens more.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

New Casumo users are eligible to claim a 100% match first deposit bonus of up to $1,200, also including 20 bonus spins – all right after they sign up.

The wagering requirement is 30x the total value, while the bonus expires in 30 days – fairly standard terms, perhaps even a bit easier than usual, that won’t be difficult to meet for most people.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

Casumo has several banking options at your disposal for deposits and withdrawals, including credit and debit cards, ecoPayz, Skrill, PaySafeCard, and Apple Pay.

All deposits are essentially instant with no additional fees charged – just what Kiwis need for convenience!

Withdrawals also come without any transaction cost attached, with both Apple Pay and Skrill providing instantaneous processing times. Bank wires take a few business days more, while cards take 5 business days.

User Experience: 4.75/5

The Casumo gambling platform is well-designed to offer an enjoyable gaming experience across desktop and mobile platforms alike – so no matter which device you use, you’re in good hands!

Customer support teams are always on hand should you have any queries or issues, too – although the FAQ section could do with more information in certain areas.

Grab the first deposit bonus of up to $1,200 at Casumo now

How We Ranked Best Poker Sites in NZ

Cash Games and Poker Software

We ranked the best poker sites in New Zealand based on their selection of cash games and poker software. The most important factor when evaluating the best potential poker casino is to consider the variety of game types available, as well as the graphical user interface and gameplay experience.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Online players looking for the best poker rooms should consider the promotions offered. This can make a big difference in both short-term play and long-term rewards. These include welcome bonuses, poker freerolls and freeroll tournaments.

Payment Options:

When choosing an online poker site, it’s vital that players look at payment options available for deposits and withdrawals. All reputable sites will offer secure payment methods like credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers so they can easily deposit funds or withdraw winnings.

User Experience:

In addition to cash games, software, bonuses and promotions, the player experience is also important when ranking online poker sites in NZ. We looked at how easy it is to navigate the website, find relevant information quickly, customer service response times, use of advanced features such as statistical tracking programs etc., as well as the overall aesthetic design of each poker site.

Are you from Australia? Check out these articles instead:

Why Is PlayOJO the Best Poker Site in New Zealand?

Playing poker online can be an enjoyable experience for all types of players, and for Kiwis, PlayOJO is one of the best choices out there.

It’s easy to see why so many people are turning to this site when they want to participate in a game of poker. Here are some of the key reasons!

Over a Dozen Poker Variants: With an expansive selection of poker games like Casino Texas Hold ’em, 3-Card Poker, 2-Ways Royal, and more available on the site – even the most experienced players will be happy. Newcomers to the game have plenty of opportunities to learn the basics by trying out some of the fun yet simpler variants like Joker Poker.

Welcome Bonus With No Wagering Requirements or Winnings Cap: When signing up for PlayOJO, you’ll get 80 free spins as a first-deposit bonus that has no wagering requirements or winnings cap. This means that your winnings are yours to keep – whatever you win is yours! These winnings can be played immediately for poker games.

Over 5,000 Games in Total: PlayOJO isn’t just about poker, though – they also offer an impressive selection of over 5,000 games ranging from slots and video games to table classics like Blackjack and Roulette. You can even join in on live events with professional croupiers at several different tables if you ever feel like playing something a bit more adventurous than regular online gaming rooms.

Related: Best Blackjack Sites

Why Should I Use Online Poker Sites?

Online poker platforms offer many advantages to players of all skill levels.

Not only do these sites provide special bonuses and perks that reward better playstyles, they also offer a variety of sophisticated strategies that can be used to increase the chances of winning.

Here are some key benefits of playing poker online:

More Opportunities to Play With Complex Strategies : Joining poker rooms online gives you access to games outside of your local area and gives you more options regarding game types, variants, stakes, and levels. You can also play multiple tables simultaneously, which means more opportunities to test out complex strategies in a shorter amount of time.

Larger Prize Pools : Many online casinos have bigger prize pools and jackpots than traditional land-based poker rooms due to the increased number of players. A larger prize pool means that there is more money up for grabs and larger payouts for those who come out first place. Experienced players can use this as an opportunity to further their winnings by playing smarter and closer attention to detail rather than relying on sheer luck alone.

Advanced Player Statistics : Most NZ online gambling sites allow players access to detailed statistics on other members so they know exactly what they’re up against before they join any tables. This includes information such as playing styles, success rates, tournament rankings, and recent wins, which can all help experienced players tailor their strategies accordingly against certain opponents.

Competitive Edge : Poker tournaments or invite-only live events give experienced members an even greater competitive edge as they allow them to pit their skills against like-minded individuals while taking advantage of higher rewards pools than public venues would typically provide.

A Guide to Online Online Poker New Zealand

What are the best online poker sites in NZ?

The top online poker sites for New Zealand poker players in 2023 are:

PlayOJO

Casibee

Casino Tropez

Jackpot City

Casumo

PlayOJO is the best poker site you can join in NZ overall, while Casibee is the top option for live table games.

Casino Tropez has a reputation stretching way back to the early 2000s, while Jackpot City takes the crown for video poker players. Last and certainly not least, Casumo is the right place to be if you’re looking for online poker variety.

Can I play free online poker in NZ?

Yes, free-play is available at all the gambling sites in this guide.

We always recommend free play before wagering real money on any online gambling activity, including poker.

This especially applies to new players, who get a better feeling of what to expect from the site before they sign-up for real-money play.

What types of online poker are available to play in New Zealand?

You can find a range of different poker variations at NZ poker sites, from Texas Hold’em to Omaha Hi/Lo, 5-Card Draw, 7-Card Stud, Razz, Badugi, H.O.R.S.E and 8-Game Mixes.

To start playing online poker in New Zealand, you need to create an account at a registered and licensed gambling operator or platform like PlayOJO.

All licensed operators are required to adhere to certain regulations which ensure safe and fair gameplay for players. Additionally, there are age restrictions as well as taxes or fees that may be associated with participating in online poker in New Zealand.

Are NZ poker sites safe?

Yes, all the online poker sites on this list are 100% safe. These gambling operators are properly licensed and regulated, and adhere to strict security protocols to ensure the safety of player data.

Furthermore, regulatory bodies monitor and inspect these operations regularly to guarantee the integrity of their gambling systems.

As a result, it can be confidently stated that playing on an NZ poker site is a safe and secure way to enjoy this beloved game. Players should still take flexible precautions when selecting their operator and reviewing the terms of service, however, just to be extra certain about their safety.

Can I win real money when I play online poker in New Zealand?

Yes, as long as you wager real money, you can expect to win real money playing poker in New Zealand.

Of course, before putting real money on the line, always check out the free play.

Through free play, you will get an idea of what poker games are like without risking any real money. You can even compete in real-money tournaments!

How to withdraw money from online poker sites in New Zealand?

As many new players may not know how to withdraw money that they have won playing online poker, here’s a brief guide to help you understand how to withdraw money from online poker sites in New Zealand safely:

Check with the NZ online casino on withdrawal limits. Different casinos have set maximum amounts of money that can be withdrawn each month or within a specific time period. It’s important to check this before attempting to make a withdrawal, so you don’t encounter any unexpected charges. Provide the necessary information when making your payout request. Most NZ online casinos require you to provide personal information, such as your name and address, in order to process the withdrawal request. Make sure all details provided are accurate before submitting your request, as mistakes can lead to delays or refused requests. Choose your preferred payment method for making withdrawals from an online casino in New Zealand The most popular methods of withdrawing winnings from an online casino include using credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal. Each method carries its own processing fees and limitations, so be sure to check out all these details before deciding which one is best for you. Wait for the processing of your request before withdrawing funds Once the withdrawal request has been approved, it usually takes between 1-7 days for it to be processed, depending on which payment method you’ve chosen. Generally, once approved, funds should arrive back into your account immediately after processing is complete.

And as always, check with customer service if there’s any issue with the processing of your withdrawal request.

Comparing the Top 5 Real-Money Poker Sites in New Zealand

PlayOJO: The best online poker site in NZ overall. The platform offers plenty of tables to join, plus a 0x wagering welcome bonus of 80 free spins.

Casibee: The best option for fans of live poker games, featuring top-tier croupiers and plenty of channels to join. New players receive up to $1,000 and 20 free spins on their first deposit.

Casino Tropez: The most reputable online poker platform in NZ, stretching way back to 2001. As a new customer, you are eligible to claim the $3,000 welcome offer.

Jackpot City: If video poker is what you’re after, then visit Jackpot City. And while you’re at it, claim the $1,600 sign-up package when registering and funding your account.

Casumo: If you seek a variety of real-money games, check out Casumo. New players get to claim a $1,200 sign-up promotion with 20 free spins.

How to Join an Online Poker Site and Play Games

Joining a poker site will take about five minutes of your time – maybe 10! Here’s the step-by-step guide for joining PlayOJO, but you can use it to join most poker platforms out there.

1. Register a New Account

Use this link to visit PlayOJO.

Click the yellow ‘Play Now’ button.

Fill out the registration form.

2. Verify Your Account Email

The casino will send a message to the address you entered in the first step.

Open the email and click the verification link inside.

Log in to your casino account.

3. Deposit Money Into Your Account and Claim the First Deposit Bonus

Head over to the PlayOJO cashier.

Deposit $10 or more to your account.

Claim 80 free spins as your first deposit bonus. Note that full terms apply.

Check out the poker game selection and play some games !

Tips & Strategies for NZ Online Poker Players

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, online poker can be a great way to have some fun. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make the most of your games:

Use Play Money First: One of the best ways to improve your rate is to simply play more hands in demo mode. The more hands you play, the more experience you’ll have, and the better you’ll get at reading the game itself.

Bluff Less Often: While bluffing can occasionally be a successful strategy, it’s generally not a good idea to rely on it too much. If you’re caught bluffing too often, your opponents will catch on and start playing more cautiously against you.

Know When to Fold: Folding is often underrated, but it’s actually one of the most important skills in poker. Learning when to fold in casino poker will help you save money and avoid getting yourself into situations where you’re unlikely to win.

Ready to Play Poker Online at the Best Online Poker Sites?

Alright, time to play real-money games! To sum everything up, PlayOJO is our top pick for real-money poker gambling in New Zealand.

But this industry is big, so at least check the summary of our 5 top recommendations for online poker.

Whichever casino you join, stay safe, enjoy the community, and have fun during every competition!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. This article is New Zealand-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to the Gambling Helpline or call 0800 654 655.

This is a Partnered Post.